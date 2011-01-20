His white ball central contract is only worth around £170k I believe. Test contracts are much, much higher than that. Give him one of those with a substantial payrise and he'd take it.
Who was vice-captain for the last test? Maybe just promote him for now, I'm sure none of us here would argue with that.
His back is bad isn't it? Which could be why he's restricted himself to the T20 formats. Sometimes even in those he doesn't bat at all even when he's due in and comes in when all the recognized batsmen have been dismissed.
I'd be so interested to know how Morgan will stop the first three wickets going down in the blink of an eye. Try skippering a side that is usually 10 for 3, Test after Test after Test, Series after Series after Series.
I don't think the captain can be responsible for individual mistakes (or just piss poor techniques), but it is their responsibility when it cones to bowling to two lower order batsmen who average 3 runs.
If there was a county cricket captain that you had to parachute in as test captain, would there be a consensus pick?
There couldn't be. Simply nobody you'd want within a million miles of the England team with the exception of maybe Tom Abell and I doubt anybody would know who's tactically smart outside of their own county because who could know what kind of fields they like to set etc.
people like big dick nick.
I had been wondering if there was a Dermot Reeve type lurking in the shadows somewhere.I had a quick look on Wiki and God love me but I ended up like Father Ted saying 'Is there anything to be said for another Rory Burns try?'
Test captaincy has to be taken in the whole. The cumulative effect of captaining a side that is not good enough would break any man. What is remarkable about the current era is that England somehow remain competitive at Test cricket despite massive shortcomings. Bringing in someone like Morgan (as ahas been suggested) would weaken the batting even more, without addressing the fundamental problem. Last time Morgan played Test cricket he had the hang-dog look currently being showcased by Sibley. You wouldn't want your skipper throwing off those vibes. The 'Brearley syndrome' continues to hang over England every time the Test team fails. It's a pity. A proper examination of Brearley's record would show he had an extraordinary run of luck playing weak teams, mainly at home.
The worst thing is its pushed House of Games out of its usual slot and now I can't get my Richard Osman hour and fifteen minute afternoon fix
BurnsHameedMalanRootBairstowWill be our batting for this test then? I'm assuming Chris Woakes still isn't fit?
Woakes not fit mate real shame as he is a quality player for us.
I can't remember if this is a 4 or 5 test series but I wouldn't be surprised if james vince got called up at some point too
Its 5 tests mate which is good news if Indian !
