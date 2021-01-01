What a nobhed Kohli is, immediately reviews a not out call and starts giving the finger to say its out. Replays show its nowhere near being out for LBW or caught behind.
got the next one right though unfortunately.
people like big dick nick.
Crawley is a funny one. Welshy has shown his record since that double ton is awful. He looks like he had the shits and can score but doesnt seem able to build an innings at the moment. Hes a lot more fluent than Sibley but I guess that doesnt mean much.
I think Im at the point where I cant stand Sibley. He single handedly makes me want to not watch test cricket. Can Shami or Bumrah just send one down with his name on it and get it out the way?
18 in a session. Boycott will be ringing him up at lunch time telling him to stop showing off and slow down a bit.
Fear for Jonny Bairstow - his flaws as a test batsman havent magically disappeared.But I really want him to get a big score.
I do love a good on drive
Page created in 0.021 seconds with 25 queries.
[Server Load: 0.39]