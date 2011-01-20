« previous next »
Author Topic: Englands Cricketing Summer 2021 - Sri Lanka, India, New Zealand, Pakistan  (Read 163468 times)

Offline Elzar

Re: Englands Cricketing Summer 2021 - Sri Lanka, India, New Zealand, Pakistan
« Reply #8280 on: Today at 02:04:55 pm »
Not a good score, but hes at least taken a lot out the bowlers and ball early on.
Offline koptommy93

Re: Englands Cricketing Summer 2021 - Sri Lanka, India, New Zealand, Pakistan
« Reply #8281 on: Today at 02:05:14 pm »
Sibley hanging about for ages, scoring at a painfully slow rate and then getting out? Well I never...
Offline Pradan

Re: Englands Cricketing Summer 2021 - Sri Lanka, India, New Zealand, Pakistan
« Reply #8282 on: Today at 02:06:09 pm »
28 from 133 balls :o
Online voodoo ray

Re: Englands Cricketing Summer 2021 - Sri Lanka, India, New Zealand, Pakistan
« Reply #8283 on: Today at 02:06:47 pm »
sibley proving ath's point that he doesn't have the class to play test cricket there. tries to play a rare shot, gets out.
Online BIG DICK NICK

Re: Englands Cricketing Summer 2021 - Sri Lanka, India, New Zealand, Pakistan
« Reply #8284 on: Today at 02:11:56 pm »
Is it worth Bairstow just going into one day mode and trying to make a quick 50 which in the context of the game would be big? Not that simple I know.
Online Welshred

Re: Englands Cricketing Summer 2021 - Sri Lanka, India, New Zealand, Pakistan
« Reply #8285 on: Today at 02:13:29 pm »
Well its better than waiting for him to miss a straight one...

Your 20 minutes are up, Accuweather in the bin ;)
Online voodoo ray

Re: Englands Cricketing Summer 2021 - Sri Lanka, India, New Zealand, Pakistan
« Reply #8286 on: Today at 02:19:05 pm »
another awful review there. really have been some shockers in this game
Offline Pradan

Re: Englands Cricketing Summer 2021 - Sri Lanka, India, New Zealand, Pakistan
« Reply #8287 on: Today at 02:20:51 pm »
MetOffice calling rain too!

Starting to look gloomy. It should breakout soon.

Let's just skip to the 2nd test on Thursday. Draw looking a bit of a certainty now.
Online BIG DICK NICK

Re: Englands Cricketing Summer 2021 - Sri Lanka, India, New Zealand, Pakistan
« Reply #8288 on: Today at 02:20:54 pm »
Offline koptommy93

Re: Englands Cricketing Summer 2021 - Sri Lanka, India, New Zealand, Pakistan
« Reply #8289 on: Today at 02:21:30 pm »
Absolutely shocking review
Online Welshred

Re: Englands Cricketing Summer 2021 - Sri Lanka, India, New Zealand, Pakistan
« Reply #8290 on: Today at 02:22:51 pm »
Met Office for Trent Bridge saying no rain right now...

We'll collapse soon, don't worry.

He's so easily persuaded isn't he? All he needed to do was look at Pant tumbling down towards fine leg to see that was high and wide.
Offline Sangria

Re: Englands Cricketing Summer 2021 - Sri Lanka, India, New Zealand, Pakistan
« Reply #8291 on: Today at 02:34:32 pm »
Pant's off down the batsman's legs.
Online Robinred

Re: Englands Cricketing Summer 2021 - Sri Lanka, India, New Zealand, Pakistan
« Reply #8292 on: Today at 02:48:03 pm »
Its entertaining watching Jonny B batting. Its arguable hes not truly a test match player; its surely unarguable Sibley isnt?
Online Welshred

Re: Englands Cricketing Summer 2021 - Sri Lanka, India, New Zealand, Pakistan
« Reply #8293 on: Today at 02:57:13 pm »
Sibley has the temperament but not the skill. I don't think there's been a test match opener in the history of the game who's been so inept at playing a cover drive.
Online Welshred

Re: Englands Cricketing Summer 2021 - Sri Lanka, India, New Zealand, Pakistan
« Reply #8294 on: Today at 03:01:07 pm »
Well at least it wasn't bowled or lbw...
Offline lamonti

Re: Englands Cricketing Summer 2021 - Sri Lanka, India, New Zealand, Pakistan
« Reply #8295 on: Today at 03:01:53 pm »
In comes Dan Lawrence get this collapse going
Online voodoo ray

Re: Englands Cricketing Summer 2021 - Sri Lanka, India, New Zealand, Pakistan
« Reply #8296 on: Today at 03:02:06 pm »
Well bairstow isn't out bowled or lb I guess.
Offline Statto Red

Re: Englands Cricketing Summer 2021 - Sri Lanka, India, New Zealand, Pakistan
« Reply #8297 on: Today at 03:07:35 pm »
Bairstow reminds me of Shane Watson, always used to bat himself in to the match, then get out[normally LBW] around the 30 mark, when he looked like getting a big score, then Watson would waste a review when he's plum out.
Online voodoo ray

Re: Englands Cricketing Summer 2021 - Sri Lanka, India, New Zealand, Pakistan
« Reply #8298 on: Today at 03:12:20 pm »
Always used to amuse me when they put up Watson's stats and it'd say about 35 50's and a single ton. Some conversion rate that.
Online voodoo ray

Re: Englands Cricketing Summer 2021 - Sri Lanka, India, New Zealand, Pakistan
« Reply #8299 on: Today at 03:26:27 pm »
Not sure what kohli is doing chilling out in the stand, he doesn't even fucking bowl.
Online Welshred

Re: Englands Cricketing Summer 2021 - Sri Lanka, India, New Zealand, Pakistan
« Reply #8300 on: Today at 03:33:52 pm »
When you're given out LBW you really need to be thinking about who the umpire who's given you out is. If it's Michael Gough then don't bother, just walk to the pavilion.
Online voodoo ray

Re: Englands Cricketing Summer 2021 - Sri Lanka, India, New Zealand, Pakistan
« Reply #8301 on: Today at 03:37:46 pm »
That review just wasted everyone's time. Root should have just told him that if he hadn't hit it then the pavilion's that way.
Offline cormorant

Re: Englands Cricketing Summer 2021 - Sri Lanka, India, New Zealand, Pakistan
« Reply #8302 on: Today at 03:40:34 pm »
Could just tell by the look on his face that he didn't believe in it. Doing his best impression of an embarrassed schoolboy.
Offline lamonti

Re: Englands Cricketing Summer 2021 - Sri Lanka, India, New Zealand, Pakistan
« Reply #8303 on: Today at 03:41:21 pm »
Strange to see Ciro Immobile out there in the middle
Online Welshred

Re: Englands Cricketing Summer 2021 - Sri Lanka, India, New Zealand, Pakistan
« Reply #8304 on: Today at 04:20:00 pm »
Fucking bellend.
Online Guz-kop

Re: Englands Cricketing Summer 2021 - Sri Lanka, India, New Zealand, Pakistan
« Reply #8305 on: Today at 04:20:38 pm »
Mad one that from butter
Online Welshred

Re: Englands Cricketing Summer 2021 - Sri Lanka, India, New Zealand, Pakistan
« Reply #8306 on: Today at 04:21:47 pm »
You'd have thought he'd learnt from getting wrapped on the pads leaving a similar ball just before tea. Absolutely fucking woeful.
Online Guz-kop

Re: Englands Cricketing Summer 2021 - Sri Lanka, India, New Zealand, Pakistan
« Reply #8307 on: Today at 04:24:52 pm »
Fairly harmless 80mph bowling too. Just had a mind fuck for a split second.
Online Welshred

Re: Englands Cricketing Summer 2021 - Sri Lanka, India, New Zealand, Pakistan
« Reply #8308 on: Today at 04:25:35 pm »
As Sky said though he's got previous for it. That's the 5th time he's been given out leaving a ball. He doesn't know where his off stump is and that's criminal at test level.
Online Welshred

Re: Englands Cricketing Summer 2021 - Sri Lanka, India, New Zealand, Pakistan
« Reply #8309 on: Today at 04:30:03 pm »
Siraj is the Indian version of Stuart Broad when it comes to reviews isn't he? :lmao
Online BIG DICK NICK

Re: Englands Cricketing Summer 2021 - Sri Lanka, India, New Zealand, Pakistan
« Reply #8310 on: Today at 04:30:27 pm »
Oops. Buttler has done that a few times now. Not ideal!
Online Legs

Re: Englands Cricketing Summer 2021 - Sri Lanka, India, New Zealand, Pakistan
« Reply #8311 on: Today at 04:30:58 pm »
He is a wild one for sure
