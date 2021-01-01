« previous next »
Author Topic: Englands Cricketing Summer 2021 - Sri Lanka, India, New Zealand, Pakistan  (Read 156945 times)

Online Welshred

Re: Englands Cricketing Summer 2021 - Sri Lanka, India, New Zealand, Pakistan
« Reply #7920 on: Today at 11:02:24 am »
Quote from: BIG DICK NICK on Today at 11:01:14 am
Fair enough, and I agree think he deserves a recall. Theyre probably giving Sibley or Crawley one more chance to fail.

Crawley averages 10 since his double ton v Pakistan. If he didn't have that he'd be out of the team already
Online voodoo ray

Re: Englands Cricketing Summer 2021 - Sri Lanka, India, New Zealand, Pakistan
« Reply #7921 on: Today at 11:05:47 am »
cracking start.........
Online Trump's tiny tiny hands

Re: Englands Cricketing Summer 2021 - Sri Lanka, India, New Zealand, Pakistan
« Reply #7922 on: Today at 11:06:28 am »
Its a great ball to be fair
Online BIG DICK NICK

Re: Englands Cricketing Summer 2021 - Sri Lanka, India, New Zealand, Pakistan
« Reply #7923 on: Today at 11:07:33 am »
First ball I watched. :D

Youd probably always feel a bit aggrieved right be given on umpires call but was well bowled.

Ah well, time to dig in til Lunch...
Online Brain Potter

Re: Englands Cricketing Summer 2021 - Sri Lanka, India, New Zealand, Pakistan
« Reply #7924 on: Today at 11:08:23 am »
This England batting line up is as weak as piss. Its average county standard at best.
Online IgorBobbins

Re: Englands Cricketing Summer 2021 - Sri Lanka, India, New Zealand, Pakistan
« Reply #7925 on: Today at 11:09:07 am »
Its good that these England players are well prepared and have got a lot of red ball cricket under their belts these last few weeks.  :-X
Online BIG DICK NICK

Re: Englands Cricketing Summer 2021 - Sri Lanka, India, New Zealand, Pakistan
« Reply #7926 on: Today at 11:10:50 am »
Quote from: Brain Potter on Today at 11:08:23 am
This England batting line up is as weak as piss. Its average county standard at best.

Quote from: IgorBobbins on Today at 11:09:07 am
Its good that these England players are well prepared and have got a lot of red ball cricket under their belts these last few weeks.  :-X

These things are both true. As poor as this line up is theyre on a bit of a hiding to nothing thanks to the administrators.
Online Welshred

Re: Englands Cricketing Summer 2021 - Sri Lanka, India, New Zealand, Pakistan
« Reply #7927 on: Today at 11:11:24 am »
Would have helped if Root had chosen to bowl when there's 10mm of grass on the wicket as well
Online BIG DICK NICK

Re: Englands Cricketing Summer 2021 - Sri Lanka, India, New Zealand, Pakistan
« Reply #7928 on: Today at 11:11:41 am »
Was this not a bowl first kind of wicket by the way? Indian seamers are quality and this looks lively to say the least.
Online Trump's tiny tiny hands

Re: Englands Cricketing Summer 2021 - Sri Lanka, India, New Zealand, Pakistan
« Reply #7929 on: Today at 11:15:33 am »
Quote from: BIG DICK NICK on Today at 11:11:41 am
Was this not a bowl first kind of wicket by the way? Indian seamers are quality and this looks lively to say the least.

Comms said both teams would've batted first. Can only conclude that they expect the pitch to fall apart later because it looks a bowl first pitch every time.
Online Legs

Re: Englands Cricketing Summer 2021 - Sri Lanka, India, New Zealand, Pakistan
« Reply #7930 on: Today at 11:15:36 am »
Nasser said the other day dont moan if England are 50-5 due to no red ball cricket and the hundred taking over.

Its hard for Sibley/Burns as they havent played for a while its a joke if honest whether you think they are good enough or mot.
Online Kekule

Re: Englands Cricketing Summer 2021 - Sri Lanka, India, New Zealand, Pakistan
« Reply #7931 on: Today at 11:15:47 am »
They won the toss and elected to bat on a pitch that yesterday looked like it was part of the outfield it was so green? At Trent Bridge where Jimmy gets the ball to swing round corners?

Without being able to see any coverage that seems a bit, well, daft.  :o
Online BIG DICK NICK

Re: Englands Cricketing Summer 2021 - Sri Lanka, India, New Zealand, Pakistan
« Reply #7932 on: Today at 11:15:57 am »
Im sure Bumrah has a shorter run up than Phil Tufnell.
Online Trump's tiny tiny hands

Re: Englands Cricketing Summer 2021 - Sri Lanka, India, New Zealand, Pakistan
« Reply #7933 on: Today at 11:17:16 am »
Quote from: BIG DICK NICK on Today at 11:15:57 am
Im sure Bumrah has a shorter run up than Phil Tufnell.

All shoulder, like Akram
Online Robinred

Re: Englands Cricketing Summer 2021 - Sri Lanka, India, New Zealand, Pakistan
« Reply #7934 on: Today at 11:18:23 am »
Quote from: Brain Potter on Today at 11:08:23 am
This England batting line up is as weak as piss. Its average county standard at best.

The discrepancy between Englands red and white ball capabilities is glaring.

Winning the toss matters little in the current circumstances.
Online Welshred

Re: Englands Cricketing Summer 2021 - Sri Lanka, India, New Zealand, Pakistan
« Reply #7935 on: Today at 11:24:11 am »
Quote from: Legs on Today at 11:15:36 am
Nasser said the other day dont moan if England are 50-5 due to no red ball cricket and the hundred taking over.

Its hard for Sibley/Burns as they havent played for a while its a joke if honest whether you think they are good enough or mot.

Which is why Hameed should have played. Not only has he played red ball cricket sooner than either of them he's also got a ton, against this Indian side. He's far more prepared.
Online Elzar

Re: Englands Cricketing Summer 2021 - Sri Lanka, India, New Zealand, Pakistan
« Reply #7936 on: Today at 11:25:39 am »
Quote from: Legs on Today at 11:15:36 am
Nasser said the other day dont moan if England are 50-5 due to no red ball cricket and the hundred taking over.

Its hard for Sibley/Burns as they havent played for a while its a joke if honest whether you think they are good enough or mot.

They should really have had a warm up game for Broad, Anderson, Sibley, Burns and anyone else who didn't join in The Hundred.
Online Welshred

Re: Englands Cricketing Summer 2021 - Sri Lanka, India, New Zealand, Pakistan
« Reply #7937 on: Today at 11:27:27 am »
Quote from: Elzar on Today at 11:25:39 am
They should really have had a warm up game for Broad, Anderson, Sibley, Burns and anyone else who didn't join in The Hundred.

They really should have because they gave India one!

https://www.espncricinfo.com/series/india-tour-of-england-2021-1239527/county-select-xi-vs-indians-tour-match-1269781/full-scorecard
Online BIG DICK NICK

Re: Englands Cricketing Summer 2021 - Sri Lanka, India, New Zealand, Pakistan
« Reply #7938 on: Today at 11:29:33 am »
I think its the first red ball game of the season for Bairstow and Buttler!

Cant remember now, when NZ beat India was it a low scoring affair? We should be able to cause them some trouble on here with our bowling line up.
Online voodoo ray

Re: Englands Cricketing Summer 2021 - Sri Lanka, India, New Zealand, Pakistan
« Reply #7939 on: Today at 11:31:40 am »
Quote from: BIG DICK NICK on Today at 11:29:33 am
I think its the first red ball game of the season for Bairstow and Buttler!


Scurran too.
Online Trump's tiny tiny hands

Re: Englands Cricketing Summer 2021 - Sri Lanka, India, New Zealand, Pakistan
« Reply #7940 on: Today at 11:35:05 am »
Not surprisingly, pitch looks more manageable with the sun out
Online Legs

Re: Englands Cricketing Summer 2021 - Sri Lanka, India, New Zealand, Pakistan
« Reply #7941 on: Today at 11:36:20 am »
Quote from: Robinred on Today at 11:18:23 am
The discrepancy between Englands red and white ball capabilities is glaring.

Winning the toss matters little in the current circumstances.

True and the hundred is here to stay so if they take up the July month our none white ball players have very little prep.

I dont care how much promoting sky do of the hundred its crap compared to test matches the real stuff in my view.
Online Elzar

Re: Englands Cricketing Summer 2021 - Sri Lanka, India, New Zealand, Pakistan
« Reply #7942 on: Today at 11:36:41 am »
How come Dan Lawrence is in the team too, what is he doing to retain the spot? Not like he's making a huge impact in the county game.

England's whole selection process seems odd to me.
