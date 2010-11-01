« previous next »
Englands Cricketing Summer 2021 - Sri Lanka, India, New Zealand, Pakistan

Welshred

Re: Englands Cricketing Summer 2021 - Sri Lanka, India, New Zealand, Pakistan
Today at 10:33:43 am
Quote from: Pradan on Today at 10:32:45 am
Forecasts from the day before are always a bit iffy.

Nah the Met Office update theirs regularly, pretty much every hour or so and sometimes even less. Look at that link later today and it'll show you a different forecast.
Pradan

Re: Englands Cricketing Summer 2021 - Sri Lanka, India, New Zealand, Pakistan
Today at 10:49:23 am
Quote from: Welshred on Today at 10:33:43 am
Look at that link later today and it'll show you a different forecast.

I'm more of an Accuweather man myself.

MetOffice let me down once and I've not forgiven them since.
BIG DICK NICK

Re: Englands Cricketing Summer 2021 - Sri Lanka, India, New Zealand, Pakistan
Today at 10:53:22 am
Before I commit to which weather app is best can anyone confirm which one Jos Buttler uses?
BIG DICK NICK

Re: Englands Cricketing Summer 2021 - Sri Lanka, India, New Zealand, Pakistan
Today at 11:20:54 am
Burns goes to the first ball of the day I watched for the second time this Test. He must hate me.
Elzar

Re: Englands Cricketing Summer 2021 - Sri Lanka, India, New Zealand, Pakistan
Today at 11:27:33 am
Dont know why he sunscreens his nose, hardly going to get burnt in 4 minutes are you.
BIG DICK NICK

Re: Englands Cricketing Summer 2021 - Sri Lanka, India, New Zealand, Pakistan
Today at 11:27:46 am
2 down.

And so it begins.
lamonti

Re: Englands Cricketing Summer 2021 - Sri Lanka, India, New Zealand, Pakistan
Today at 11:27:56 am
Fucking hell Crawley that is shit
cormorant

Re: Englands Cricketing Summer 2021 - Sri Lanka, India, New Zealand, Pakistan
Today at 11:28:11 am
Crawley gone for a grand total of 6. Laughable really, how poor England's batting line up is.
Welshred

Re: Englands Cricketing Summer 2021 - Sri Lanka, India, New Zealand, Pakistan
Today at 11:28:29 am
Crawley is nowhere near good enough.
Brain Potter

Re: Englands Cricketing Summer 2021 - Sri Lanka, India, New Zealand, Pakistan
Today at 11:30:55 am
This batting line up is shocking. Doesnt inspire any confidence at all .
Kekule

Re: Englands Cricketing Summer 2021 - Sri Lanka, India, New Zealand, Pakistan
Today at 11:31:24 am
Had to play at it, but it was just a little tentative poke rather than a fully committed defensive shot.

Ended up looking like he was dangling the bat at it.
Brain Potter

Re: Englands Cricketing Summer 2021 - Sri Lanka, India, New Zealand, Pakistan
Today at 11:31:43 am
Quote from: Welshred on Today at 11:28:29 am
Crawley is nowhere near good enough.

Without that double hundred his average would be in single figures I guess.
Sangria

Re: Englands Cricketing Summer 2021 - Sri Lanka, India, New Zealand, Pakistan
Today at 11:32:29 am
Quote from: cormorant on Today at 11:28:11 am
Crawley gone for a grand total of 6. Laughable really, how poor England's batting line up is.

4th Test, Melbourne, 2010-11 Ashes

Andrew Strauss (c)
Alastair Cook
Jonathan Trott
Kevin Pietersen
Paul Collingwood
Ian Bell
Matt Prior 
Tim Bresnan
Graeme Swann
Chris Tremlett
James Anderson
Legs

Re: Englands Cricketing Summer 2021 - Sri Lanka, India, New Zealand, Pakistan
Today at 11:35:21 am
We could easily leave out 3-4 batters but witj zero county cricket played who do you call up other than Hameed ??

Knowing us we will drop Curran for a spinner as its obviously the bowlers fault we bat first and score less than 200 !
Brain Potter

Re: Englands Cricketing Summer 2021 - Sri Lanka, India, New Zealand, Pakistan
Today at 11:35:36 am
Used to laugh at Chris Tavare scoring 40 or 50 in a day but hed walk into this team.
Brain Potter

Re: Englands Cricketing Summer 2021 - Sri Lanka, India, New Zealand, Pakistan
Today at 11:36:53 am
Are there no South Africans we can pick ?
Red Bird

Re: Englands Cricketing Summer 2021 - Sri Lanka, India, New Zealand, Pakistan
Today at 11:39:21 am
Well, this is the same situation as in first innings-- 2 down for 40-odd runs.
Welshred

Re: Englands Cricketing Summer 2021 - Sri Lanka, India, New Zealand, Pakistan
Today at 11:44:24 am
Quote from: Red Bird on Today at 11:39:21 am
Well, this is the same situation as in every innings-- 2 down for 40-odd runs.

Fixed that for you
dutchkop

Re: Englands Cricketing Summer 2021 - Sri Lanka, India, New Zealand, Pakistan
Today at 11:45:49 am
Quote from: Pradan on Today at 10:49:23 am
I'm more of an Accuweather man myself.

MetOffice let me down once and I've not forgiven them since.

Personally I would recommend you find another UK or European based weather  site or app to follow as Accuweather CEO is a Trumpian Conservative and does not believe in climate change - https://oceanleadership.org/trump-taps-accuweather-ceo-head-noaa-breaking-precedent-nominating-scientists/
1weather  BBC  Dutch BuienRadar is very good for rain storms across Europe

sailing friends of mine swear by Windguru or windfinder.
