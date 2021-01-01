I just want to give a heads up for those that may think a visit to Amsterdam to watch England or another team play the Dutch as part of the ICC World Cricket Super League ODI compeition to qualify for the ICC World Cup .here are some of the tentative dates the Dutch will host the Full England team for 3 *50 over oDI's in late June.Not confirmed yet - some dates to considerWest Indies: summer 2022 probably June 3 ODI's venue TBDEngland: May 2022 maybe pushed back to June 2022 3 ODI's (These will be played in Amsterdam)NZ: summer 2022 probably f July - 2 T20's venue TBDPakistan: summer 2022 probably August 3 ODI's venue TBDPS I am still playing and involved in local cricket in Amsterdam so message me if you are interested in coming over or have any questions closer to the time.