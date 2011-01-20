

The biggest issue with the England batting line up is that Root comes to the crease in a crisis situation too many times. The openers neither attack nor defend adequately. You can get away with it when the grounds staff prepare hooping grassy pitches to shaft touring sides with no decent pace bowlers but this is a very different India side with 4 quicks who know how to move the ball.



I think the middle order is good enough and England bat deeper than most other test sides.



The bowling is good but they need to prepare for the retirement of Jimmy and Broad. Wood and Robinson are ok but I have reservations as to how they will perform on flat tracks abroad. The lack of a specialist spinner is also a real problem for winter tours.



As ever some of the hyperbole here is ridiculous. England are not terrible. As a Sri Lanka fan I can tell you what truly terrible looks like and how things quickly go wrong when you rely heavily on ageing greats and dont prepare for the future.



Were in a phase of test cricket where there is no truly dominant side which makes for some great cricket. We should be rejoicing in a great contest at a time when test cricket is under great financial pressure. Give me a test like that any day over endless meaningless T20/ODI/Hundred cricket.