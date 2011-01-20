We already have shit in the country, and the game of Liverpool fills life with joy. Thanks
Is it worth Bairstow just going into one day mode and trying to make a quick 50 which in the context of the game would be big? Not that simple I know.
Accuweather predicting rain to be starting in 20 minutes. It'll be lasting until around 4.
Well its better than waiting for him to miss a straight one...Your 20 minutes are up, Accuweather in the bin
MetOffice calling rain too!Starting to look gloomy. It should breakout soon.Let's just skip to the 2nd test on Thursday. Draw looking a bit of a certainty now.
another awful review there. really have been some shockers in this game
Met Office for Trent Bridge saying no rain right now...We'll collapse soon, don't worry.He's so easily persuaded isn't he? All he needed to do was look at Pant tumbling down towards fine leg to see that was high and wide.
Its entertaining watching Jonny B batting. Its arguable hes not truly a test match player; its surely unarguable Sibley isnt?
You'd have thought he'd learnt from getting wrapped on the pads leaving a similar ball just before tea. Absolutely fucking woeful.
Fairly harmless 80mph bowling too. Just had a mind fuck for a split second.
Siraj is the Indian version of Stuart Broad when it comes to reviews isn't he?
