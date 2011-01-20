How do people who frequent this thread feel about expected goals, assists and the like in football?
There is something to gain from looking at it over long periods of time and with large sample sizes. You can discern some trends, find more efficient ways of doing things. However, in football and also in Cricket, there are so many intangibles, like the quality of players, mentality, state of game and pure luck that applying these type of metrics over 1 game or even one season can sometimes give a false picture of what is happening.