« previous next »
Pages: 1 ... 204 205 206 207 208 [209]   Go Down

Author Topic: Englands Cricketing Summer 2021 - Sri Lanka, India, New Zealand, Pakistan  (Read 163877 times)

Online Guz-kop

  • Baz cop
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 13,835
Re: Englands Cricketing Summer 2021 - Sri Lanka, India, New Zealand, Pakistan
« Reply #8320 on: Today at 04:45:20 pm »
Brilliant knock this. One of his best if England can win this especially. Absolutely love an on drive too
Logged
It's wonderful, it's marvellous, it's 3-3

Online Yorkykopite

  • Misses Danny Boy with a passion. Phil's Official Biographer, dontcherknow...it's all true. Honestly.
  • RAWK Writer
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 27,821
  • The first five yards........
Re: Englands Cricketing Summer 2021 - Sri Lanka, India, New Zealand, Pakistan
« Reply #8321 on: Today at 04:46:05 pm »
Well played Joe. Bit scratchy in the 90s, but class will tell. Keep going please.
Logged
"If you want the world to love you don't discuss Middle Eastern politics" Saul Bellow.

Online Nick110581

  • Up the tricky reds
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 26,676
  • Hearts Jurgen
Re: Englands Cricketing Summer 2021 - Sri Lanka, India, New Zealand, Pakistan
« Reply #8322 on: Today at 04:48:04 pm »
What a player he is.

What lead would we take here ?
Logged
No, jazz. You fear jazz. You fear the lack of rules, the lack of boundaries. Oh look, it's a fence. But, no, it's soft.

Online Welshred

  • CBE. To be fair to him, he is a massive twat. Professional Ladies' Arse Fondler. Possibly......we're not sure any more......
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 33,255
  • JFT96
Re: Englands Cricketing Summer 2021 - Sri Lanka, India, New Zealand, Pakistan
« Reply #8323 on: Today at 04:49:45 pm »
Quote from: Nick110581 on Today at 04:48:04 pm
What a player he is.

What lead would we take here ?

Anything above 250 will put England as favourites for me. If Root and England are still batting at close of play they'll be favourites in my opinion, there's another 2 hours of play left!
Logged

Online Welshred

  • CBE. To be fair to him, he is a massive twat. Professional Ladies' Arse Fondler. Possibly......we're not sure any more......
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 33,255
  • JFT96
Re: Englands Cricketing Summer 2021 - Sri Lanka, India, New Zealand, Pakistan
« Reply #8324 on: Today at 04:50:16 pm »
Quote from: Yorkykopite on Today at 04:44:55 pm
He has terrific hand to eye coordination, but his footwork is really poor - both as a batter and a keeper. Very good on a one-day flat track though.

Agreed Yorky but everyone knows my opinion in here haha
Logged

Online voodoo ray

  • Bng-bng, BNG-BNG-BNG, bng-bng, bng-bng.....Ooooh OOOOH ooooooooh AAAAAHHHHH ah-hah, yeah!
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 14,614
  • feck off
Re: Englands Cricketing Summer 2021 - Sri Lanka, India, New Zealand, Pakistan
« Reply #8325 on: Today at 04:57:13 pm »
Kohli there having another 10 minute chill out for absolutely no reason. Alright for some.
Logged

Online Red Bird

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 2,938
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Englands Cricketing Summer 2021 - Sri Lanka, India, New Zealand, Pakistan
« Reply #8326 on: Today at 05:09:53 pm »
Quote from: voodoo ray on Today at 04:57:13 pm
Kohli there having another 10 minute chill out for absolutely no reason. Alright for some.
How is that even allowed?
Logged

Offline Legs

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 1,228
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Englands Cricketing Summer 2021 - Sri Lanka, India, New Zealand, Pakistan
« Reply #8327 on: Today at 05:11:55 pm »
Great knock its given us a chance even if a small one.

Logged

Online Welshred

  • CBE. To be fair to him, he is a massive twat. Professional Ladies' Arse Fondler. Possibly......we're not sure any more......
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 33,255
  • JFT96
Re: Englands Cricketing Summer 2021 - Sri Lanka, India, New Zealand, Pakistan
« Reply #8328 on: Today at 05:12:23 pm »
India back to favourites now

This is why I love test cricket, the ebbs and flows are great
Logged

Offline rawcusk8

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 8,264
Re: Englands Cricketing Summer 2021 - Sri Lanka, India, New Zealand, Pakistan
« Reply #8329 on: Today at 05:12:30 pm »
Sky said it was a special delivery that got Root, is it just me or was it a bit of a harmless delivery he could have left?
Logged
If you even dream of beating me you'd better wake up and apologize. - muhammad ali

Online voodoo ray

  • Bng-bng, BNG-BNG-BNG, bng-bng, bng-bng.....Ooooh OOOOH ooooooooh AAAAAHHHHH ah-hah, yeah!
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 14,614
  • feck off
Re: Englands Cricketing Summer 2021 - Sri Lanka, India, New Zealand, Pakistan
« Reply #8330 on: Today at 05:13:11 pm »
Quote from: Red Bird on Today at 05:09:53 pm
How is that even allowed?

Fuck knows. Loads do it but it usually seems to be bowlers at the end of a spell.
Logged

Online BIG DICK NICK

  • is a cushy number for the Plod who work in this largely crime free suburb. Ate two, Brucey. Thread locker extraordinaire. Might answer to Nick CRoxy. Imaginary cock prognosticator. Has experience of being a bit of a floating twat. Well drilled at the back
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 88,540
  • Poultry in Motion
Re: Englands Cricketing Summer 2021 - Sri Lanka, India, New Zealand, Pakistan
« Reply #8331 on: Today at 05:15:14 pm »
Quote from: rawcusk8 on Today at 05:12:30 pm
Sky said it was a special delivery that got Root, is it just me or was it a bit of a harmless delivery he could have left?

Buttler may have left it, but I think it was that awkward line and length where you feel obliged to play it.

Going to be tricky now you fear, could easily collapse. If we can eek out anything over 200 we at least have a chance but that wont be easy.
Logged

Online Yosser0_0

  • U_____U (geddit?)
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 6,544
Re: Englands Cricketing Summer 2021 - Sri Lanka, India, New Zealand, Pakistan
« Reply #8332 on: Today at 05:16:43 pm »
There is something unlikeable about this India team, summed up perfectly by their lack of applause for Root when he scored his century.
Logged
Lee Trevino famously once held up a long iron during a lightning storm, claiming "not even God can hit a 1-iron"

Online Yorkykopite

  • Misses Danny Boy with a passion. Phil's Official Biographer, dontcherknow...it's all true. Honestly.
  • RAWK Writer
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 27,821
  • The first five yards........
Re: Englands Cricketing Summer 2021 - Sri Lanka, India, New Zealand, Pakistan
« Reply #8333 on: Today at 05:24:26 pm »
Robinson - tasty stuff.
Logged
"If you want the world to love you don't discuss Middle Eastern politics" Saul Bellow.

Online Nick110581

  • Up the tricky reds
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 26,676
  • Hearts Jurgen
Re: Englands Cricketing Summer 2021 - Sri Lanka, India, New Zealand, Pakistan
« Reply #8334 on: Today at 05:34:15 pm »
Quote from: Yosser0_0 on Today at 05:16:43 pm
There is something unlikeable about this India team, summed up perfectly by their lack of applause for Root when he scored his century.

Stems from the Captain.
Logged
No, jazz. You fear jazz. You fear the lack of rules, the lack of boundaries. Oh look, it's a fence. But, no, it's soft.

Online BIG DICK NICK

  • is a cushy number for the Plod who work in this largely crime free suburb. Ate two, Brucey. Thread locker extraordinaire. Might answer to Nick CRoxy. Imaginary cock prognosticator. Has experience of being a bit of a floating twat. Well drilled at the back
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 88,540
  • Poultry in Motion
Re: Englands Cricketing Summer 2021 - Sri Lanka, India, New Zealand, Pakistan
« Reply #8335 on: Today at 05:34:24 pm »
Fucks sake, two in two. Cracking Yorker the last one to be fair.

Back in Indias hands now.
Logged

Online Welshred

  • CBE. To be fair to him, he is a massive twat. Professional Ladies' Arse Fondler. Possibly......we're not sure any more......
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 33,255
  • JFT96
Re: Englands Cricketing Summer 2021 - Sri Lanka, India, New Zealand, Pakistan
« Reply #8336 on: Today at 05:34:31 pm »
That's a beautiful ball
Logged

Online BIG DICK NICK

  • is a cushy number for the Plod who work in this largely crime free suburb. Ate two, Brucey. Thread locker extraordinaire. Might answer to Nick CRoxy. Imaginary cock prognosticator. Has experience of being a bit of a floating twat. Well drilled at the back
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 88,540
  • Poultry in Motion
Re: Englands Cricketing Summer 2021 - Sri Lanka, India, New Zealand, Pakistan
« Reply #8337 on: Today at 05:35:48 pm »
Jimmys Test best is 81 on this ground against this opposition. Same again please!
Logged

Online Nick110581

  • Up the tricky reds
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 26,676
  • Hearts Jurgen
Re: Englands Cricketing Summer 2021 - Sri Lanka, India, New Zealand, Pakistan
« Reply #8338 on: Today at 05:35:56 pm »
Take a 225 lead
Logged
No, jazz. You fear jazz. You fear the lack of rules, the lack of boundaries. Oh look, it's a fence. But, no, it's soft.

Online Sudden Death Draft Loser

  • old and annoying
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 7,086
Re: Englands Cricketing Summer 2021 - Sri Lanka, India, New Zealand, Pakistan
« Reply #8339 on: Today at 05:42:37 pm »
"It's a no-ball, though as India had three fielders behind square on the leg side. "

What does this mean?

Thought you could have your fielders anywhere in test cricket.

 ???
Logged
"The greatest argument against democracy is to have a five minute conversation  with the average voter. "

Online voodoo ray

  • Bng-bng, BNG-BNG-BNG, bng-bng, bng-bng.....Ooooh OOOOH ooooooooh AAAAAHHHHH ah-hah, yeah!
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 14,614
  • feck off
Re: Englands Cricketing Summer 2021 - Sri Lanka, India, New Zealand, Pakistan
« Reply #8340 on: Today at 05:44:05 pm »
Quote from: Sudden Death Draft Loser on Today at 05:42:37 pm
"It's a no-ball, though as India had three fielders behind square on the leg side. "

What does this mean?

Thought you could have your fielders anywhere in test cricket.

 ???

Nope. I think that rule might have come from the bodyline series
Logged

Online Welshred

  • CBE. To be fair to him, he is a massive twat. Professional Ladies' Arse Fondler. Possibly......we're not sure any more......
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 33,255
  • JFT96
Re: Englands Cricketing Summer 2021 - Sri Lanka, India, New Zealand, Pakistan
« Reply #8341 on: Today at 05:44:17 pm »
Quote from: Sudden Death Draft Loser on Today at 05:42:37 pm
"It's a no-ball, though as India had three fielders behind square on the leg side. "

What does this mean?

Thought you could have your fielders anywhere in test cricket.

 ???

Nope. Not allowed to have more than two behind square on the leg side otherwise you'd bowl short of a length all the time and down the leg side.
Logged

Online FiSh77

  • LoAves0. Is completely hooked on RAWK. Dead ringer for Amos Taylor. Burns, baby, burns.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 11,826
  • We all live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Englands Cricketing Summer 2021 - Sri Lanka, India, New Zealand, Pakistan
« Reply #8342 on: Today at 05:44:50 pm »
Quote from: Sudden Death Draft Loser on Today at 05:42:37 pm
"It's a no-ball, though as India had three fielders behind square on the leg side. "

What does this mean?

Thought you could have your fielders anywhere in test cricket.

 ???

That's the only restriction in test cricket
Logged

Online Yorkykopite

  • Misses Danny Boy with a passion. Phil's Official Biographer, dontcherknow...it's all true. Honestly.
  • RAWK Writer
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 27,821
  • The first five yards........
Re: Englands Cricketing Summer 2021 - Sri Lanka, India, New Zealand, Pakistan
« Reply #8343 on: Today at 05:45:57 pm »
Two wickets before close would do nicely.
Logged
"If you want the world to love you don't discuss Middle Eastern politics" Saul Bellow.

Online Welshred

  • CBE. To be fair to him, he is a massive twat. Professional Ladies' Arse Fondler. Possibly......we're not sure any more......
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 33,255
  • JFT96
Re: Englands Cricketing Summer 2021 - Sri Lanka, India, New Zealand, Pakistan
« Reply #8344 on: Today at 05:46:14 pm »
So 209 to win. India will do it with 4 to spare I think
Logged

Online BIG DICK NICK

  • is a cushy number for the Plod who work in this largely crime free suburb. Ate two, Brucey. Thread locker extraordinaire. Might answer to Nick CRoxy. Imaginary cock prognosticator. Has experience of being a bit of a floating twat. Well drilled at the back
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 88,540
  • Poultry in Motion
Re: Englands Cricketing Summer 2021 - Sri Lanka, India, New Zealand, Pakistan
« Reply #8345 on: Today at 05:47:42 pm »
Always the chance of losing a few quick ones there with the new ball. Decent second innings, brilliant from Root and at least most made a contribution and we didnt lose wickets in flurries.

If we lose it will be down to that first innings which so often seems the case. Or should have restricted them to 40-50 fewer which would be huge now.
Logged

Online Welshred

  • CBE. To be fair to him, he is a massive twat. Professional Ladies' Arse Fondler. Possibly......we're not sure any more......
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 33,255
  • JFT96
Re: Englands Cricketing Summer 2021 - Sri Lanka, India, New Zealand, Pakistan
« Reply #8346 on: Today at 05:50:19 pm »
Lawrence Booth
@the_topspin
·
2m
For what it's worth, India's highest successful chase to win a Test in England is 174 at The Oval in 1971.
Logged

Online Yosser0_0

  • U_____U (geddit?)
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 6,544
Re: Englands Cricketing Summer 2021 - Sri Lanka, India, New Zealand, Pakistan
« Reply #8347 on: Today at 05:51:20 pm »
Quote from: BIG DICK NICK on Today at 05:47:42 pm
Always the chance of losing a few quick ones there with the new ball. Decent second innings, brilliant from Root and at least most made a contribution and we didnt lose wickets in flurries.

If we lose it will be down to that first innings which so often seems the case. Or should have restricted them to 40-50 fewer which would be huge now.

Misread that as furries!  :o

Logged
Lee Trevino famously once held up a long iron during a lightning storm, claiming "not even God can hit a 1-iron"

Online Yorkykopite

  • Misses Danny Boy with a passion. Phil's Official Biographer, dontcherknow...it's all true. Honestly.
  • RAWK Writer
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 27,821
  • The first five yards........
Re: Englands Cricketing Summer 2021 - Sri Lanka, India, New Zealand, Pakistan
« Reply #8348 on: Today at 05:52:14 pm »
Quote from: Welshred on Today at 05:50:19 pm
Lawrence Booth
@the_topspin
·
2m
For what it's worth, India's highest successful chase to win a Test in England is 174 at The Oval in 1971.

Wasn't that the first Test match that India ever won in England?
Logged
"If you want the world to love you don't discuss Middle Eastern politics" Saul Bellow.

Offline Sangria

  • Ally Machoist
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 14,770
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Englands Cricketing Summer 2021 - Sri Lanka, India, New Zealand, Pakistan
« Reply #8349 on: Today at 05:54:22 pm »
Quote from: voodoo ray on Today at 05:44:05 pm
Nope. I think that rule might have come from the bodyline series

It's part of a collection of rules brought in to discourage leg theory. Bradman's Art of Cricket has a section on how contemporary leg theory was killing cricket, with the extreme example being a left arm seamer bowling round the wicket, wide of the crease, aiming for leg stump and with a collection of leg side fielders. With contemporary batting techniques, this killed cricket as a spectacle. A number of rules were brought in over the years to discourage leg theory and encourage off theory.

Other rules in this vein:

1. You didn't need to pitch in line to get LBW as long as you pitched on the offside. You just needed to hit in line. Pitching outside leg was still no LBW (to discourage leg theory).
2. You didn't need to hit in line with the stumps if you didn't play a shot. If the ball hit you outside off and was going to hit, and you didn't play a shot, it was LBW. This was brought in after the May-Dexter partnership against Ramadhin, where they padded away everything that was going to hit outside off, with their bats safely out of the way.

With the second rule, there was once again a balance between bat and ball. AFAIK that was the last change to the LBW law.
Logged
"i just dont think (Lucas is) that type of player that Kenny wants"
Vidocq, 20 January 2011

http://www.redandwhitekop.com/forum/index.php?topic=267148.msg8032258#msg8032258

Online Kekule

  • Not fussy.
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 9,196
Re: Englands Cricketing Summer 2021 - Sri Lanka, India, New Zealand, Pakistan
« Reply #8350 on: Today at 06:00:13 pm »
Joe Root a little bit excitable in the slips there. The edge of KL Rahuls bat was barely in the same postcode as the ball.
Logged
Pages: 1 ... 204 205 206 207 208 [209]   Go Up
« previous next »
 