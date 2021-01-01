« previous next »
Englands Cricketing Summer 2021 - Sri Lanka, India, New Zealand, Pakistan

Yorkykopite

Re: Englands Cricketing Summer 2021 - Sri Lanka, India, New Zealand, Pakistan
Yesterday at 12:30:00 pm
Quote from: Elzar on Yesterday at 11:40:03 am
As a Lancashire lad, I agree! I think next year might be a better hope for him. He is only 24 (him and his twin look about 40), so plenty of time as a Spinner to break in the team when they have the 2 all rounders you mentioned available.

Well I don't often talk up Lancashire cricketers, but you've got a good 'un there I believe. I'd like to see him develop a googly obviously (wouldn't we all), but the odd arm ball too.
Gerry Attrick

Re: Englands Cricketing Summer 2021 - Sri Lanka, India, New Zealand, Pakistan
Yesterday at 07:37:14 pm
Ali looked in fantastic nick tonight. Reckon hes a cert if we do play a spinner.
BIG DICK NICK

Re: Englands Cricketing Summer 2021 - Sri Lanka, India, New Zealand, Pakistan
Yesterday at 07:41:15 pm
Quote from: Yorkykopite on Yesterday at 12:30:00 pm
Well I don't often talk up Lancashire cricketers, but you've got a good 'un there I believe. I'd like to see him develop a googly obviously (wouldn't we all), but the odd arm ball too.

He looks good at a county level. Obviously this would be a step up, especially against India. His batting is a nonentity though which does make selection unlikely I think assuming Broad and Jimmy play (although Briad not a given I guess).
Welshred

Re: Englands Cricketing Summer 2021 - Sri Lanka, India, New Zealand, Pakistan
Yesterday at 08:22:43 pm
Quote from: Gerry Attrick on Yesterday at 07:37:14 pm
Ali looked in fantastic nick tonight. Reckon hes a cert if we do play a spinner.

He's not in the bubble for these tests so I don't see how he can
dutchkop

Re: Englands Cricketing Summer 2021 - Sri Lanka, India, New Zealand, Pakistan
Today at 06:57:18 am
I just want to give a heads up for those that may think a visit to Amsterdam to watch England or another team play the Dutch as part of the ICC World Cricket  Super League ODI compeition to qualify for the ICC World Cup .

here are some of the tentative dates the Dutch will host the Full England team for 3 *50 over oDI's in late June.
Not confirmed yet - some dates to consider

West Indies: summer 2022 probably  June 3 ODI's     venue TBD
England: May 2022 maybe pushed back to June 2022  3 ODI's (These will be played in Amsterdam)
NZ: summer 2022 probably f July - 2 T20's   venue TBD
Pakistan: summer 2022 probably  August  3 ODI's   venue TBD

PS I am still playing and involved in local cricket in Amsterdam so message me if you are interested in coming over or have any questions closer to the time.

https://www.kncb.nl/en/news/all-international-matches-in-the-netherlands-postponed/
https://www.ecb.co.uk/news/1916320/england-s-icc-men-s-cricket-world-cup-super-league-series-with-the-netherlands-postponed 



