Offline Sangria

Re: Englands Cricketing Summer 2021 - Sri Lanka, India, New Zealand, Pakistan
« Reply #7280 on: Yesterday at 08:00:51 pm »
Quote from: BIG DICK NICK on Yesterday at 07:40:10 pm
Were going through the world class bowlers first, save the batsmen til later.

I still remember listening to that innings. Who was the batsman at the other end, and what is he better remembered for?
Offline Trump's tiny tiny hands

Re: Englands Cricketing Summer 2021 - Sri Lanka, India, New Zealand, Pakistan
« Reply #7281 on: Yesterday at 08:05:33 pm »
Quote from: Sangria on Yesterday at 08:00:51 pm
I still remember listening to that innings. Who was the batsman at the other end, and what is he better remembered for?

Nathan Astle?
Online BIG DICK NICK

Re: Englands Cricketing Summer 2021 - Sri Lanka, India, New Zealand, Pakistan
« Reply #7282 on: Yesterday at 09:53:02 pm »
Quote from: Sangria on Yesterday at 08:00:51 pm
I still remember listening to that innings. Who was the batsman at the other end, and what is he better remembered for?

Was it Simon Doull who now commentates are is there some bigger reason why hes now famous?
Offline Sangria

Re: Englands Cricketing Summer 2021 - Sri Lanka, India, New Zealand, Pakistan
« Reply #7283 on: Yesterday at 10:22:35 pm »
Quote from: Trump's tiny tiny hands on Yesterday at 08:05:33 pm
Nathan Astle?

The other batsman was indeed Nathan Astle, who is better remembered for his 222. The only time that a 100 run victory with plenty of time left could be called nail-biting.
Offline stjohns

Re: Englands Cricketing Summer 2021 - Sri Lanka, India, New Zealand, Pakistan
« Reply #7284 on: Yesterday at 10:34:33 pm »
Quote from: lamonti on Yesterday at 06:47:08 pm
Is it just me or do New Zealand just do all the basics really well really consistently?

Yes. Humble with it too. Sad to feel-admiration for the oppo more than your own team.
Offline Trump's tiny tiny hands

Re: Englands Cricketing Summer 2021 - Sri Lanka, India, New Zealand, Pakistan
« Reply #7285 on: Yesterday at 10:38:36 pm »
Quote from: Sangria on Yesterday at 10:22:35 pm
The other batsman was indeed Nathan Astle, who is better remembered for his 222. The only time that a 100 run victory with plenty of time left could be called nail-biting.

I was in complete awe watching that innings. Was such clean hitting, for the most part. Sounded like rifle fire when his bat connected. A crocked Cairns down the other end and a 100 runs never looked so gettable from a last wicket pair.
Offline Sangria

Re: Englands Cricketing Summer 2021 - Sri Lanka, India, New Zealand, Pakistan
« Reply #7286 on: Yesterday at 10:47:21 pm »
Quote from: Trump's tiny tiny hands on Yesterday at 10:38:36 pm
I was in complete awe watching that innings. Was such clean hitting, for the most part. Sounded like rifle fire when his bat connected. A crocked Cairns down the other end and a 100 runs never looked so gettable from a last wicket pair.

There was a period of 6 balls or so where we took the 2nd new ball, which was hit out of the stadium (the inaugural match of the new Jade Stadium and its drop in pitch), and then the 3rd new ball was hit onto the roof again a couple of deliveries later, but rolled back down and could continue to be used. Was just a smidgin away from the 1st new ball to the 4th new ball within the space of 1 over. England suffered from PTSD for years after, never daring to set less than 500 in the 4th innings at 4.5 rpo.
Offline Dazzer23

Re: Englands Cricketing Summer 2021 - Sri Lanka, India, New Zealand, Pakistan
« Reply #7287 on: Today at 12:36:22 am »
Spent the last couple of days at Edgbaston, bloody hell, if there was ever a case of a team not deserving its supporters its the England cricket team.
Offline lamonti

Re: Englands Cricketing Summer 2021 - Sri Lanka, India, New Zealand, Pakistan
« Reply #7288 on: Today at 02:36:52 am »
As an outsider, you need to realise that England's batting line-up has always been in crisis, with the exception of the Cook-Strauss-Trott-Bell top order, and even then everyone thought Bell only made runs in games that they were "going to win anyway".

But yeah, this lot are bad. Not entirely useless, but this is a particularly weak line up. You should've seen that in Sri Lanka when they were being congratulated for managing to all fit on Joe Root's back. Bairstow's four innings when he rejoined the tour in India were amongst the most atrocious I've ever seen, even with the crazy spinning pitches.

England mgmt have over thought their rotation in the squad and their desire to make one-day and T20 their bread and butter. Never know what their goal is. By contrast Kiwis just seem to play what's in front of them all the time.
Online BobPaisley3

Re: Englands Cricketing Summer 2021 - Sri Lanka, India, New Zealand, Pakistan
« Reply #7289 on: Today at 08:22:05 am »
Quote from: lamonti on Today at 02:36:52 am
As an outsider, you need to realise that England's batting line-up has always been in crisis, with the exception of the Cook-Strauss-Trott-Bell top order, and even then everyone thought Bell only made runs in games that they were "going to win anyway".

But yeah, this lot are bad. Not entirely useless, but this is a particularly weak line up. You should've seen that in Sri Lanka when they were being congratulated for managing to all fit on Joe Root's back. Bairstow's four innings when he rejoined the tour in India were amongst the most atrocious I've ever seen, even with the crazy spinning pitches.

England mgmt have over thought their rotation in the squad and their desire to make one-day and T20 their bread and butter. Never know what their goal is. By contrast Kiwis just seem to play what's in front of them all the time.
Very shrewd assessment. The Strauss team had about five players in it averaging late 40s, a complete anomaly against anything else weve ever seen.
Offline Sangria

Re: Englands Cricketing Summer 2021 - Sri Lanka, India, New Zealand, Pakistan
« Reply #7290 on: Today at 08:32:03 am »
Quote from: BobPaisley3 on Today at 08:22:05 am
Very shrewd assessment. The Strauss team had about five players in it averaging late 40s, a complete anomaly against anything else weve ever seen.

Atherton
Butcher
Hussain
Thorpe
Stewart (wk)

And for interest,

Hick
Ramprakash
John Crawley

What would they average against today's bowlers?
