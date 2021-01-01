« previous next »
Pages: 1 ... 214 215 216 217 218 [219]   Go Down

Author Topic: Englands Cricketing Summer 2021 - Sri Lanka, India, New Zealand, Pakistan  (Read 172545 times)

Offline Kekule

  • Not fussy.
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 9,250
Re: Englands Cricketing Summer 2021 - Sri Lanka, India, New Zealand, Pakistan
« Reply #8720 on: Today at 05:52:29 pm »
Ball of the Century!
Logged

Offline Elzar

  • train station gate frustration
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 18,701
  • Bam!
Re: Englands Cricketing Summer 2021 - Sri Lanka, India, New Zealand, Pakistan
« Reply #8721 on: Today at 06:06:46 pm »
Why schedule play 11-6:30 if light is such a problem? Why dont they start earlier. Test cricket hates itself.
Logged
Quote from: Alizan1892 on August 25, 2017, 01:34:50 pm
We already have shit in the country, and the game of Liverpool fills life with joy. Thanks

Offline Robinred

  • Wanted for burglary.
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 10,841
  • Red since '64
Re: Englands Cricketing Summer 2021 - Sri Lanka, India, New Zealand, Pakistan
« Reply #8722 on: Today at 06:07:28 pm »
Whos umpiring this match?

Just when we thought it was impossible to dislike Kohli any more...
Logged
"The first revolt is against the supreme tyranny of theology...as long as we have a master in heaven, we will be slaves on earth." Mikhail Bakunin

Offline CheshireDave

  • quite apt, as he's from Gloucestershire and his name's Norman
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 17,036
Re: Englands Cricketing Summer 2021 - Sri Lanka, India, New Zealand, Pakistan
« Reply #8723 on: Today at 06:08:00 pm »
Gotta love a test going into the last day with all 3 outcomes a possibility. England did a lot of things right today.

Any rain forecast tomorrow??
Logged
Fuckin' 'Ell It's Fred Titmus

Offline Welshred

  • CBE. To be fair to him, he is a massive twat. Professional Ladies' Arse Fondler. Possibly......we're not sure any more......
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 33,518
  • JFT96
Re: Englands Cricketing Summer 2021 - Sri Lanka, India, New Zealand, Pakistan
« Reply #8724 on: Today at 06:08:56 pm »
Quote from: Robinred on Today at 06:07:28 pm
Whos umpiring this match?

Just when we thought it was impossible to dislike Kohli any more...

Exactly what I've just been saying. Kohli whinging from the Pavilion, umpires in position for the over to begin but Pant and Sharma pretty much refusing to bat. Utter bullshit.

Quote from: Elzar on Today at 06:06:46 pm
Why schedule play 11-6:30 if light is such a problem? Why dont they start earlier. Test cricket hates itself.

Can we not go through this again please?
Logged

Offline Welshred

  • CBE. To be fair to him, he is a massive twat. Professional Ladies' Arse Fondler. Possibly......we're not sure any more......
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 33,518
  • JFT96
Re: Englands Cricketing Summer 2021 - Sri Lanka, India, New Zealand, Pakistan
« Reply #8725 on: Today at 06:09:31 pm »
Quote from: CheshireDave on Today at 06:08:00 pm
Gotta love a test going into the last day with all 3 outcomes a possibility. England did a lot of things right today.

Any rain forecast tomorrow??

Weather is set fair tomorrow
Logged

Offline voodoo ray

  • Bng-bng, BNG-BNG-BNG, bng-bng, bng-bng.....Ooooh OOOOH ooooooooh AAAAAHHHHH ah-hah, yeah!
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 14,664
  • feck off
Re: Englands Cricketing Summer 2021 - Sri Lanka, India, New Zealand, Pakistan
« Reply #8726 on: Today at 06:10:22 pm »
Quote from: CheshireDave on Today at 06:08:00 pm
Gotta love a test going into the last day with all 3 outcomes a possibility. England did a lot of things right today.

Any rain forecast tomorrow??

Realistically possible too which is the ideal really. Good stuff
Logged

Offline CheshireDave

  • quite apt, as he's from Gloucestershire and his name's Norman
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 17,036
Re: Englands Cricketing Summer 2021 - Sri Lanka, India, New Zealand, Pakistan
« Reply #8727 on: Today at 06:15:54 pm »
Quote from: Welshred on Today at 06:09:31 pm
Weather is set fair tomorrow

Lovely stuff. Can't wait.
Logged
Fuckin' 'Ell It's Fred Titmus

Offline Nick110581

  • Up the tricky reds
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 26,732
  • Hearts Jurgen
Re: Englands Cricketing Summer 2021 - Sri Lanka, India, New Zealand, Pakistan
« Reply #8728 on: Today at 06:16:16 pm »
Bloody hell-this is exciting
Logged
No, jazz. You fear jazz. You fear the lack of rules, the lack of boundaries. Oh look, it's a fence. But, no, it's soft.

Offline Legs

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 1,255
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Englands Cricketing Summer 2021 - Sri Lanka, India, New Zealand, Pakistan
« Reply #8729 on: Today at 06:38:23 pm »
India would probably have been better off batting against the spin as they might have got an extra 15-20 runs tonight.

In the morning it will be a new ball which youd say is harder to bat against.

Its game on tomorrow.
Logged

Offline BobPaisley3

  • SirAlexFerguson2, the bad manc twat :)
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 9,679
  • Legacy fan
Re: Englands Cricketing Summer 2021 - Sri Lanka, India, New Zealand, Pakistan
« Reply #8730 on: Today at 08:58:04 pm »
Great test in the West Indies for anyone with BT sport. West Indies have three wickets left and need 54 to win against Pakistan.
Logged

Offline BobPaisley3

  • SirAlexFerguson2, the bad manc twat :)
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 9,679
  • Legacy fan
Re: Englands Cricketing Summer 2021 - Sri Lanka, India, New Zealand, Pakistan
« Reply #8731 on: Today at 10:34:23 pm »
Superb win for WI by one wicket.
Logged

Online Yorkykopite

  • Misses Danny Boy with a passion. Phil's Official Biographer, dontcherknow...it's all true. Honestly.
  • RAWK Writer
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 27,891
  • The first five yards........
Re: Englands Cricketing Summer 2021 - Sri Lanka, India, New Zealand, Pakistan
« Reply #8732 on: Today at 11:39:59 pm »
Quote from: BobPaisley3 on Today at 10:34:23 pm
Superb win for WI by one wicket.

Lovely. Looks like Roach was the hero with the bat.
Logged
"If you want the world to love you don't discuss Middle Eastern politics" Saul Bellow.
Pages: 1 ... 214 215 216 217 218 [219]   Go Up
« previous next »
 