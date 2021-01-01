« previous next »
Author Topic: Englands Cricketing Summer 2021 - Sri Lanka, India, New Zealand, Pakistan

voodoo ray

Re: Englands Cricketing Summer 2021 - Sri Lanka, India, New Zealand, Pakistan
Reply #7560 on: Today at 01:08:07 pm
W0W
BIG DICK NICK

Re: Englands Cricketing Summer 2021 - Sri Lanka, India, New Zealand, Pakistan
Reply #7561 on: Today at 01:11:16 pm
Quote from: Yosser0_0 on Today at 01:07:42 pm
What a start by Mahmood - is this the Lancashire lad??  :P

Yep. Hes been around a little while now. From what little Ive seen he moves it about a bit at quite a decent pace.
Yosser0_0

Re: Englands Cricketing Summer 2021 - Sri Lanka, India, New Zealand, Pakistan
Reply #7562 on: Today at 01:13:56 pm
Quote from: Joseph-Immanuel Queen on Today at 01:07:23 pm
He's been brilliant for Lancs this season. Reckon a few of England's white-ball bowlers will be looking over their shoulder.

He has, really injoyed watching him for Lancs.
Yosser0_0

Re: Englands Cricketing Summer 2021 - Sri Lanka, India, New Zealand, Pakistan
Reply #7563 on: Today at 01:16:16 pm
Quote from: BIG DICK NICK on Today at 01:11:16 pm
Yep. Hes been around a little while now. From what little Ive seen he moves it about a bit at quite a decent pace.

Only just turned it on and had to do a double take as I really didn't expenct to see him in an England shirt at this stage.

We'll see how he goes from now on though as he can go for a few on occasions.
Welshred

Re: Englands Cricketing Summer 2021 - Sri Lanka, India, New Zealand, Pakistan
Reply #7564 on: Today at 01:19:13 pm
Rizwan gone now, another huge wicket, what a ball from Gregory!
Welshred

Re: Englands Cricketing Summer 2021 - Sri Lanka, India, New Zealand, Pakistan
Reply #7565 on: Today at 01:19:35 pm
Quote from: Yosser0_0 on Today at 01:16:16 pm
Only just turned it on and had to do a double take as I really didn't expenct to see him in an England shirt at this stage.

We'll see how he goes from now on though as he can go for a few on occasions.

There wasn't really anyone else to pick to be honest ;D
BIG DICK NICK

Re: Englands Cricketing Summer 2021 - Sri Lanka, India, New Zealand, Pakistan
Reply #7566 on: Today at 01:32:31 pm
Quote from: Welshred on Today at 01:19:35 pm
There wasn't really anyone else to pick to be honest ;D

Hes been around the squad a while and I think played either ODI or T20 games in NZ a while back. I know you were just having a Lancy dig though. :D
Welshred

Re: Englands Cricketing Summer 2021 - Sri Lanka, India, New Zealand, Pakistan
Reply #7567 on: Today at 01:34:22 pm
Quote from: BIG DICK NICK on Today at 01:32:31 pm
Hes been around the squad a while and I think played either ODI or T20 games in NZ a while back. I know you were just having a Lancy dig though. :D

Nope, its just a covid thing isn't it? 18 players were taken out, they needed to take another 18 and he's pretty much part of the next best right now.
Welshred

Re: Englands Cricketing Summer 2021 - Sri Lanka, India, New Zealand, Pakistan
Reply #7568 on: Today at 01:35:32 pm
26-4 but reviewing
Elzar

Re: Englands Cricketing Summer 2021 - Sri Lanka, India, New Zealand, Pakistan
Reply #7569 on: Today at 01:35:39 pm
And another!
Yosser0_0

Re: Englands Cricketing Summer 2021 - Sri Lanka, India, New Zealand, Pakistan
Reply #7570 on: Today at 01:38:58 pm
Been expensive Mahmood - going at over 5 an over!

 :-X
Welshred

Re: Englands Cricketing Summer 2021 - Sri Lanka, India, New Zealand, Pakistan
Reply #7571 on: Today at 01:42:12 pm
Quote from: Yosser0_0 on Today at 01:38:58 pm
Been expensive Mahmood - going at over 5 an over!

 :-X

Taken 3 wickets though
Yosser0_0

Re: Englands Cricketing Summer 2021 - Sri Lanka, India, New Zealand, Pakistan
Reply #7572 on: Today at 01:44:08 pm
Quote from: Welshred on Today at 01:42:12 pm
Taken 3 wickets though

 ;)

How many overs will he get today?
