Author Topic: Englands Cricketing Summer 2021 - Sri Lanka, India, New Zealand, Pakistan  (Read 148247 times)

Offline voodoo ray

Re: Englands Cricketing Summer 2021 - Sri Lanka, India, New Zealand, Pakistan
« Reply #7680 on: July 13, 2021, 09:02:41 pm »
good win that, unexpected.

anyone else get onto hassan ali has his own celebration on a chain round his neck? quite funny.
Online rawcusk8

Re: Englands Cricketing Summer 2021 - Sri Lanka, India, New Zealand, Pakistan
« Reply #7681 on: July 13, 2021, 09:49:02 pm »
Quote from: voodoo ray on July 13, 2021, 09:02:41 pm
good win that, unexpected.

anyone else get onto hassan ali has his own celebration on a chain round his neck? quite funny.
Good win for the England reserves but Pakistan have been pretty shite. They fixed their batting today but sadly the other facets of their game failed. Fielding was woeful, and ultimately cost them.

Was quite emotional seeing the tributes to Bob Willis, I used to watch The Verdict just to see him lose his shit after England lost.
Offline Brain Potter

Re: Englands Cricketing Summer 2021 - Sri Lanka, India, New Zealand, Pakistan
« Reply #7682 on: July 14, 2021, 11:18:18 am »
Quote from: BIG DICK NICK on July 13, 2021, 03:23:23 pm
I didnt realise Simpson was a Lancashire lad. He was let go in his younger years, reading Lancs Twitter theres a few accusations of nepotism around the person who made that call.

I didnt know he was from north west. Reading up on him his grandad was a very famous rugby league player for Swinton in the 1960s when they were a top team.
Online Gerry Attrick

Re: Englands Cricketing Summer 2021 - Sri Lanka, India, New Zealand, Pakistan
« Reply #7683 on: Today at 07:29:09 pm »
Im sorry, but Matt Parkinson is not nearly good enough for this level. Hes one dimensional, can only toss his leggy up at about 30 miles an hour. Nothing to threaten the batsmen with one going the other way.
Offline amir87

Re: Englands Cricketing Summer 2021 - Sri Lanka, India, New Zealand, Pakistan
« Reply #7684 on: Today at 07:32:47 pm »
My boy Babar is different class.
Online Gerry Attrick

Re: Englands Cricketing Summer 2021 - Sri Lanka, India, New Zealand, Pakistan
« Reply #7685 on: Today at 07:35:30 pm »
Quote from: amir87 on Today at 07:32:47 pm
My boy Babar is different class.

Hes unreal. A monster in all formats.
Offline amir87

Re: Englands Cricketing Summer 2021 - Sri Lanka, India, New Zealand, Pakistan
« Reply #7686 on: Today at 07:37:05 pm »
Quote from: Gerry Attrick on Today at 07:35:30 pm
Hes unreal. A monster in all formats.

The true sign of a quality batsman.
Online Gerry Attrick

Re: Englands Cricketing Summer 2021 - Sri Lanka, India, New Zealand, Pakistan
« Reply #7687 on: Today at 08:30:54 pm »
When youre chasing 232 why on gods green earth youd open with Malan I cannot begin to fathom.
Online Sartorial

Re: Englands Cricketing Summer 2021 - Sri Lanka, India, New Zealand, Pakistan
« Reply #7688 on: Today at 08:44:12 pm »
Roy not hanging about
Online Sartorial

Re: Englands Cricketing Summer 2021 - Sri Lanka, India, New Zealand, Pakistan
« Reply #7689 on: Today at 08:46:33 pm »
In big trouble now
Online Robinred

Re: Englands Cricketing Summer 2021 - Sri Lanka, India, New Zealand, Pakistan
« Reply #7690 on: Today at 08:52:12 pm »
Quote from: Sartorial on Today at 08:46:33 pm
In big trouble now

Bit premature that.

Pakistan favourites for sure, but a lot can happen, and England have some big hitters even with Bairstow gone.
Online Gerry Attrick

Re: Englands Cricketing Summer 2021 - Sri Lanka, India, New Zealand, Pakistan
« Reply #7691 on: Today at 08:53:51 pm »
We need Roy to go very big. Still an awful lot of runs to get.
Online Sartorial

Re: Englands Cricketing Summer 2021 - Sri Lanka, India, New Zealand, Pakistan
« Reply #7692 on: Today at 08:54:40 pm »
Quote from: Robinred on Today at 08:52:12 pm
Bit premature that.

Pakistan favourites for sure, but a lot can happen, and England have some big hitters even with Bairstow gone.

True enough, such a big target though
Online Gerry Attrick

Re: Englands Cricketing Summer 2021 - Sri Lanka, India, New Zealand, Pakistan
« Reply #7693 on: Today at 08:59:53 pm »
Livingstone is a good player. Really gave it some tonk in the Big Bash. Will have it all on to get in the first team but definitely one of a few that could make an impact.
Online BIG DICK NICK

Re: Englands Cricketing Summer 2021 - Sri Lanka, India, New Zealand, Pakistan
« Reply #7694 on: Today at 09:01:43 pm »
Quote from: Gerry Attrick on Today at 08:59:53 pm
Livingstone is a good player. Really gave it some tonk in the Big Bash. Will have it all on to get in the first team but definitely one of a few that could make an impact.

He seems properly agricultural. I think the shorter the format the better for him.
Online BIG DICK NICK

Re: Englands Cricketing Summer 2021 - Sri Lanka, India, New Zealand, Pakistan
« Reply #7695 on: Today at 09:09:39 pm »
Although hes just hit Englands fastest ever T20 50 off 17 balls so he probably doesnt need me offering him any coaching tips just yet. :D
Online Ray K

Re: Englands Cricketing Summer 2021 - Sri Lanka, India, New Zealand, Pakistan
« Reply #7696 on: Today at 09:09:43 pm »
I presume Livingstone will be man of the match if England make this target?
Online Robinred

Re: Englands Cricketing Summer 2021 - Sri Lanka, India, New Zealand, Pakistan
« Reply #7697 on: Today at 09:12:07 pm »
Quote from: BIG DICK NICK on Today at 09:09:39 pm
Although hes just hit Englands fastest ever T20 50 off 17 balls so he probably doesnt need me offering him any coaching tips just yet. :D

Haha. When youre making Morgan seem pedestrian by comparison, youre doing something right🤗
Online BIG DICK NICK

Re: Englands Cricketing Summer 2021 - Sri Lanka, India, New Zealand, Pakistan
« Reply #7698 on: Today at 09:12:26 pm »
This bloke looks like hes skimming stones as he comes into bowl.
Online Sartorial

Re: Englands Cricketing Summer 2021 - Sri Lanka, India, New Zealand, Pakistan
« Reply #7699 on: Today at 09:20:38 pm »
Great game this
Online Yosser0_0

Re: Englands Cricketing Summer 2021 - Sri Lanka, India, New Zealand, Pakistan
« Reply #7700 on: Today at 09:29:15 pm »
So who's this Gregory then?  ???

Online BIG DICK NICK

Re: Englands Cricketing Summer 2021 - Sri Lanka, India, New Zealand, Pakistan
« Reply #7701 on: Today at 09:32:39 pm »
Jesus, who ate the Third Man fielder?
Online Yosser0_0

Re: Englands Cricketing Summer 2021 - Sri Lanka, India, New Zealand, Pakistan
« Reply #7702 on: Today at 09:33:37 pm »
Quote from: BIG DICK NICK on Today at 09:32:39 pm
Jesus, who ate the Third Man fielder?

Is he fielding at Cow Corner?
