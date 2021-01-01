We already have shit in the country, and the game of Liverpool fills life with joy. Thanks
Whos umpiring this match?Just when we thought it was impossible to dislike Kohli any more...
Why schedule play 11-6:30 if light is such a problem? Why dont they start earlier. Test cricket hates itself.
Gotta love a test going into the last day with all 3 outcomes a possibility. England did a lot of things right today. Any rain forecast tomorrow??
Weather is set fair tomorrow
Superb win for WI by one wicket.
