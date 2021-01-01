What a start by Mahmood - is this the Lancashire lad??
He's been brilliant for Lancs this season. Reckon a few of England's white-ball bowlers will be looking over their shoulder.
Yep. Hes been around a little while now. From what little Ive seen he moves it about a bit at quite a decent pace.
Only just turned it on and had to do a double take as I really didn't expenct to see him in an England shirt at this stage.We'll see how he goes from now on though as he can go for a few on occasions.
There wasn't really anyone else to pick to be honest
Hes been around the squad a while and I think played either ODI or T20 games in NZ a while back. I know you were just having a Lancy dig though.
Been expensive Mahmood - going at over 5 an over!
Taken 3 wickets though
