At some point we are going to have to start disliking the Blackcaps. But I can't help but like them right now. Terrific side, brilliant attitude and responsible over the last 5 years or so for some awesome Test cricket. They've always produced superb cricketers. In my lifetime guys like Glenn Turner, Martin Crowe, Richard Hadlee, Daniel Vettori and more. But they've never had a truly great side. They have now. You'd have thought the absence of Williamson and Southee might have thrown them, but not a bit of it.