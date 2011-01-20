« previous next »
Author Topic: Englands Cricketing Summer 2021 - Sri Lanka, India, New Zealand, Pakistan

Robinred

Re: Englands Cricketing Summer 2021 - Sri Lanka, India, New Zealand, Pakistan
« Reply #8520 on: Yesterday at 04:08:07 pm »
Quote from: Robinred on Yesterday at 03:56:01 pm
Pujara saved by the fact that there was too big a gap between slips.

No bloody excuses - just rank bad cricket.

Which was rectified and rewarded by Jimmy and Bairstow - good.
Yorkykopite

Re: Englands Cricketing Summer 2021 - Sri Lanka, India, New Zealand, Pakistan
« Reply #8521 on: Yesterday at 04:12:29 pm »
Jimmy Anderson.
Gerry Attrick

Re: Englands Cricketing Summer 2021 - Sri Lanka, India, New Zealand, Pakistan
« Reply #8522 on: Yesterday at 05:42:18 pm »
Can still get about 8/11 or 4/5 on India to win this test. Buying money.
Welshred

Re: Englands Cricketing Summer 2021 - Sri Lanka, India, New Zealand, Pakistan
« Reply #8523 on: Yesterday at 10:15:09 pm »
How do people who frequent this thread feel about expected goals, assists and the like in football?
voodoo ray

Re: Englands Cricketing Summer 2021 - Sri Lanka, India, New Zealand, Pakistan
« Reply #8524 on: Yesterday at 10:19:20 pm »
Quote from: Welshred on Yesterday at 10:15:09 pm
How do people who frequent this thread feel about expected goals, assists and the like in football?

fantasy football nonsense.
Sangria

Re: Englands Cricketing Summer 2021 - Sri Lanka, India, New Zealand, Pakistan
« Reply #8525 on: Yesterday at 10:34:53 pm »
Quote from: Welshred on Yesterday at 10:15:09 pm
How do people who frequent this thread feel about expected goals, assists and the like in football?

Measurement of potential success in football is a bit vaguer and less understood than the same in cricket. Cricket happens in discrete phases, unlike football.
Fiasco

Re: Englands Cricketing Summer 2021 - Sri Lanka, India, New Zealand, Pakistan
« Reply #8526 on: Yesterday at 11:14:36 pm »
Quote from: Welshred on Yesterday at 10:15:09 pm
How do people who frequent this thread feel about expected goals, assists and the like in football?

I think is mainly a load of nonsense for blowhard geeks who don't really know the game and the billion imponderables that come with it.
Welshred

Re: Englands Cricketing Summer 2021 - Sri Lanka, India, New Zealand, Pakistan
« Reply #8527 on: Yesterday at 11:50:43 pm »
https://twitter.com/benjonescricket/status/1425905023771422727?s=08

OK. So you'll agree that this is as much bollocks as it is in football then?

Expected score of 244/9. From my eyes England didn't bowl as well as this utter tripe of a metric suggests.
Fiasco

Re: Englands Cricketing Summer 2021 - Sri Lanka, India, New Zealand, Pakistan
« Reply #8528 on: Yesterday at 11:58:18 pm »
Quote from: Welshred on Yesterday at 11:50:43 pm
https://twitter.com/benjonescricket/status/1425905023771422727?s=08

OK. So you'll agree that this is as much bollocks as it is in football then?

Expected score of 244/9. From my eyes England didn't bowl as well as this utter tripe of a metric suggests.

I genuinely didn't know they done the expected stuff with cricket. How can you have an expected score of 244-9? England didn't bowl well or badly, but does that take into account the pitch as a starting point? It is a fucking runway. Rohit got done by Jimmy but was in control mainly and Rahul just scored a very delightful hundred. Is he trying to suggest England were terribly unlucky because they hit their lengths, or that India's batsmen were lucky in general, or some from column A and some from column B?

Max_powers

Re: Englands Cricketing Summer 2021 - Sri Lanka, India, New Zealand, Pakistan
« Reply #8529 on: Today at 01:00:19 am »
Quote from: Welshred on Yesterday at 10:15:09 pm
How do people who frequent this thread feel about expected goals, assists and the like in football?

There is something to gain from looking at it over long periods of time and with large sample sizes. You can discern some trends, find more efficient ways of doing things. However, in football and also in Cricket, there are so many intangibles, like the quality of players, mentality, state of game and pure luck that applying these type of metrics over 1 game or even one season can sometimes give a false picture of what is happening.
