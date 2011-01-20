« previous next »
Online fucking appalled

Re: Englands Cricketing Summer 2021 - Sri Lanka, India, New Zealand, Pakistan
« Reply #9320 on: Today at 11:21:32 am »
Who was vice-captain for the last test? Maybe just promote him for now, I'm sure none of us here would argue with that.
Re: Englands Cricketing Summer 2021 - Sri Lanka, India, New Zealand, Pakistan
« Reply #9321 on: Today at 11:22:21 am »
Quote from: Welshred on Today at 11:18:38 am
His white ball central contract is only worth around £170k I believe. Test contracts are much, much higher than that. Give him one of those with a substantial payrise and he'd take it.

What are his his 100, IPL and BigBash contracts worth though?

Root will stay as captain now just because he's one of only a couple of players who is nailed on to play every test and there is unfortunately no better option.
Re: Englands Cricketing Summer 2021 - Sri Lanka, India, New Zealand, Pakistan
« Reply #9322 on: Today at 11:23:13 am »
Quote from: fucking appalled on Today at 11:21:32 am
Who was vice-captain for the last test? Maybe just promote him for now, I'm sure none of us here would argue with that.

Buttler I imagine in the absence of Broad.
Re: Englands Cricketing Summer 2021 - Sri Lanka, India, New Zealand, Pakistan
« Reply #9323 on: Today at 11:24:46 am »
I'd be so interested to know how Morgan will stop the first three wickets going down in the blink of an eye.

Try skippering a side that is usually 10 for 3, Test after Test after Test, Series after Series after Series.
Re: Englands Cricketing Summer 2021 - Sri Lanka, India, New Zealand, Pakistan
« Reply #9324 on: Today at 11:25:20 am »
Quote from: Fiasco on Today at 11:19:07 am
His back is bad isn't it? Which could be why he's restricted himself to the T20 formats. Sometimes even in those he doesn't bat at all even when he's due in and comes in when all the recognized batsmen have been dismissed.

I believe so and judging by his stance at the crease it doesn't surprise me ;D Think he's a similar case to Rashid in they're specialist white ball fellas now because it's better that way and make a few quid rather than just wreck their body.
Re: Englands Cricketing Summer 2021 - Sri Lanka, India, New Zealand, Pakistan
« Reply #9325 on: Today at 11:27:54 am »
Quote from: fucking appalled on Today at 11:21:32 am
Who was vice-captain for the last test? Maybe just promote him for now, I'm sure none of us here would argue with that.


Re: Englands Cricketing Summer 2021 - Sri Lanka, India, New Zealand, Pakistan
« Reply #9326 on: Today at 11:29:55 am »
Quote from: Yorkykopite on Today at 11:24:46 am
I'd be so interested to know how Morgan will stop the first three wickets going down in the blink of an eye.

Try skippering a side that is usually 10 for 3, Test after Test after Test, Series after Series after Series.
I don't think the captain can be responsible for individual mistakes (or just piss poor techniques), but it is their responsibility when it cones to bowling to two lower order batsmen who average 3 runs.
Re: Englands Cricketing Summer 2021 - Sri Lanka, India, New Zealand, Pakistan
« Reply #9327 on: Today at 11:48:42 am »
Quote from: Yorkykopite on Today at 11:24:46 am
I'd be so interested to know how Morgan will stop the first three wickets going down in the blink of an eye.

Try skippering a side that is usually 10 for 3, Test after Test after Test, Series after Series after Series.

Ah come on Yorky I know he's one of your Tyke brothers and we all love Joe Root here but a good captain he ain't. We all have massive sympathy for him and the job he has to do but he lacks so much tactically and proves it on a consistent basis.
Re: Englands Cricketing Summer 2021 - Sri Lanka, India, New Zealand, Pakistan
« Reply #9328 on: Today at 11:48:50 am »
Quote from: Funky_Gibbons on Today at 11:29:55 am
I don't think the captain can be responsible for individual mistakes (or just piss poor techniques), but it is their responsibility when it cones to bowling to two lower order batsmen who average 3 runs.

Test captaincy has to be taken in the whole. The cumulative effect of captaining a side that is not good enough would break any man. What is remarkable about the current era is that England somehow remain competitive at Test cricket despite massive shortcomings.

Bringing in someone like Morgan (as ahas been suggested) would weaken the batting even more, without addressing the fundamental problem. Last time Morgan played Test cricket he had the hang-dog look currently being showcased by Sibley. You wouldn't want your skipper throwing off those vibes. The 'Brearley syndrome' continues to hang over England every time the Test team fails. It's a pity. A proper examination of Brearley's record would show he had an extraordinary run of luck playing weak teams, mainly at home.

Re: Englands Cricketing Summer 2021 - Sri Lanka, India, New Zealand, Pakistan
« Reply #9329 on: Today at 12:03:04 pm »
Quote from: Yorkykopite on Today at 11:24:46 am
I'd be so interested to know how Morgan will stop the first three wickets going down in the blink of an eye.

Try skippering a side that is usually 10 for 3, Test after Test after Test, Series after Series after Series.

How's Strauss's fitness? Someone said that Cook scored some runs recently.
Re: Englands Cricketing Summer 2021 - Sri Lanka, India, New Zealand, Pakistan
« Reply #9330 on: Today at 12:07:15 pm »
If there was a county cricket captain that you had to parachute in as test captain, would there be a consensus pick?
Re: Englands Cricketing Summer 2021 - Sri Lanka, India, New Zealand, Pakistan
« Reply #9331 on: Today at 12:10:29 pm »
Quote from: Ray K on Today at 12:07:15 pm
If there was a county cricket captain that you had to parachute in as test captain, would there be a consensus pick?

There couldn't be. Simply nobody you'd want within a million miles of the England team with the exception of maybe Tom Abell and I doubt anybody would know who's tactically smart outside of their own county because who could know what kind of fields they like to set etc.
Re: Englands Cricketing Summer 2021 - Sri Lanka, India, New Zealand, Pakistan
« Reply #9332 on: Today at 12:12:48 pm »
Quote from: Ray K on Today at 12:07:15 pm
If there was a county cricket captain that you had to parachute in as test captain, would there be a consensus pick?

Abell at Somerset is talked of abit.

Rory Burns led Surrey to the title a few years back.

With The Hundred its going to be even harder to find test players we will probably gamble on white ball players coming good which doesnt tend to work very well !
Re: Englands Cricketing Summer 2021 - Sri Lanka, India, New Zealand, Pakistan
« Reply #9333 on: Today at 12:14:24 pm »
Quote from: Gerry Attrick on Today at 12:10:29 pm
There couldn't be. Simply nobody you'd want within a million miles of the England team with the exception of maybe Tom Abell and I doubt anybody would know who's tactically smart outside of their own county because who could know what kind of fields they like to set etc.

At least we're now confident that the decisionmakers nowadays know more than the fans do, which wasn't really the case back in the days of Illy. Of course, that's partly due to the lesser coverage of cricket now, but objectively they still know more now than they did back then.
Re: Englands Cricketing Summer 2021 - Sri Lanka, India, New Zealand, Pakistan
« Reply #9334 on: Today at 12:15:46 pm »
Quote from: Gerry Attrick on Today at 12:10:29 pm
There couldn't be. Simply nobody you'd want within a million miles of the England team with the exception of maybe Tom Abell and I doubt anybody would know who's tactically smart outside of their own county because who could know what kind of fields they like to set etc.
I had been wondering if there was a Dermot Reeve type lurking in the shadows somewhere.

I had a quick look on Wiki and God love me but I ended up like Father Ted saying 'Is there anything to be said for another Rory Burns try?'
Re: Englands Cricketing Summer 2021 - Sri Lanka, India, New Zealand, Pakistan
« Reply #9335 on: Today at 12:48:15 pm »
Quote from: Ray K on Today at 12:07:15 pm
If there was a county cricket captain that you had to parachute in as test captain, would there be a consensus pick?

Chris Cowdrey.
Re: Englands Cricketing Summer 2021 - Sri Lanka, India, New Zealand, Pakistan
« Reply #9336 on: Today at 12:51:57 pm »
Quote from: Ray K on Today at 12:15:46 pm
I had been wondering if there was a Dermot Reeve type lurking in the shadows somewhere.

I had a quick look on Wiki and God love me but I ended up like Father Ted saying 'Is there anything to be said for another Rory Burns try?'

I'm not a catlick but I'd probably be up for a mass or 2 if it helped the england batting.
Re: Englands Cricketing Summer 2021 - Sri Lanka, India, New Zealand, Pakistan
« Reply #9337 on: Today at 01:00:46 pm »
Quote from: Yorkykopite on Today at 11:48:50 am
Test captaincy has to be taken in the whole. The cumulative effect of captaining a side that is not good enough would break any man. What is remarkable about the current era is that England somehow remain competitive at Test cricket despite massive shortcomings.

Bringing in someone like Morgan (as ahas been suggested) would weaken the batting even more, without addressing the fundamental problem. Last time Morgan played Test cricket he had the hang-dog look currently being showcased by Sibley. You wouldn't want your skipper throwing off those vibes. The 'Brearley syndrome' continues to hang over England every time the Test team fails. It's a pity. A proper examination of Brearley's record would show he had an extraordinary run of luck playing weak teams, mainly at home.
Ok thats fair enough but to turn that around, what is Roots negative tactics doing for the confidence of the team? If wed bowled the Indian tailenders out for anything close to their test averages wed have been chasing ~200 and the whole mindset is different. Instead we get smashed around the park for a few hours and then the mindset has changed from winning the match to trying not to lose which brings its own pressures. It has also given the Indian bowlers and team an unexpected lift.   

I've always been against giving the captaincy to your best player as quite often their form nosedives but Root has done well with that side. I'm not sure anyone in the current team is a suitable replacement, you'd have hoped some of the people being mentioned would have had a word with Root and adviced him. Maybe he needs more help from the coaching team around him rather than a change.
Re: Englands Cricketing Summer 2021 - Sri Lanka, India, New Zealand, Pakistan
« Reply #9338 on: Today at 03:14:38 pm »
Quote from: fucking appalled on Today at 09:58:48 am
The worst thing is its pushed House of Games out of its usual slot and now I can't get my Richard Osman hour and fifteen minute afternoon fix

On the other hand, its improved the afternoon lot of those of us who need our afternoon nap😴
Re: Englands Cricketing Summer 2021 - Sri Lanka, India, New Zealand, Pakistan
« Reply #9339 on: Today at 04:03:17 pm »
At least Gerry can enjoy the third test now
Re: Englands Cricketing Summer 2021 - Sri Lanka, India, New Zealand, Pakistan
« Reply #9340 on: Today at 04:05:28 pm »
Get in. If hes never recalled its still too soon.
Re: Englands Cricketing Summer 2021 - Sri Lanka, India, New Zealand, Pakistan
« Reply #9341 on: Today at 04:10:40 pm »
Burns
Hameed
Malan
Root
Bairstow

Will be our batting for this test then? I'm assuming Chris Woakes still isn't fit?
Re: Englands Cricketing Summer 2021 - Sri Lanka, India, New Zealand, Pakistan
« Reply #9342 on: Today at 04:17:14 pm »
Joe Root (c), Moeen Ali, James Anderson, Jonny Bairstow, Rory Burns, Jos Buttler, Sam Curran, Haseeb Hameed, Dan Lawrence, Saqib Mahmood, Dawid Malan, Craig Overton, Ollie Pope, Ollie Robinson, Mark Wood
Re: Englands Cricketing Summer 2021 - Sri Lanka, India, New Zealand, Pakistan
« Reply #9343 on: Today at 04:21:14 pm »
mark wood is made of balsa so his shoulder is probably knackered for another year now. presume they'll have a look at him to give him every chance and then rule him out closer to day 1.

Re: Englands Cricketing Summer 2021 - Sri Lanka, India, New Zealand, Pakistan
« Reply #9344 on: Today at 04:25:52 pm »
Quote from: Welshred on Today at 04:10:40 pm
Burns
Hameed
Malan
Root
Bairstow

Will be our batting for this test then? I'm assuming Chris Woakes still isn't fit?

Woakes not fit mate real shame as he is a quality player for us.
Re: Englands Cricketing Summer 2021 - Sri Lanka, India, New Zealand, Pakistan
« Reply #9345 on: Today at 05:20:47 pm »
Quote from: Legs on Today at 04:25:52 pm
Woakes not fit mate real shame as he is a quality player for us.

Hes been overworked this past year or so.

Burns has an unhealthy number of ducks but he can make runs. Hameed can dig in, we just need to see he scan score again. Malan at least knows his game and wont be phased.

Root is Root and Bairstow at 5 is his best position I think.

Best we can do for now I think. Is Pope still injured. We miss a steady 25 at the moment. :D
Re: Englands Cricketing Summer 2021 - Sri Lanka, India, New Zealand, Pakistan
« Reply #9346 on: Today at 05:27:44 pm »
I can't remember if this is a 4 or 5 test series but I wouldn't be surprised if james vince got called up at some point too
Re: Englands Cricketing Summer 2021 - Sri Lanka, India, New Zealand, Pakistan
« Reply #9347 on: Today at 05:33:50 pm »
Quote from: voodoo ray on Today at 05:27:44 pm
I can't remember if this is a 4 or 5 test series but I wouldn't be surprised if james vince got called up at some point too

Its 5 tests mate which is good news if Indian !
Re: Englands Cricketing Summer 2021 - Sri Lanka, India, New Zealand, Pakistan
« Reply #9348 on: Today at 05:35:45 pm »
Quote from: Legs on Today at 05:33:50 pm
Its 5 tests mate which is good news if Indian !
Vince is defo getting called up some time then.
