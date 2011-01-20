« previous next »
Englands Cricketing Summer 2021 - Sri Lanka, India, New Zealand, Pakistan

Re: Englands Cricketing Summer 2021 - Sri Lanka, India, New Zealand, Pakistan
August 19, 2021, 10:42:38 am
"He wanted to do a 'stop and chat,' I didn't want to do a 'stop and chat."

Re: Englands Cricketing Summer 2021 - Sri Lanka, India, New Zealand, Pakistan
August 19, 2021, 11:20:22 am
Quote from: fucking appalled on August 19, 2021, 10:37:02 am
Malans first class average this season is apparently 199, so fair call to get him in.

A couple of years ago my mate's son topped the English first-class averages with 201. (Two first-class innings for his university, one not out). Sadly, the call never came.

Should have done it this season.
Re: Englands Cricketing Summer 2021 - Sri Lanka, India, New Zealand, Pakistan
August 19, 2021, 01:51:10 pm
50 over final today. Used to be the showpiece event of the season, now its shunted to a Thursday at Trent Bridge. Understandably only about half full considering the semis were only played on Monday. Been to Lords for this a few times over the years, this is an embarrassment in comparison to those finals. ECB loving it no doubt. Its not even on Sky Sports main event.
Re: Englands Cricketing Summer 2021 - Sri Lanka, India, New Zealand, Pakistan
August 19, 2021, 01:59:13 pm
It's a weird bit of scheduling having it on a Thursday. I did read something earlier that suggests they know it's daft and are changing it next year.
Re: Englands Cricketing Summer 2021 - Sri Lanka, India, New Zealand, Pakistan
August 19, 2021, 02:04:55 pm
Quote from: voodoo ray on August 19, 2021, 01:59:13 pm
It's a weird bit of scheduling having it on a Thursday. I did read something earlier that suggests they know it's daft and are changing it next year.
Really hope so mate as its the only 50 over cricket we play.
Re: Englands Cricketing Summer 2021 - Sri Lanka, India, New Zealand, Pakistan
August 19, 2021, 02:25:40 pm
I still prefer 50 over cricket to T20. You can get your fix of slogging a lot of the time but there is also a chance to build an innings and there is a very good art to that. The bowlers also have 60 balls potentially to take wickets and wrestle things back so it ebbs and flows.
Re: Englands Cricketing Summer 2021 - Sri Lanka, India, New Zealand, Pakistan
August 19, 2021, 02:50:49 pm
Quote from: Fiasco on August 19, 2021, 02:25:40 pm
I still prefer 50 over cricket to T20. You can get your fix of slogging a lot of the time but there is also a chance to build an innings an there is a very good art to that. The bowlers also have 60 balls potentially to take wickets and wrestle things back so it ebbs and flows.
Absolutely. Everyone has a chance to affect the game. Alastair Cook could anchor the innings and score a ton while on the other hand, jos Buttler could smash a 30 ball 70 odd.
Re: Englands Cricketing Summer 2021 - Sri Lanka, India, New Zealand, Pakistan
August 19, 2021, 04:29:09 pm
ODIs < T20 <<<<<<<<<<<<<<<<<<<<<<<<< Hundred <<<<<<<<<<<<<<<<<<<<<<<<<<<<< Hundred's graphics
Re: Englands Cricketing Summer 2021 - Sri Lanka, India, New Zealand, Pakistan
August 19, 2021, 04:32:16 pm
50 over cricket is fine apart from when it's obvious early on which team's going to win and everyone ends up having to just go through the motions for hours.
Re: Englands Cricketing Summer 2021 - Sri Lanka, India, New Zealand, Pakistan
August 19, 2021, 08:14:58 pm
Awesome win from Glamorgan! 👏👏👏👏👏👏
Re: Englands Cricketing Summer 2021 - Sri Lanka, India, New Zealand, Pakistan
August 20, 2021, 01:01:49 pm
To save anyone else having to bother giving the mail website a click



Paul Newman: You have both been commentating on the game's new format the Hundred which reaches its climax at Lord's on Saturday. What have you made of it?

Nasser Hussain: I've enjoyed it. The atmosphere has been brilliant and it does have a different feel about it. If you walk around the grounds, especially in the afternoon, you see lots of families there and I do think you are seeing a new young audience being attracted to cricket.

The figures for the women's matches have been phenomenal and they are the biggest winners from the tournament. But there is collateral damage to Test cricket from having so much white-ball cricket at this time of year. The schedule is ridiculous.

Rob Key: The cricket itself has been electric, really, and the thing that has surprised me most is how quickly people have got behind their team. I played at the Oval time and again in front of packed crowds and it was always mixed support for Surrey and Kent. But at the very first Hundred game, the Manchester Originals came down and the crowd was so partisan towards Oval Invincibles. That has happened everywhere.

England captain Joe Root has been the rare bright spot with his runs against India   +10
England captain Joe Root has been the rare bright spot with his runs against India

Newman: What about the collateral damage? Some old-timers like me have been cynical about the whole thing. How can we fit everything in and not undermine existing formats?

Key: That's the million-dollar question. I agree about the schedule up to a point but England's problems in Test cricket have not come about because of the Hundred. There was a lot of Championship cricket before the New Zealand series but England still got blown away with the bat. The techniques of England players have evolved through the environment they have played in for seven or eight years. We are seeing the results of years of neglect for red-ball cricket.

Hussain: I completely agree. Key was saying these things towards the end of his playing career, and this batting demise has been a long time coming. It's not just England by the way. It's red-ball batters around the world. It only seems to be the two World Test Championship finalists in New Zealand and India who are producing high-quality red-ball batsmen.

If you started with a blank piece of paper now you wouldn't have this schedule but the problem is that every format wants to play in this chunk of summer. Joe Root has had his hands tied behind his back for over a year. That includes Covid bubbles, rest and rotation, injuries.

England's problems in Test cricket have not come about because of the Hundred   +10
England's problems in Test cricket have not come about because of the Hundred

The figures for the womens matches in the new Hundred competition have been phenomenal   +10
The figures for the women's matches in the new Hundred competition have been phenomenal

The most amazing thing is that when Rishabh Pant walked off at Lord's on Monday morning, England were actually in a position to win the second Test. Joe, Chris Silverwood and Ashley Giles need to sit down and come up with a plan for red-ball batting.

Key: The thing that does have to give is the first-class game. We need quality four-day cricket rather than quantity. If you play 10 high-quality Championship games at a better time of year, which you probably could do, it would provide much better competition and preparation. Work the rest around it.

And play best against best. I don't like the conference system we've had this year. Yes, the first division will be good when it starts up again but what about divisions two and three? Good luck to Alan Fordham who has to come up with the county schedule. It's like the world's most fiendish sudoku.

Hussain: And play on better pitches. We've had Simon Doull with us this season and he said New Zealand were going through this a few years ago. They decided to play on better pitches  not just flat  and four or five years down the line you can see the results in New Zealand's Test batsmen. They have better techniques and they're ready for Test cricket.

Root talked about this at the end of the series in India last winter. He didn't blame the Indian pitches for England's defeat. He blamed the English ones. And we haven't even mentioned our lack of spinners. Once county pitches turn, like at Taunton, we dock points.

When Rishabh Pant walked off at Lord's on Monday morning, England were actually in a position to win   +10
When Rishabh Pant walked off at Lord's on Monday morning, England were actually in a position to win

Newman: What about this current Test series. Can England get back into it?

Hussain: It will be difficult with so many bowlers out injured, and the way England are batting. But, I repeat, they were in a position to win the second Test on the final morning so that game wasn't all bad. They had a mad hour but that's the brilliance of Test cricket. The game can change so often throughout five days. It could be different at Headingley. It has looked very flat this year. But these are two vulnerable batting line-ups.

Newman: You know Zak Crawley well, Rob. What do you make of his and England's struggles?

Key: Zak has a slight issue just outside off-stump and he's now working bloody hard to try to sort that out. I have no doubt he will come again. I was never picking Dom Sibley for this series. I don't think you can defend your way to victory against India. You have to put them under pressure.

The Hundred has been exciting and attracted a new young audience to cricket this summer   +10
The Hundred has been exciting and attracted a new young audience to cricket this summer

They say it's about first-innings runs now but when has it ever not been about first-innings runs? How did the great sides go about scoring them? They didn't block the life out of it.

England have to be ruthless, too. Moeen Ali coming in was a good move but why do it then? Why have they kept Jack Leach around when, really, they don't seem to rate him?

They didn't even pick him against New Zealand at Edgbaston on a turner. Don't give Sibley an extra game if you've decided he's not up to it. Pick the players who are going to take you forward.

Newman: Can I ask you both about your relationship? You have a great rapport on air.

Hussain: We don't have a relationship!

Zak Crawley has a slight issue just outside off-stump and he's working hard to sort it out   +10
Zak Crawley has a slight issue just outside off-stump and he's working hard to sort it out

Key: I'm no longer scared of Nass. I've seen the fraud he is. All the abuse he used to give out as captain. He's actually a kind-hearted soul and one of the most generous guys going. We just never saw that side of him when we were playing.

Hussain: I never really got to know Rob well as a player, to be honest, because he was too busy trying to be the third musketeer with (Andrew) Flintoff and (Steve) Harmison! But recently I've realised he's a decent bloke and has got a good cricket brain. I didn't see that when he was trying to make jokes in the slips with Flintoff and dropping catches.

He knows the modern game, too. Rob has the ear of people in the game so when, for instance, we're waffling on and asking why batsmen are standing on off-stump this season, he tells us why. He's a bloody good broadcaster and I'm always pleased to see him when I turn up to work at a ground.

Key: Now I feel bad I didn't give a sincere answer and just took the option to take the mickey out of Nasser. But unfortunately it's out there now.

Newman: You're going your separate ways after tomorrow's Hundred final. Nasser is off to the third Test and you're covering the Twenty20 Blast quarter-finals, Rob?

Former team-mates Nasser Hussain and Rob Key are now two of the best voices in cricket   +10
Former team-mates Nasser Hussain and Rob Key are now two of the best voices in cricket   +10
Former team-mates Nasser Hussain and Rob Key are now two of the best voices in cricket

Hussain: Our guys at Sky have been doing a brilliant job on the Test series. Dinesh Karthik has been a fantastic addition. It's all gone up a notch now. Virat Kohli drives this India side forward but I'm proud of our captain. Joe is a credit in the way he handles himself and with all the runs he's scoring.

I just hope everything that has happened will not weigh him down because he's a fabulous cricketer and a great bloke. I'm looking forward to seeing him score more runs on his home ground at Headingley next week.

Key: I'm very interested to see how the Blast will be after the Hundred. This is the Blast's chance to stand up for itself and that will be fascinating to see. I'm expecting big crowds and a different atmosphere. I'm going to Taunton which has been the heartbeat of the Blast and does it so well. And one thing I'm going to enjoy  calling it an over. And not asking if a bowler is going to carry on after five balls.
Re: Englands Cricketing Summer 2021 - Sri Lanka, India, New Zealand, Pakistan
August 20, 2021, 02:41:30 pm
Both on the gravy train. Regardless of what they think of the hundred, they are slaves to their broadcasting overlords.
Re: Englands Cricketing Summer 2021 - Sri Lanka, India, New Zealand, Pakistan
August 21, 2021, 10:36:56 pm
Quote from: nash_av on August 17, 2021, 08:39:26 am
Ohh England we are all laughing at you  :lmao :lmao
What are you trying to achieve with this please?
Re: Englands Cricketing Summer 2021 - Sri Lanka, India, New Zealand, Pakistan
August 21, 2021, 10:41:20 pm
Quote from: nash_av on August 17, 2021, 11:35:44 am
When i say: "Oh England we are all laughing at you"
What do you think i am trying to accomplish?
No idea. Please elaborate.
Re: Englands Cricketing Summer 2021 - Sri Lanka, India, New Zealand, Pakistan
August 21, 2021, 10:48:30 pm
Quote from: Welshred on August 18, 2021, 11:00:45 am
Which is why I asked the question a little while back of what would we lose if we brought Eoin Morgan in as captain for a little while, cos he's not going to do any worse with the bat than others have over the last few years and you can sure as hell guarantee he's going to have at least one slip in against a bloke who's average was 3 before the last test! The only thing I can think of is that would hurt Root's ego a little bit.
Couldn't happen, Morgan's back ruled him out of 5 Day cricket years back.
Re: Englands Cricketing Summer 2021 - Sri Lanka, India, New Zealand, Pakistan
August 21, 2021, 10:51:45 pm
Quote from: Ray K on August 18, 2021, 12:07:15 pm
If there was a county cricket captain that you had to parachute in as test captain, would there be a consensus pick?
There's an excellent county captain currently in the England side, in Burns. Sadly still hasn't absolutely nailed down his place. But a very, very good captain. Superb during the 2018 championship win.
Re: Englands Cricketing Summer 2021 - Sri Lanka, India, New Zealand, Pakistan
August 21, 2021, 10:54:10 pm
Quote from: The 5th Benitle on August 21, 2021, 10:51:45 pm
There's an excellent county captain currently in the England side, in Burns. Sadly still hasn't absolutely nailed down his place. But a very, very good captain. Superb during the 2018 championship win.

He opens, doesn't he? If he can average 25 as an opener, that's his place nailed down. Hell, if he can average 25 balls as an opener, that's already an improvement on our recent record.
Re: Englands Cricketing Summer 2021 - Sri Lanka, India, New Zealand, Pakistan
August 21, 2021, 11:39:49 pm
Quote from: Sangria on August 21, 2021, 10:54:10 pm
He opens, doesn't he? If he can average 25 as an opener, that's his place nailed down. Hell, if he can average 25 balls as an opener, that's already an improvement on our recent record.

Hes already in the team!
Re: Englands Cricketing Summer 2021 - Sri Lanka, India, New Zealand, Pakistan
August 21, 2021, 11:54:25 pm
Re: Englands Cricketing Summer 2021 - Sri Lanka, India, New Zealand, Pakistan
Yesterday at 12:10:20 am
Blink and you do miss some of his innings I guess.
Re: Englands Cricketing Summer 2021 - Sri Lanka, India, New Zealand, Pakistan
Yesterday at 02:20:25 am
Quote from: BIG DICK NICK on August 21, 2021, 11:39:49 pm
Hes already in the team!

Dang it. Was thinking of the dropped Crawley.
Re: Englands Cricketing Summer 2021 - Sri Lanka, India, New Zealand, Pakistan
Yesterday at 02:26:00 am
Relating to Burns. Virat Kohli has the most number of ducks as the Indian Test captain: 9. Rory Burns has 6 ducks in his last 8 Tests.
Re: Englands Cricketing Summer 2021 - Sri Lanka, India, New Zealand, Pakistan
Today at 10:39:57 am
Wood out of the third test.

No Broad, Wood or Archer. Could be fun  :wanker
Re: Englands Cricketing Summer 2021 - Sri Lanka, India, New Zealand, Pakistan
Today at 10:45:50 am
that was predictable as soon as he rolled over in the previous game.

saqib mahmood wasn't called up for laughs.
Re: Englands Cricketing Summer 2021 - Sri Lanka, India, New Zealand, Pakistan
Today at 10:46:14 am
Hope Mahmood replaces him instead.
Re: Englands Cricketing Summer 2021 - Sri Lanka, India, New Zealand, Pakistan
Today at 10:48:24 am
Quote from: fucking appalled on Today at 10:39:57 am
Wood out of the third test.

No Broad, Wood or Archer. Could be fun  :wanker

Or Stokes.

I suppose it shows good strength in depth for England though
Re: Englands Cricketing Summer 2021 - Sri Lanka, India, New Zealand, Pakistan
Today at 10:50:46 am
Quote from: TepidT2O on Today at 10:48:24 am
Or Stokes.

I suppose it shows good strength in depth for England though

Oh yeah, it's definitely looked like we've strength in depth ;D
Re: Englands Cricketing Summer 2021 - Sri Lanka, India, New Zealand, Pakistan
Today at 11:01:12 am
Quote from: Gerry Attrick on Today at 10:50:46 am
Oh yeah, it's definitely looked like we've strength in depth ;D

It would be fine if it was all our batsmen (bar Root) getting injured!

Never been a better time to play us at home (or anywhere). Hope Mahmood does well. Looks decent and bowls at a lively pace but Mai my seen him in white ball cricket, possibly because Im not sure red ball cricket exists in England. Think it might be a winter sport now.
Re: Englands Cricketing Summer 2021 - Sri Lanka, India, New Zealand, Pakistan
Today at 01:13:01 pm
woakes is playing today so might be in for the 4th test I guess.
