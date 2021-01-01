Atherton speaking eloquently as ever on the shitshow of the domestic cricket calendar. The only thing Id say is, he talks about traditional fans who want to go to a test match and newer fans who want razzmatazz. With these two in my mind id class myself as a traditional fan however I love the excitement of the T20 and the elephant in the room with all of this is the domestic T20. Its a brilliant competition which attracts the best players and has good attendances, its more than adequate and completely negates the need for this hundred crap.



Kohli and Root, blazers on, tossing the coin at Lords, thats cricket.