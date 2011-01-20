Nope. I think that rule might have come from the bodyline series



It's part of a collection of rules brought in to discourage leg theory. Bradman's Art of Cricket has a section on how contemporary leg theory was killing cricket, with the extreme example being a left arm seamer bowling round the wicket, wide of the crease, aiming for leg stump and with a collection of leg side fielders. With contemporary batting techniques, this killed cricket as a spectacle. A number of rules were brought in over the years to discourage leg theory and encourage off theory.Other rules in this vein:1. You didn't need to pitch in line to get LBW as long as you pitched on the offside. You just needed to hit in line. Pitching outside leg was still no LBW (to discourage leg theory).2. You didn't need to hit in line with the stumps if you didn't play a shot. If the ball hit you outside off and was going to hit, and you didn't play a shot, it was LBW. This was brought in after the May-Dexter partnership against Ramadhin, where they padded away everything that was going to hit outside off, with their bats safely out of the way.With the second rule, there was once again a balance between bat and ball. AFAIK that was the last change to the LBW law.