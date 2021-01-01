« previous next »
Re: Englands Cricketing Summer 2021 - Sri Lanka, India, New Zealand, Pakistan
Reply #9000 on: Today at 05:58:10 pm
Lots of replacement gloves, helmets, bats and some treatment from the physios needed in this next hour I would have thought.
Re: Englands Cricketing Summer 2021 - Sri Lanka, India, New Zealand, Pakistan
Reply #9001 on: Today at 05:58:20 pm
Quote from: voodoo ray on Today at 05:57:41 pm
kohli's gone off for his chill time again.

get back on the field of play for fuck's sake

There are three subs on atm.
Re: Englands Cricketing Summer 2021 - Sri Lanka, India, New Zealand, Pakistan
Reply #9002 on: Today at 06:00:12 pm
Quote from: Guz-kop on Yesterday at 01:07:26 pm
A quick wicket after lunch and India are done here. Brilliant first session for England two days running

I haven't been this wrong since thinking Darren bent would be a decent alternative to torres
Re: Englands Cricketing Summer 2021 - Sri Lanka, India, New Zealand, Pakistan
Reply #9003 on: Today at 06:00:46 pm
Quote from: Guz-kop on Today at 06:00:12 pm
I haven't been this wrong since thinking Darren bent would be a decent alternative to torres

He might be a decent alternative to Sibley.
Re: Englands Cricketing Summer 2021 - Sri Lanka, India, New Zealand, Pakistan
Reply #9004 on: Today at 06:01:43 pm
Quote from: BIG DICK NICK on Today at 06:00:46 pm
He might be a decent alternative to Sibley.
Haha  :D
Re: Englands Cricketing Summer 2021 - Sri Lanka, India, New Zealand, Pakistan
Reply #9005 on: Today at 06:03:55 pm
Quote from: BIG DICK NICK on Today at 06:00:46 pm
He might be a decent alternative to Sibley.

Says the fella who though Sibley was gonna be great
Re: Englands Cricketing Summer 2021 - Sri Lanka, India, New Zealand, Pakistan
Reply #9006 on: Today at 06:04:29 pm
Quote from: voodoo ray on Today at 05:57:41 pm
kohli's gone off for his chill time again.

get back on the field of play for fuck's sake

In fairness I think England started this in 2005
Re: Englands Cricketing Summer 2021 - Sri Lanka, India, New Zealand, Pakistan
Reply #9007 on: Today at 06:08:01 pm
Quote from: FiSh77 on Today at 06:03:55 pm
Says the fella who though Sibley was gonna be great

Haha I just posted what at the time I thought was an interesting but harmless stat from the county game!
Re: Englands Cricketing Summer 2021 - Sri Lanka, India, New Zealand, Pakistan
Reply #9008 on: Today at 06:08:38 pm
Quote from: Guz-kop on Today at 06:04:29 pm
In fairness I think England started this in 2005

For the bowlers I think. Whats Kohli need a rest for? Or does he just like keep his beard trimmed?
Re: Englands Cricketing Summer 2021 - Sri Lanka, India, New Zealand, Pakistan
Reply #9009 on: Today at 06:08:56 pm
Odd second stride from Sharma after delivering the ball there wasnt it? Right on a length on middle and off.

Im sure it was purely accidental
Re: Englands Cricketing Summer 2021 - Sri Lanka, India, New Zealand, Pakistan
Reply #9010 on: Today at 06:10:55 pm
Quote from: BIG DICK NICK on Today at 06:08:01 pm
Haha I just posted what at the time I thought was an interesting but harmless stat from the county game!

Sorry Nick, looks like this might stick about  :-X
