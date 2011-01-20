Test captaincy has to be taken in the whole. The cumulative effect of captaining a side that is not good enough would break any man. What is remarkable about the current era is that England somehow remain competitive at Test cricket despite massive shortcomings.



Bringing in someone like Morgan (as ahas been suggested) would weaken the batting even more, without addressing the fundamental problem. Last time Morgan played Test cricket he had the hang-dog look currently being showcased by Sibley. You wouldn't want your skipper throwing off those vibes. The 'Brearley syndrome' continues to hang over England every time the Test team fails. It's a pity. A proper examination of Brearley's record would show he had an extraordinary run of luck playing weak teams, mainly at home.



Ok thats fair enough but to turn that around, what is Roots negative tactics doing for the confidence of the team? If wed bowled the Indian tailenders out for anything close to their test averages wed have been chasing ~200 and the whole mindset is different. Instead we get smashed around the park for a few hours and then the mindset has changed from winning the match to trying not to lose which brings its own pressures. It has also given the Indian bowlers and team an unexpected lift.I've always been against giving the captaincy to your best player as quite often their form nosedives but Root has done well with that side. I'm not sure anyone in the current team is a suitable replacement, you'd have hoped some of the people being mentioned would have had a word with Root and adviced him. Maybe he needs more help from the coaching team around him rather than a change.