I've been thinking about this as well. The last time the Taliban were in power they banned all sports as 'unIslamic' and executed those who tried to play them. The Afghan national team has made enormous strides in recent years. Will they now have to go into exile? It's such a bloody shame.
The best thing might be for the ICC to make a special rule for current Afghan players allowing them to play for whatever team will take them, without having to qualify, and allowing them to play again for Afghanistan without delay should the ICC decide that it's safe again for an Afghan representative team. Kind of like how Kepler Wessels played for Australia until South Africa were re-admitted, upon which he played for the parent team.
Slightly different situation but Pakistan played in the UAE for over ten years when their homeland was considered unsafe. Maybe a similar scenario could play out meaning the Afghan team could stay together.
That is a precedent. But the Afghan team might never be able to get home. And it's very possible that local cricket of any kind will be banned again, so preventing young players coming through.
Which makes it a little more difficult. Only international games were banned in Pakistan and I believe their domestic structure still continued? Afghanistan won't last long if they've got no one coming through the ranks.
