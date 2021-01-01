I go out to get a bit of shopping and get back just in time to see yet another one shelled. even jimmy's dropping them now.
Amazing that this is such a low scoring test. Makes it a bit exciting for the neutrals.
people like big dick nick.
If you were watching this over Laura Muir and the relays then you are all fuels as that squeaky Manc would say.
Everyone's dropping them or misfielding. The Indian batsman are just swinging and hoping. Poor cricket all round really.
muir was on duiring the lunch break.
The relays then!That feeling Id dread as England prepare to bat again...how many down before we reach their score?
205/7 we're still in it if we can get them out quickly, but fucking hell another 70 runs for the last three wickets and a plethora (well, a couple) of dropped catches and missed run outs is just poor
At least 4 is my guess
Page created in 0.017 seconds with 25 queries.
[Server Load: 0.57]