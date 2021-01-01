As a Lancashire lad, I agree! I think next year might be a better hope for him. He is only 24 (him and his twin look about 40), so plenty of time as a Spinner to break in the team when they have the 2 all rounders you mentioned available.
Well I don't often talk up Lancashire cricketers, but you've got a good 'un there I believe. I'd like to see him develop a googly obviously (wouldn't we all), but the odd arm ball too.
people like big dick nick.
Ali looked in fantastic nick tonight. Reckon hes a cert if we do play a spinner.
