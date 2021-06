I think you have to stick with them donít you? If there were older; I layers out there with half decent records theyíd be in the side wouldnít they? Not counting those currently being rested.



Yeah I think so. Like I said I think there's talent in those three there but if we send them back to country cricket they'll just pile on runs and be back in with the same deficiency's they have now.Ollie Pope is playing his 18th testZak Crawley 13Dan Lawrence 6 tests.A large proportion of the tests they'll have played will have been against the two best teams in the world. Pope has played 11 against India or New Zealand for example. Its not exactly an easy start to their career is it?