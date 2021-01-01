Fair enough, and I agree think he deserves a recall. Theyre probably giving Sibley or Crawley one more chance to fail.
people like big dick nick.
This England batting line up is as weak as piss. Its average county standard at best.
Its good that these England players are well prepared and have got a lot of red ball cricket under their belts these last few weeks.
Was this not a bowl first kind of wicket by the way? Indian seamers are quality and this looks lively to say the least.
Im sure Bumrah has a shorter run up than Phil Tufnell.
Nasser said the other day dont moan if England are 50-5 due to no red ball cricket and the hundred taking over.Its hard for Sibley/Burns as they havent played for a while its a joke if honest whether you think they are good enough or mot.
We already have shit in the country, and the game of Liverpool fills life with joy. Thanks
They should really have had a warm up game for Broad, Anderson, Sibley, Burns and anyone else who didn't join in The Hundred.
I think its the first red ball game of the season for Bairstow and Buttler!
The discrepancy between Englands red and white ball capabilities is glaring.Winning the toss matters little in the current circumstances.
