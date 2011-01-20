« previous next »
Author Topic: Englands Cricketing Summer 2021 - Sri Lanka, India, New Zealand, Pakistan  (Read 179999 times)

Offline Sangria

Re: Englands Cricketing Summer 2021 - Sri Lanka, India, New Zealand, Pakistan
« Reply #9280 on: Yesterday at 12:38:26 pm »
Quote from: Yorkykopite on Yesterday at 12:32:38 pm
I've been thinking about this as well. The last time the Taliban were in power they banned all sports as 'unIslamic' and executed those who tried to play them.

The Afghan national team has made enormous strides in recent years. Will they now have to go into exile? It's such a bloody shame.

The best thing might be for the ICC to make a special rule for current Afghan players allowing them to play for whatever team will take them, without having to qualify, and allowing them to play again for Afghanistan without delay should the ICC decide that it's safe again for an Afghan representative team. Kind of like how Kepler Wessels played for Australia until South Africa were re-admitted, upon which he played for the parent team.
Online BIG DICK NICK

Re: Englands Cricketing Summer 2021 - Sri Lanka, India, New Zealand, Pakistan
« Reply #9281 on: Yesterday at 12:41:01 pm »
Bagsy Rasheed Khan.
Online BobPaisley3

Re: Englands Cricketing Summer 2021 - Sri Lanka, India, New Zealand, Pakistan
« Reply #9282 on: Yesterday at 12:46:38 pm »
Quote from: Sangria on Yesterday at 12:38:26 pm
The best thing might be for the ICC to make a special rule for current Afghan players allowing them to play for whatever team will take them, without having to qualify, and allowing them to play again for Afghanistan without delay should the ICC decide that it's safe again for an Afghan representative team. Kind of like how Kepler Wessels played for Australia until South Africa were re-admitted, upon which he played for the parent team.
Slightly different situation but Pakistan played in the UAE for over ten years when their homeland was considered unsafe. Maybe a similar scenario could play out meaning the Afghan team could stay together.
Offline Schmarn

Re: Englands Cricketing Summer 2021 - Sri Lanka, India, New Zealand, Pakistan
« Reply #9283 on: Yesterday at 12:47:21 pm »

The biggest issue with the England batting line up is that Root comes to the crease in a crisis situation too many times. The openers neither attack nor defend adequately. You can get away with it when the grounds staff prepare hooping grassy pitches to shaft touring sides with no decent pace bowlers but this is a very different India side with 4 quicks who know how to move the ball.

I think the middle order is good enough and England bat deeper than most other test sides.

The bowling is good but they need to prepare for the retirement of Jimmy and Broad. Wood and Robinson are ok but I have reservations as to how they will perform on flat tracks abroad. The lack of a specialist spinner is also a real problem for winter tours.

As ever some of the hyperbole here is ridiculous. England are not terrible. As a Sri Lanka fan I can tell you what truly terrible looks like and how things quickly go wrong when you rely heavily on ageing greats and dont prepare for the future.

Were in a phase of test cricket where there is no truly dominant side which makes for some great cricket. We should be rejoicing in a great contest at a time when test cricket is under great financial pressure. Give me a test like that any day over endless meaningless T20/ODI/Hundred cricket.
Online Yorkykopite

Re: Englands Cricketing Summer 2021 - Sri Lanka, India, New Zealand, Pakistan
« Reply #9284 on: Yesterday at 12:50:11 pm »
Quote from: BobPaisley3 on Yesterday at 12:46:38 pm
Slightly different situation but Pakistan played in the UAE for over ten years when their homeland was considered unsafe. Maybe a similar scenario could play out meaning the Afghan team could stay together.

That is a precedent. But the Afghan team might never be able to get home. And it's very possible that local cricket of any kind will be banned again, so preventing young players coming through.
Online Elzar

Re: Englands Cricketing Summer 2021 - Sri Lanka, India, New Zealand, Pakistan
« Reply #9285 on: Yesterday at 12:51:20 pm »
England very much put their efforts towards winning the ODI world cup, and now the T20. I'm hoping once that's over they come up with a short term strategy of making the Test team competitive at the top of the rankings again.
Offline Welshred

Re: Englands Cricketing Summer 2021 - Sri Lanka, India, New Zealand, Pakistan
« Reply #9286 on: Yesterday at 12:55:40 pm »
Quote from: Yorkykopite on Yesterday at 12:50:11 pm
That is a precedent. But the Afghan team might never be able to get home. And it's very possible that local cricket of any kind will be banned again, so preventing young players coming through.

Which makes it a little more difficult. Only international games were banned in Pakistan and I believe their domestic structure still continued? Afghanistan won't last long if they've got no one coming through the ranks.

Quote from: BIG DICK NICK on Yesterday at 12:41:01 pm
Bagsy Rasheed Khan.

Agreed! Although I do hope he doesn't have to do as that would mean there is an Afghanistan team playing games.
Online Yorkykopite

Re: Englands Cricketing Summer 2021 - Sri Lanka, India, New Zealand, Pakistan
« Reply #9287 on: Yesterday at 01:08:29 pm »
Quote from: Welshred on Yesterday at 12:55:40 pm
Which makes it a little more difficult. Only international games were banned in Pakistan and I believe their domestic structure still continued? Afghanistan won't last long if they've got no one coming through the ranks.

Yes, even Imran Khan wouldn't ban cricket - unless of course the Chinese regime told him to.
Offline Garrus

Re: Englands Cricketing Summer 2021 - Sri Lanka, India, New Zealand, Pakistan
« Reply #9288 on: Yesterday at 01:15:17 pm »
Quote from: BobPaisley3 on Yesterday at 12:46:38 pm
Slightly different situation but Pakistan played in the UAE for over ten years when their homeland was considered unsafe. Maybe a similar scenario could play out meaning the Afghan team could stay together.
Afghanistan do play almost all their "home" games in India these days and that will continue if the team manages to stay together but like Welshie says if there's nobody playing at home, there's little future for the sport there.
Online BIG DICK NICK

Re: Englands Cricketing Summer 2021 - Sri Lanka, India, New Zealand, Pakistan
« Reply #9289 on: Yesterday at 01:20:44 pm »
Quote from: Welshred on Yesterday at 12:55:40 pm
Which makes it a little more difficult. Only international games were banned in Pakistan and I believe their domestic structure still continued? Afghanistan won't last long if they've got no one coming through the ranks.

Agreed! Although I do hope he doesn't have to do as that would mean there is an Afghanistan team playing games.

I know. Hope they can find out a solution but its a real shame when theres so few new sides showing they can compete at International level.
Online BobPaisley3

Re: Englands Cricketing Summer 2021 - Sri Lanka, India, New Zealand, Pakistan
« Reply #9290 on: Yesterday at 03:50:55 pm »
Quote from: Yorkykopite on Yesterday at 12:50:11 pm
That is a precedent. But the Afghan team might never be able to get home. And it's very possible that local cricket of any kind will be banned again, so preventing young players coming through.
Fair point.
Offline ScouserAtHeart

Re: Englands Cricketing Summer 2021 - Sri Lanka, India, New Zealand, Pakistan
« Reply #9291 on: Yesterday at 04:06:04 pm »
I miss the Indian team of the late 90s/early 2000s.

Guys like Dravid, Kumble, Tendulkar, Laxman... Kumble coming back out to bowl all taped up after getting his jaw broken is more inspiring than anything Kohli's managed so far.
Offline cormorant

Re: Englands Cricketing Summer 2021 - Sri Lanka, India, New Zealand, Pakistan
« Reply #9292 on: Yesterday at 08:09:22 pm »
The wicket for the test just gone was a bit docile, as you would expect at Lord's. Any ideas for the remainder of the series and all Alan Titchmarch fans to help England along?
Offline Welshred

Re: Englands Cricketing Summer 2021 - Sri Lanka, India, New Zealand, Pakistan
« Reply #9293 on: Yesterday at 08:16:43 pm »
Offline gazzalfc

Re: Englands Cricketing Summer 2021 - Sri Lanka, India, New Zealand, Pakistan
« Reply #9294 on: Yesterday at 08:43:53 pm »
Can't find any threads on it but thought this might be best placed to put it but opinions on The Hundred?

Crowds seem to good and it does watch very well.
Online voodoo ray

Re: Englands Cricketing Summer 2021 - Sri Lanka, India, New Zealand, Pakistan
« Reply #9295 on: Yesterday at 08:50:24 pm »
Quote from: gazzalfc on Yesterday at 08:43:53 pm
Can't find any threads on it but thought this might be best placed to put it but opinions on The Hundred?

Crowds seem to good and it does watch very well.

I think the powers that be will be pretty happy with the way it's gone.
Offline Welshred

Re: Englands Cricketing Summer 2021 - Sri Lanka, India, New Zealand, Pakistan
« Reply #9296 on: Yesterday at 08:54:03 pm »
Quote from: gazzalfc on Yesterday at 08:43:53 pm
Can't find any threads on it but thought this might be best placed to put it but opinions on The Hundred?

Crowds seem to good and it does watch very well.

Its an absolute abomination. Just a slog fest, moreso than T20 ever was, and has already affected test cricket by not giving England players enough time to prepare. Can't stand it.
Offline Robinred

Re: Englands Cricketing Summer 2021 - Sri Lanka, India, New Zealand, Pakistan
« Reply #9297 on: Yesterday at 09:51:57 pm »
Quote from: Schmarn on Yesterday at 12:47:21 pm
The biggest issue with the England batting line up is that Root comes to the crease in a crisis situation too many times. The openers neither attack nor defend adequately. You can get away with it when the grounds staff prepare hooping grassy pitches to shaft touring sides with no decent pace bowlers but this is a very different India side with 4 quicks who know how to move the ball.

I think the middle order is good enough and England bat deeper than most other test sides.

The bowling is good but they need to prepare for the retirement of Jimmy and Broad. Wood and Robinson are ok but I have reservations as to how they will perform on flat tracks abroad. The lack of a specialist spinner is also a real problem for winter tours.

As ever some of the hyperbole here is ridiculous. England are not terrible. As a Sri Lanka fan I can tell you what truly terrible looks like and how things quickly go wrong when you rely heavily on ageing greats and dont prepare for the future.

Were in a phase of test cricket where there is no truly dominant side which makes for some great cricket. We should be rejoicing in a great contest at a time when test cricket is under great financial pressure. Give me a test like that any day over endless meaningless T20/ODI/Hundred cricket.

Good post, and I tend to agree with your analysis. For all their flakiness, and below standard openers, England on song and firing are capable of beating any of the current test playing teams. They are capable also of seemingly inexplicable collapses and feeble minded sessions where everything turns to shit.

But they really are not alone in that. Yesterdays meltdown from a position of strength is something not peculiar to England test teams - Ive witnessed it from other teams too down the years; its why the mental side of test cricket is so utterly compelling, and why the 5 day game is the ultimate expression of the beautiful game.
Online Elzar

Re: Englands Cricketing Summer 2021 - Sri Lanka, India, New Zealand, Pakistan
« Reply #9298 on: Yesterday at 09:55:08 pm »
Quote from: gazzalfc on Yesterday at 08:43:53 pm
Can't find any threads on it but thought this might be best placed to put it but opinions on The Hundred?

Crowds seem to good and it does watch very well.

Good watch, enjoying it. It's timing within the calendar should be reassessed though.
Offline Guz-kop

Re: Englands Cricketing Summer 2021 - Sri Lanka, India, New Zealand, Pakistan
« Reply #9299 on: Yesterday at 11:28:43 pm »
We've just had a brilliant 5 day test match with sell out crowds and batting at times between 2-3 rpo. We should be pushing that as a sport not trying to compete with it by introducing a new limited overs game imo. It's gonna be here to stay no doubt and because it involves good.players there's some good cricket but need to think about how it fits in to the summer. If also further pushes the 50 over and county 4 day games deeper into intertoto Cup status or however they're viewed now. I hate all the "brand" behind the hundred but whatever, I'm not the intended audience and can see it appeals to a lot of people. As a form of cricket though I simply have no idea what it adds when we have T20 so it's hard not to be cynical about the intention
Offline Statto Red

Re: Englands Cricketing Summer 2021 - Sri Lanka, India, New Zealand, Pakistan
« Reply #9300 on: Today at 12:15:01 am »
Quote from: gazzalfc on Yesterday at 08:43:53 pm
Can't find any threads on it but thought this might be best placed to put it but opinions on The Hundred?

Crowds seem to good and it does watch very well.

For me, a bit meh, i feel that there's far too much cricket as it is, & that's without adding another white ball version of the game, & i hate the city aspect of it, cheering for Lancashire is one thing given Liverpool was in the pre 1974 county, but i feel dirty cheering on Manchester. :no

Too much one day stuff feels like it's affecting test cricket, although most likely more to do with the dreadful performances from England batsman of late
Online BIG DICK NICK

Re: Englands Cricketing Summer 2021 - Sri Lanka, India, New Zealand, Pakistan
« Reply #9301 on: Today at 12:26:45 am »
Quote from: Statto Red on Today at 12:15:01 am
For me, a bit meh, i feel that there's far too much cricket as it is, & that's without adding another white ball version of the game, & i hate the city aspect of it, cheering for Lancashire is one thing given Liverpool was in the pre 1974 county, but i feel dirty cheering on Manchester. :no

Too much one day stuff feels like it's affecting test cricket, although most likely more to do with the dreadful performances from England batsman of late

Same for me really. Watched about ten balls all in. Dont have Sky Sports where I am at the moment. If I had Id probably have casually watched more but without really having anyone to support and with the Tests taking centre stage Ive given it very little thought.

Dont know whos still in it even.
Offline Statto Red

Re: Englands Cricketing Summer 2021 - Sri Lanka, India, New Zealand, Pakistan
« Reply #9302 on: Today at 12:38:11 am »
I've watched a bit of the hundred in my local, who have it on, but the graphics are dreadful, why could they not stick with the normal graphics.

For me i don't see the point of the hundred when you have T20 which is 20 balls more, either get rid of T20 & stick with the hundred, or vice versa.

Crowds are good this year because of spectators being allowed back in to stadiums after a year of lockdown & behind closed doors, & the first season of this format, what will it be like once the novelty wears off.
Offline Mighty_Red

Re: Englands Cricketing Summer 2021 - Sri Lanka, India, New Zealand, Pakistan
« Reply #9303 on: Today at 01:08:52 am »
I think the Hundred has been decent but the absence of the biggest world stars means it still pales in comparison to something like the IPL.

I don't think many of us will understand the rules changes and minor differences to T20, but we have to now trust that ECB have got their research right and this is something that will appeal to kids and people outside of the game.

What I don't understand is why we have one day cup matches on and more or less forgotten about. Pretty impossible for Surrey (for example) to put a team out when most of their players are with England or in the Hundred.
Offline Hash91

Re: Englands Cricketing Summer 2021 - Sri Lanka, India, New Zealand, Pakistan
« Reply #9304 on: Today at 05:42:17 am »
Is there any alternative to Joe Root for Captain? I don't follow the England Team, but prima facie there seem to be no options that stand out (assuming Stokes is out of the game for the next few months).
Online voodoo ray

Re: Englands Cricketing Summer 2021 - Sri Lanka, India, New Zealand, Pakistan
« Reply #9305 on: Today at 08:05:24 am »
Quote from: Mighty_Red on Today at 01:08:52 am
I think the Hundred has been decent but the absence of the biggest world stars means it still pales in comparison to something like the IPL.

I don't think many of us will understand the rules changes and minor differences to T20, but we have to now trust that ECB have got their research right and this is something that will appeal to kids and people outside of the game.

What I don't understand is why we have one day cup matches on and more or less forgotten about. Pretty impossible for Surrey (for example) to put a team out when most of their players are with England or in the Hundred.

They had to crowbar it in somewhere. Coincidentally Surrey made the semis so they did alright!

Maybe they should do what the aussies do/did and shove it to the very start of the season.
Offline Schmarn

Re: Englands Cricketing Summer 2021 - Sri Lanka, India, New Zealand, Pakistan
« Reply #9306 on: Today at 08:49:05 am »

Its a matter of time before they launch the Super One. One ball bowled for each side but the ball is wrapped in flashing LED lights and batsman score points based on shot difficulty and artistic merit. You also have to down a pint in 5 seconds to double your score. A great way to appeal to the younger generation.
Offline CheshireDave

Re: Englands Cricketing Summer 2021 - Sri Lanka, India, New Zealand, Pakistan
« Reply #9307 on: Today at 08:53:30 am »
Quote from: gazzalfc on Yesterday at 08:43:53 pm
Can't find any threads on it but thought this might be best placed to put it but opinions on The Hundred?

Crowds seem to good and it does watch very well.

Shite. But I don't think I am their target audience though as I don't watch domestic T20 either. There is just so much limited overs cricket nowadays it just makes it meaningless to me. Tests and to a lesser extent ODIs feel special because of their infrequency.

That said you can hardly blame the powers that be for pushing the county game aside for this when all you get at the county championship games are one man and his dog if you're lucky.

I think the only way you could increase the interest if county cricket is have like a cross format league where you got points for a 4 day game, points for a 50 over game and points for a T20/100 game. But I know that is not possible right now with the ways the teams are set up.
Online fucking appalled

Re: Englands Cricketing Summer 2021 - Sri Lanka, India, New Zealand, Pakistan
« Reply #9308 on: Today at 08:57:26 am »
Quote from: Schmarn on Today at 08:49:05 am
Its a matter of time before they launch the Super One. One ball bowled for each side but the ball is wrapped in flashing LED lights and batsman score points based on shot difficulty and artistic merit. You also have to down a pint in 5 seconds to double your score. A great way to appeal to the younger generation.

Just send Stokes in and we're fucking sorted.
Online Fiasco

Re: Englands Cricketing Summer 2021 - Sri Lanka, India, New Zealand, Pakistan
« Reply #9309 on: Today at 09:41:10 am »
Quote from: Hash91 on Today at 05:42:17 am
Is there any alternative to Joe Root for Captain? I don't follow the England Team, but prima facie there seem to be no options that stand out (assuming Stokes is out of the game for the next few months).

Not really. It is very easy to say now but he never really should have been made captain, I remember discussing that with someone on here around the time he was appointed. I didn't see the logic in automatically making your best player the captain, it isn't a straightforward progression and sometimes they just aren't suited to it.

Root is in unbelievable nick right now but the captaincy has weighed heavy on him at times. I just don't think he's suited to being captain, vice maybe due to now having experience as being captain and the amount of games but I don't think he should be captain. Stokes perhaps but his availability (we all wish him very well at the moment) over the last number of years for various issues means he isn't a mainstay for selection in the team. Buttler has been mentioned (hi Welsh!) but I don't get the logic for that either. I'm scratching my head for any alternatives.
Online BIG DICK NICK

Re: Englands Cricketing Summer 2021 - Sri Lanka, India, New Zealand, Pakistan
« Reply #9310 on: Today at 09:46:11 am »
Yeah unfortunately for him there are no viable alternatives. Are any of the top 6 secure in their place besides Root? Not really. Stokes would be but given whats happening with him, captaincy is the last thing he needs.

Of the bowlers theres only Jimmy and Broad but with their ages, and need to rotate them a bit more through longer series theyre not options either.

Theres really no one unless you decided Burns is definitely in it for the long haul, or Buttler is the long term answer at keeper and its fair to say both still have a few questions to answer there.

Thats tough on Root who even if he wanted to go back into the ranks probably cant anytime soon.
Online BobPaisley3

Re: Englands Cricketing Summer 2021 - Sri Lanka, India, New Zealand, Pakistan
« Reply #9311 on: Today at 09:53:53 am »
Quote from: Welshred on Yesterday at 08:54:03 pm
Its an absolute abomination. Just a slog fest, moreso than T20 ever was, and has already affected test cricket by not giving England players enough time to prepare. Can't stand it.
The T20 competition in this country is brilliant as it is. Really cant understand the logic of introducing another slogfest alongside it which completely sidelines the non test playing counties. Well I can, money. Whole thing is a farce and by all accounts theyve been giving away loads of free tickets. Not sure that can continue moving forward.
Online fucking appalled

Re: Englands Cricketing Summer 2021 - Sri Lanka, India, New Zealand, Pakistan
« Reply #9312 on: Today at 09:58:48 am »
The worst thing is its pushed House of Games out of its usual slot and now I can't get my Richard Osman hour and fifteen minute afternoon fix
