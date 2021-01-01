No its a valid point. We havent helped ourselves in some tours. The most recent tour to Australia was such a slap down. I think Doull talked about it in commentary, poor initial selections and then injuries/illness accumulated to completely derail us. We did beat Pakistan in the UAE. Drew with Sri Lanka there. We dont get many offers to tour India (13 years between the last 2 test series we played there!) and hardly anyone wins there anyway. Havent been to South Africa for 5 years or so now. They gave us 2 tests last time outSo yes, we dont win many away, we dont get many opportunities to.