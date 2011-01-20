« previous next »
Author Topic: Englands Cricketing Summer 2021 - Sri Lanka, India, New Zealand, Pakistan  (Read 179421 times)

Offline Sangria

Re: Englands Cricketing Summer 2021 - Sri Lanka, India, New Zealand, Pakistan
« Reply #9280 on: Today at 12:38:26 pm »
Quote from: Yorkykopite on Today at 12:32:38 pm
I've been thinking about this as well. The last time the Taliban were in power they banned all sports as 'unIslamic' and executed those who tried to play them.

The Afghan national team has made enormous strides in recent years. Will they now have to go into exile? It's such a bloody shame.

The best thing might be for the ICC to make a special rule for current Afghan players allowing them to play for whatever team will take them, without having to qualify, and allowing them to play again for Afghanistan without delay should the ICC decide that it's safe again for an Afghan representative team. Kind of like how Kepler Wessels played for Australia until South Africa were re-admitted, upon which he played for the parent team.
Online BIG DICK NICK

Re: Englands Cricketing Summer 2021 - Sri Lanka, India, New Zealand, Pakistan
« Reply #9281 on: Today at 12:41:01 pm »
Bagsy Rasheed Khan.
Offline BobPaisley3

Re: Englands Cricketing Summer 2021 - Sri Lanka, India, New Zealand, Pakistan
« Reply #9282 on: Today at 12:46:38 pm »
Quote from: Sangria on Today at 12:38:26 pm
The best thing might be for the ICC to make a special rule for current Afghan players allowing them to play for whatever team will take them, without having to qualify, and allowing them to play again for Afghanistan without delay should the ICC decide that it's safe again for an Afghan representative team. Kind of like how Kepler Wessels played for Australia until South Africa were re-admitted, upon which he played for the parent team.
Slightly different situation but Pakistan played in the UAE for over ten years when their homeland was considered unsafe. Maybe a similar scenario could play out meaning the Afghan team could stay together.
Offline Schmarn

Re: Englands Cricketing Summer 2021 - Sri Lanka, India, New Zealand, Pakistan
« Reply #9283 on: Today at 12:47:21 pm »

The biggest issue with the England batting line up is that Root comes to the crease in a crisis situation too many times. The openers neither attack nor defend adequately. You can get away with it when the grounds staff prepare hooping grassy pitches to shaft touring sides with no decent pace bowlers but this is a very different India side with 4 quicks who know how to move the ball.

I think the middle order is good enough and England bat deeper than most other test sides.

The bowling is good but they need to prepare for the retirement of Jimmy and Broad. Wood and Robinson are ok but I have reservations as to how they will perform on flat tracks abroad. The lack of a specialist spinner is also a real problem for winter tours.

As ever some of the hyperbole here is ridiculous. England are not terrible. As a Sri Lanka fan I can tell you what truly terrible looks like and how things quickly go wrong when you rely heavily on ageing greats and dont prepare for the future.

Were in a phase of test cricket where there is no truly dominant side which makes for some great cricket. We should be rejoicing in a great contest at a time when test cricket is under great financial pressure. Give me a test like that any day over endless meaningless T20/ODI/Hundred cricket.
Online Yorkykopite

Re: Englands Cricketing Summer 2021 - Sri Lanka, India, New Zealand, Pakistan
« Reply #9284 on: Today at 12:50:11 pm »
Quote from: BobPaisley3 on Today at 12:46:38 pm
Slightly different situation but Pakistan played in the UAE for over ten years when their homeland was considered unsafe. Maybe a similar scenario could play out meaning the Afghan team could stay together.

That is a precedent. But the Afghan team might never be able to get home. And it's very possible that local cricket of any kind will be banned again, so preventing young players coming through.
Offline Elzar

Re: Englands Cricketing Summer 2021 - Sri Lanka, India, New Zealand, Pakistan
« Reply #9285 on: Today at 12:51:20 pm »
England very much put their efforts towards winning the ODI world cup, and now the T20. I'm hoping once that's over they come up with a short term strategy of making the Test team competitive at the top of the rankings again.
Online Welshred

Re: Englands Cricketing Summer 2021 - Sri Lanka, India, New Zealand, Pakistan
« Reply #9286 on: Today at 12:55:40 pm »
Quote from: Yorkykopite on Today at 12:50:11 pm
That is a precedent. But the Afghan team might never be able to get home. And it's very possible that local cricket of any kind will be banned again, so preventing young players coming through.

Which makes it a little more difficult. Only international games were banned in Pakistan and I believe their domestic structure still continued? Afghanistan won't last long if they've got no one coming through the ranks.

Quote from: BIG DICK NICK on Today at 12:41:01 pm
Bagsy Rasheed Khan.

Agreed! Although I do hope he doesn't have to do as that would mean there is an Afghanistan team playing games.
Online Yorkykopite

Re: Englands Cricketing Summer 2021 - Sri Lanka, India, New Zealand, Pakistan
« Reply #9287 on: Today at 01:08:29 pm »
Quote from: Welshred on Today at 12:55:40 pm
Which makes it a little more difficult. Only international games were banned in Pakistan and I believe their domestic structure still continued? Afghanistan won't last long if they've got no one coming through the ranks.

Yes, even Imran Khan wouldn't ban cricket - unless of course the Chinese regime told him to.
Offline Garrus

Re: Englands Cricketing Summer 2021 - Sri Lanka, India, New Zealand, Pakistan
« Reply #9288 on: Today at 01:15:17 pm »
Quote from: BobPaisley3 on Today at 12:46:38 pm
Slightly different situation but Pakistan played in the UAE for over ten years when their homeland was considered unsafe. Maybe a similar scenario could play out meaning the Afghan team could stay together.
Afghanistan do play almost all their "home" games in India these days and that will continue if the team manages to stay together but like Welshie says if there's nobody playing at home, there's little future for the sport there.
Online BIG DICK NICK

Re: Englands Cricketing Summer 2021 - Sri Lanka, India, New Zealand, Pakistan
« Reply #9289 on: Today at 01:20:44 pm »
Quote from: Welshred on Today at 12:55:40 pm
Which makes it a little more difficult. Only international games were banned in Pakistan and I believe their domestic structure still continued? Afghanistan won't last long if they've got no one coming through the ranks.

Agreed! Although I do hope he doesn't have to do as that would mean there is an Afghanistan team playing games.

I know. Hope they can find out a solution but its a real shame when theres so few new sides showing they can compete at International level.
Offline BobPaisley3

Re: Englands Cricketing Summer 2021 - Sri Lanka, India, New Zealand, Pakistan
« Reply #9290 on: Today at 03:50:55 pm »
Quote from: Yorkykopite on Today at 12:50:11 pm
That is a precedent. But the Afghan team might never be able to get home. And it's very possible that local cricket of any kind will be banned again, so preventing young players coming through.
Fair point.
Online ScouserAtHeart

Re: Englands Cricketing Summer 2021 - Sri Lanka, India, New Zealand, Pakistan
« Reply #9291 on: Today at 04:06:04 pm »
I miss the Indian team of the late 90s/early 2000s.

Guys like Dravid, Kumble, Tendulkar, Laxman... Kumble coming back out to bowl all taped up after getting his jaw broken is more inspiring than anything Kohli's managed so far.
Offline cormorant

Re: Englands Cricketing Summer 2021 - Sri Lanka, India, New Zealand, Pakistan
« Reply #9292 on: Today at 08:09:22 pm »
The wicket for the test just gone was a bit docile, as you would expect at Lord's. Any ideas for the remainder of the series and all Alan Titchmarch fans to help England along?
