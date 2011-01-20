You might be right about Stewart when he opened, but I've definetly seen him keep when playing at no3. He was a special talent and a bit of a one man band thinking back, interesting piece about him here:-



https://www.theguardian.com/sport/2008/jul/03/englandcricketteam.cricket3



Thats a bit harsh on Atherton and not entirely correct about Stewart isnt it?It might be the intervening 13 years since the article was written, but no-one sees Alec Stewart as having a lesser legacy in the England team as Atherton do they? I think theyre both seen as being stalwarts of the 90s Test team, and important figures in getting a bit more professionalism in the England sides. Fletcher and Hussain almost speak of them as a pair in that respect. The two older statesmen in the side when they took over the reigns.Atherton has also been quite honest about his limitations as a player, and describes his own record as modest. The article makes out like he thinks he was bigger than the team at times. Hes more noticeable, I guess, as he went on to have a media career whilst Stewart went into coaching. Both of them doing a pretty decent job in their chosen vocations after retiring.