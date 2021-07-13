good win that, unexpected. anyone else get onto hassan ali has his own celebration on a chain round his neck? quite funny.
I didnt realise Simpson was a Lancashire lad. He was let go in his younger years, reading Lancs Twitter theres a few accusations of nepotism around the person who made that call.
My boy Babar is different class.
Hes unreal. A monster in all formats.
In big trouble now
Bit premature that.Pakistan favourites for sure, but a lot can happen, and England have some big hitters even with Bairstow gone.
Livingstone is a good player. Really gave it some tonk in the Big Bash. Will have it all on to get in the first team but definitely one of a few that could make an impact.
people like big dick nick.
Although hes just hit Englands fastest ever T20 50 off 17 balls so he probably doesnt need me offering him any coaching tips just yet.
Jesus, who ate the Third Man fielder?
