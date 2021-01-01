« previous next »
Author Topic: Englands Cricketing Summer 2021 - Sri Lanka, India, New Zealand, Pakistan

Re: Englands Cricketing Summer 2021 - Sri Lanka, India, New Zealand, Pakistan
« Reply #8200 on: Today at 03:11:58 pm »
Quote from: voodoo ray on Today at 03:09:09 pm
I go out to get a bit of shopping and get back just in time to see yet another one shelled. even jimmy's dropping them now.

Everyone's dropping them or misfielding. The Indian batsman are just swinging and hoping. Poor cricket all round really.
Re: Englands Cricketing Summer 2021 - Sri Lanka, India, New Zealand, Pakistan
« Reply #8201 on: Today at 03:15:03 pm »
Amazing that this is such a low scoring test. Makes it a bit  exciting for the neutrals.
Re: Englands Cricketing Summer 2021 - Sri Lanka, India, New Zealand, Pakistan
« Reply #8202 on: Today at 03:18:49 pm »
Quote from: dutchkop on Today at 03:15:03 pm
Amazing that this is such a low scoring test. Makes it a bit  exciting for the neutrals.

that seems to have largely become test match cricket in england these days. we make fuck all but the oppo don't exactly stack up the runs either.
Re: Englands Cricketing Summer 2021 - Sri Lanka, India, New Zealand, Pakistan
« Reply #8203 on: Today at 03:24:24 pm »
If you were watching this over Laura Muir and the relays then you are all fuels as that squeaky Manc would say.
Re: Englands Cricketing Summer 2021 - Sri Lanka, India, New Zealand, Pakistan
« Reply #8204 on: Today at 03:26:41 pm »
Quote from: BIG DICK NICK on Today at 03:24:24 pm
If you were watching this over Laura Muir and the relays then you are all fuels as that squeaky Manc would say.

muir was on duiring the lunch break.
Re: Englands Cricketing Summer 2021 - Sri Lanka, India, New Zealand, Pakistan
« Reply #8205 on: Today at 03:28:07 pm »
Quote from: Welshred on Today at 03:11:58 pm
Everyone's dropping them or misfielding. The Indian batsman are just swinging and hoping. Poor cricket all round really.

All the indian batsmen or just the tailenders?

This Indian team still struggling in the longer format of the game and hurting from the losing the Test format final to New Zealnd
Re: Englands Cricketing Summer 2021 - Sri Lanka, India, New Zealand, Pakistan
« Reply #8206 on: Today at 03:29:44 pm »
Quote from: voodoo ray on Today at 03:26:41 pm
muir was on duiring the lunch break.

The relays then!

That feeling Id dread as England prepare to bat again...how many down before we reach their score?
Re: Englands Cricketing Summer 2021 - Sri Lanka, India, New Zealand, Pakistan
« Reply #8207 on: Today at 03:32:32 pm »
What are we bowling Curran here. Bumrah hitting you for 6 is embarrassing.
Re: Englands Cricketing Summer 2021 - Sri Lanka, India, New Zealand, Pakistan
« Reply #8208 on: Today at 03:34:36 pm »
I make that six missed opportunities for a run out. Poor whichever way you look at it.
Re: Englands Cricketing Summer 2021 - Sri Lanka, India, New Zealand, Pakistan
« Reply #8209 on: Today at 03:43:17 pm »
Bowl. At. The. Fucking. Stumps.
Re: Englands Cricketing Summer 2021 - Sri Lanka, India, New Zealand, Pakistan
« Reply #8210 on: Today at 03:46:05 pm »
robinson gets his 5 that he really deserved on his debut.
Re: Englands Cricketing Summer 2021 - Sri Lanka, India, New Zealand, Pakistan
« Reply #8211 on: Today at 03:47:13 pm »
205/7 we're still in it if we can get them out quickly, but fucking hell another 70 runs for the last three wickets and a plethora (well, a couple) of dropped catches and missed run outs is just poor
Re: Englands Cricketing Summer 2021 - Sri Lanka, India, New Zealand, Pakistan
« Reply #8212 on: Today at 03:49:55 pm »
Quote from: BIG DICK NICK on Today at 03:29:44 pm
The relays then!

That feeling Id dread as England prepare to bat again...how many down before we reach their score?

At least 4 is my guess
Re: Englands Cricketing Summer 2021 - Sri Lanka, India, New Zealand, Pakistan
« Reply #8213 on: Today at 03:50:32 pm »
Quote from: fucking appalled on Today at 03:47:13 pm
205/7 we're still in it if we can get them out quickly, but fucking hell another 70 runs for the last three wickets and a plethora (well, a couple) of dropped catches and missed run outs is just poor

Their bottom three are shocking as well. Thats a real let off.

Innings defeat still a possibility.
Re: Englands Cricketing Summer 2021 - Sri Lanka, India, New Zealand, Pakistan
« Reply #8214 on: Today at 03:51:09 pm »
Quote from: Welshred on Today at 03:49:55 pm
At least 4 is my guess

Hows that nailed on draw looking?  :-\
Re: Englands Cricketing Summer 2021 - Sri Lanka, India, New Zealand, Pakistan
« Reply #8215 on: Today at 03:52:57 pm »
Do we think the second innings might be a straight shoot-out between Sibley and Crawley for who gets dropped for Hameed next test?
