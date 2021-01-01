« previous next »
Englands Cricketing Summer 2021 - Sri Lanka, India, New Zealand, Pakistan

Online Raid

Re: Englands Cricketing Summer 2021 - Sri Lanka, India, New Zealand, Pakistan
Reply #7040 on: Today at 04:34:26 pm
Quote from: Welshred on Today at 04:15:17 pm
Yeah I think so. Like I said I think there's talent in those three there but if we send them back to country cricket they'll just pile on runs and be back in with the same deficiency's they have now.

Ollie Pope is playing his 18th test
Zak Crawley 13
Dan Lawrence 6 tests.

A large proportion of the tests they'll have played will have been against the two best teams in the world. Pope has played 11 against India or New Zealand for example. Its not exactly an easy start to their career is it?

With so much franchise cricket, you rarely see players go and play in the Sheffield Shield, or in SA/sub-continent to hone their skills for a period anymore either.
Online Yorkykopite

Re: Englands Cricketing Summer 2021 - Sri Lanka, India, New Zealand, Pakistan
Reply #7041 on: Today at 04:35:00 pm
Poor Bracey. Imagine the mental turmoil now.
Online Ray K

Re: Englands Cricketing Summer 2021 - Sri Lanka, India, New Zealand, Pakistan
Reply #7042 on: Today at 04:35:06 pm
Quote from: Trump's tiny tiny hands on Today at 04:26:51 pm
At least Bracey looked good in England's second innings at Lords
Never looked like getting out.
Offline PatriotScouser

Re: Englands Cricketing Summer 2021 - Sri Lanka, India, New Zealand, Pakistan
Reply #7043 on: Today at 04:39:34 pm
I see yet another pathetic performance from our batsmen!!!
Online Welshred

Re: Englands Cricketing Summer 2021 - Sri Lanka, India, New Zealand, Pakistan
Reply #7044 on: Today at 04:44:40 pm
Quote from: Raid on Today at 04:34:26 pm
With so much franchise cricket, you rarely see players go and play in the Sheffield Shield, or in SA/sub-continent to hone their skills for a period anymore either.

We've never really had players in the Sheffield Shield though. The Aussies aren't as accommodating to us as we are to them with the County Championship.
Online Yorkykopite

Re: Englands Cricketing Summer 2021 - Sri Lanka, India, New Zealand, Pakistan
Reply #7045 on: Today at 05:31:49 pm
Lawrence will need to get a shift on now with only two wickets left (I'm not counting Broad, and Lawrence shouldn't count on him either).
Online Kekule

Re: Englands Cricketing Summer 2021 - Sri Lanka, India, New Zealand, Pakistan
Reply #7046 on: Today at 05:38:56 pm
 Donnnnt taaaaake me ooommmmmee, pleeeassse donnnt take me ome

Can we go back to having no crowds please?
Online BIG DICK NICK

Re: Englands Cricketing Summer 2021 - Sri Lanka, India, New Zealand, Pakistan
Reply #7047 on: Today at 05:52:42 pm
Quote from: Kekule on Today at 05:38:56 pm
Donnnnt taaaaake me ooommmmmee, pleeeassse donnnt take me ome

Can we go back to having no crowds please?


Yeah that is an abomination. Does it stem from the last football World Cup?

Well batted Lawrence by the way. Definitely deserves credit given the circumstances and given were quick to slate him when he gets out to a poor shot.
