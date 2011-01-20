« previous next »
Author Topic: Englands Cricketing Summer 2021 - Sri Lanka, India, New Zealand, Pakistan  (Read 177910 times)

Quote from: Robinred on Today at 09:40:56 pm

Btw Filler, that hip replacement you thought youd need? I got mine four years back chiefly due to 27 years of Shropshire league cricket; but you know what? It was worth it, and I still miss playing cricket more than anything.

A bowler right? ;D Fuck me... I was lifting my leg in and out of a car with my hands for 2 days. All good now tho and itching for another game.

New hip hasn't allowed you to play a bit?
Quote from: Yosser0_0 on Today at 09:28:24 pm
Atherton and Stewart was a good opening pair, to this day I don't know how Stewart was also the keeper, if they both went early we were in the shit. Strauss and Cook had the luxury of Trott coming in next and I always thought it took a bit of pressure off them in that it wasn't a big issue if they were removed quickly.
Both had relatively low averages due to the attacks they faced year in year out. Imagine the current lot against Ambrose, Walsh, Donald, Pollock, Waqar, Wasim etc. Test matches would last about five sessions.
Ath had a low average because of some bloke called McGrath!
Quote from: Yosser0_0 on Today at 09:45:03 pm
You might be right about Stewart when he opened, but I've definetly seen him keep when playing at no3. He was a special talent and a bit of a one man band thinking back, interesting piece about him here:-

https://www.theguardian.com/sport/2008/jul/03/englandcricketteam.cricket3

I disagree with the article. I always rated Stewart higher than Atherton. I remember hurling abuse at the screen when Atherton ran Stewart out in India. And that was before Stewart really blossomed as a batsman.
Quote from: Filler. on Today at 09:48:56 pm
A bowler right? ;D Fuck me... I was lifting my leg in and out of a car with my hands for 2 days. All good now tho and itching for another game.

New hip hasn't allowed you to play a bit?

Afraid not - Im now 73😆 But on my 70th Birthday my son-in-law treated me to a couple of hours indoor nets with his club members at Hurst Pierrepoint College in Sussex. I couldnt really bowl - my hip wouldnt flex. But boy, did I enjoy the batting!

(His other treat was a seat a few days later among the season ticket holders at Selhurst Park to watch Palace v the Reds. I had to be on my best behaviour of course, and LFC won 2-1, Mo getting the winner).
Quote from: BobPaisley3 on Today at 09:50:55 pm
Both had relatively low averages due to the attacks they faced year in year out. Imagine the current lot against Ambrose, Walsh, Donald, Pollock, Waqar, Wasim etc. Test matches would last about five sessions.

1990-2007: the greatest era in cricket.
Quote from: Filler. on Today at 09:45:34 pm
Ha! I miss cricket nuts. Was good to be in company of some last week. Pints being held by fine leg type match. BBQ after. Was great. Being with people again! Played on a ground where I saw Ramprakash score a 100 for England U18. Playing on an actual grass wicket - I think that's what i loved most after playing on artificial pitches so often.

Signed up to play for our village team  2nds. On Friday nights we all go to the pavilion to drink beer and support the club. The village pub is missing out on some good coin up there.

During the Spring Bank holiday, we went off in the cravan to Llandudno and then went out on a drive to Llanrwst. The local cricket team were playing, so we thought we'd go and watch some village cricket for a laugh. I couldn't believe what I was watching as it was far from 'village cricket' standard, there was a young lad playing for Mold called Isacc Allen, smashing the ball out of the park for fours and sixes. He finished 134 n.o. - he was rather good and I can't help but think that he has a big future in the game. The scorecard is shown below:- 

https://llanrwst.play-cricket.com/website/results/4802014
What a thread. Love it ;D
Quote from: Yosser0_0 on Today at 10:00:23 pm
During the Spring Bank holiday, we went off in the cravan to Llandudno and then went out on a drive to Llanrwst. The local cricket team were playing, so we thought we'd go and watch some village cricket for a laugh. I couldn't believe what I was watching as it was far from 'village cricket' standard, there was a young lad playing for Mold called Isacc Allen, smashing the ball out of the park for fours and sixes. He finished 134 n.o. - he was rather good and I can't help but think that he has a big future in the game. The scorecard is shown below:- 

https://llanrwst.play-cricket.com/website/results/4802014

10 6's!  ;D I'd be glad of that in a whole season.
Quote from: Sangria on Today at 09:56:50 pm
1990-2007: the greatest era in cricket.
Would loved to have seen the classic West Indies team of the 80s (bit before my time) take on the 90s Aussies.
Quote from: Yosser0_0 on Today at 09:45:03 pm
You might be right about Stewart when he opened, but I've definetly seen him keep when playing at no3. He was a special talent and a bit of a one man band thinking back, interesting piece about him here:-

https://www.theguardian.com/sport/2008/jul/03/englandcricketteam.cricket3
Would be even better if it wasn't so bizarrely and repeatedly critical of Atherton. Poor Stewart can't even have his own article, the author really could have praised him without the comparison. Pretty hypocritical really.
Quote from: Yosser0_0 on Today at 10:00:23 pm
During the Spring Bank holiday, we went off in the cravan to Llandudno and then went out on a drive to Llanrwst. The local cricket team were playing, so we thought we'd go and watch some village cricket for a laugh. I couldn't believe what I was watching as it was far from 'village cricket' standard, there was a young lad playing for Mold called Isacc Allen, smashing the ball out of the park for fours and sixes. He finished 134 n.o. - he was rather good and I can't help but think that he has a big future in the game. The scorecard is shown below:- 

https://llanrwst.play-cricket.com/website/results/4802014

Some of the kids today don't half hit the ball hard. The whole approach to the game has changed in the last ten years. When that ambition is liked to proper technique it can be scary to watch.
Quote from: BobPaisley3 on Today at 10:09:12 pm
Would loved to have seen the classic West Indies team of the 80s (bit before my time) take on the 90s Aussies.

The two best Test sides of the modern era for sure. My money would be on the Windies. Marginally better with the bat in the first 5 positions and with the peerless Richards who could play any attack on any surface. Warne had no equivalent in the Windies side of course, but that relentless pace quartet was out of this world.
Quote from: Yosser0_0 on Today at 09:45:03 pm
You might be right about Stewart when he opened, but I've definetly seen him keep when playing at no3. He was a special talent and a bit of a one man band thinking back, interesting piece about him here:-

https://www.theguardian.com/sport/2008/jul/03/englandcricketteam.cricket3

Thats a bit harsh on Atherton and not entirely correct about Stewart isnt it?

It might be the intervening 13 years since the article was written, but no-one sees Alec Stewart as having a lesser legacy in the England team as Atherton do they? I think theyre both seen as being stalwarts of the 90s Test team, and important figures in getting a bit more professionalism in the England sides.  Fletcher and Hussain almost speak of them as a pair in that respect. The two older statesmen in the side when they took over the reigns.

Atherton has also been quite honest about his limitations as a player, and describes his own record as modest. The article makes out like he thinks he was bigger than the team at times. Hes more noticeable, I guess, as he went on to have a media career whilst Stewart went into coaching.  Both of them doing a pretty decent job in their chosen vocations after retiring.
Quote from: Kekule on Today at 10:37:26 pm
Thats a bit harsh on Atherton and not entirely correct about Stewart isnt it?

It might be the intervening 13 years since the article was written, but no-one sees Alec Stewart as having a lesser legacy in the England team as Atherton do they? I think theyre both seen as being stalwarts of the 90s Test team, and important figures in getting a bit more professionalism in the England sides.  Fletcher and Hussain almost speak of them as a pair in that respect. The two older statesmen in the side when they took over the reigns.

Atherton has also been quite honest about his limitations as a player, and describes his own record as modest. The article makes out like he thinks he was bigger than the team at times. Hes more noticeable, I guess, as he went on to have a media career whilst Stewart went into coaching.  Both of them doing a pretty decent job in their chosen vocations after retiring.

From what I've seen, Stewart gets far more respect from other countries than Atherton.
