Author Topic: Englands Cricketing Summer 2021 - Sri Lanka, India, New Zealand, Pakistan

MacAloolah

  
  
  
  
  
  
    
Re: Englands Cricketing Summer 2021 - Sri Lanka, India, New Zealand, Pakistan
« Reply #6920 on: Yesterday at 12:44:28 am »
Quote from: Welshred on June  7, 2021, 09:33:26 pm
Honestly people really need to stop going back through several years or social media posts to find something to be outraged about. If no one searches for them no one finds out about them and no one is offended.
absolutely spot on, well said
Garrus

  
  
  
  
  
Re: Englands Cricketing Summer 2021 - Sri Lanka, India, New Zealand, Pakistan
« Reply #6921 on: Yesterday at 03:58:24 am »
Buttler's and Morgan's tweets are definitely more insensitive and worthy of attention given they've happened in recent years. Don't think they deserve a ban or anything like that, hopefully they've learned.
a treeless whopper

  
  
  
  
Re: Englands Cricketing Summer 2021 - Sri Lanka, India, New Zealand, Pakistan
« Reply #6922 on: Yesterday at 06:17:20 am »
Quote from: Garrus on Yesterday at 03:58:24 am
Buttler's and Morgan's tweets are definitely more insensitive and worthy of attention given they've happened in recent years. Don't think they deserve a ban or anything like that, hopefully they've learned.

If its in the context that its believed to be, such as taking the piss out of how an Indian person has spoken to them, then its a mad thing to write on social media.

Im going to be controversial and say that I dont think mimicking how someone speaks makes you a racist. But why put that on social media?
Garrus

  
  
  
  
  
Re: Englands Cricketing Summer 2021 - Sri Lanka, India, New Zealand, Pakistan
« Reply #6923 on: Yesterday at 06:26:15 am »
Quote from: a treeless whopper on Yesterday at 06:17:20 am
If its in the context that its believed to be, such as taking the piss out of how an Indian person has spoken to them, then its a mad thing to write on social media.

Im going to be controversial and say that I dont think mimicking how someone speaks makes you a racist. But why put that on social media?
I agree and I don't think it's racist either. It's just insensitive to mock people trying to take an effort to communicate their appreciation in their 3rd or 4th language.

As long as they're made aware and understand how it comes across, there shouldn't be any ban.

Elzar

  
  
  
  
  
  
Re: Englands Cricketing Summer 2021 - Sri Lanka, India, New Zealand, Pakistan
« Reply #6924 on: Yesterday at 06:41:44 am »
How can you investigate something that happened while players were actively England internationals. Why would you suddenly 10 years on go "Actually that's not to our liking".

If they didn't investigate it at the time, then should they investigate themselves too?
Legs

  
  
  
  
Re: Englands Cricketing Summer 2021 - Sri Lanka, India, New Zealand, Pakistan
« Reply #6925 on: Yesterday at 08:47:24 am »
Quote from: Elzar on Yesterday at 06:41:44 am
How can you investigate something that happened while players were actively England internationals. Why would you suddenly 10 years on go "Actually that's not to our liking".

If they didn't investigate it at the time, then should they investigate themselves too?

They've backed themselves into a corner now the ECB.

Do they have the balls to drop Jimmy, as if I was Ollie Robinson id be angry if someone else had a different set of rules

I mean they are only investigating this now as its been highlighted in the news.

It wont stop here either as they will keep digging now and someone else has bound to have said something offensive.

I mean Jimmy is only taking the micky out of Broad it clearly wasnt said in a bad way.

ECB need to be careful as if you drop / leave out world class players and England take a big beating in a few series this will backfire on them.
lobsterboy

  
  
  
  
Re: Englands Cricketing Summer 2021 - Sri Lanka, India, New Zealand, Pakistan
« Reply #6926 on: Yesterday at 09:45:32 am »
Quote from: rawcusk8 on June  7, 2021, 10:11:48 pm
Is this a serious post? If it is fucking hell youve got some issues. How about people just dont post racist and sexist stuff. Would you say the same applies to those other criminals that did historical crimes? If the cops dont probe historic abuse they dont find anything and nobody is offended.

Really? Post made as teenagers. I work with them. They are all insensitive, self obsessed and prone to doing stupid stuff. There is a massive difference between a teenager posting an offensive tweet and the historical crimes you mention. To compare the two is frankly ridiculous.
Unfortunately social media now preserves this stuff forever to be used against them, something that wasn't an issue when we were young. We run countless awareness sessions with them but it often doesn't register.
Ruining a career for something said and done as a kid is going too far for me. You may be comfortable with it, that says more about you than them though.

Elzar

  
  
  
  
  
  
Re: Englands Cricketing Summer 2021 - Sri Lanka, India, New Zealand, Pakistan
« Reply #6927 on: Yesterday at 09:48:23 am »
Quote from: Legs on Yesterday at 08:47:24 am

I mean they are only investigating this now as its been highlighted in the news.

It wont stop here either as they will keep digging now and someone else has bound to have said something offensive.



Exactly, but these things have been out in public since they were posted. Jimmy/Morgan/Buttler were all international cricketers when they were posted, so no digging would have been needed at the time. Yet there was no investigation then, so why would there be now. Ollie Robinson got binned from Yorkshire for his behaviour as a young cricketer and has turned himself around so well that he is now in the England set up.

The thing that should be learnt from this is to educate social media behaviour to young sportstars in academies around the country and probably in schools too. How many people that are going to be coming into the public eye over the next few years will have had Twitter accounts and Instagram accounts from young ages now. It's not just cricketers, but every sport will have these insensitive tweets from players. Yes Robinson's were a worse than the others, but I think it's fair to say he has grown and matured as a person since then.

I think it's also fair to say society on the whole has taken a more accepting and sensitive take towards the LGBTQ+ community, people of different skin colours and the use of words that are acceptable. Not to say that everyone was racist 10 years ago so it's fine, but peoples attitude to the language around it have changed for sure. Personally, when I was young I used to call my friends "Gay" or other things as an insult, but as you get older you realise that's not acceptable as you start to get opened up to the world and meet people of all kind of backgrounds. How many Liverpool fans sang "Chelsea Rent Boys" back then? What other horrific things were sung on the terraces in the 90's and 80s?There was a song that topped the charts in 2011 with the "n word" in it's title, being played in clubs and bars all over the place during those years, teenagers aren't going to be thinking about it may offend someone if they post it online, unless they are taught why they shouldn't. That's my views on it anyway, I'm not particularly good with my words so apologies if it doesn't make much sense.

I am interested to hear what Anderson's thoughts on it will be in the next Tailenders podcast, or if they will wait until the investigations finish before doing another one.

Onto the cricket tomorrow right?  :scarf
 
fucking appalled

  
  
  
  
  
  
Re: Englands Cricketing Summer 2021 - Sri Lanka, India, New Zealand, Pakistan
« Reply #6928 on: Yesterday at 10:12:46 am »
Anything that has led to me not being able to watch the League of Gentlemen anymore is a fucking farce.
Brain Potter

  
  
  
  
  
Re: Englands Cricketing Summer 2021 - Sri Lanka, India, New Zealand, Pakistan
« Reply #6929 on: Yesterday at 10:27:18 am »
Quote from: Yorkykopite on June  8, 2021, 08:14:08 pm
He's a fucking star is Mike Holding. There's a Klopp-like stature about him.

He remains, too, the most beautiful fast bowler of all time. I am thrilled to say I saw him in '76, in his pomp, off the long run, sending down missiles at 100 mph.

Holdings run up and delivery were a thing of great beauty. As a 9 year old watching him bowl at the oval on tv at the end of that long hot summer will live with me forever. The parched oval outfield and him taking a lot of wickets
BIG DICK NICK

  
  
  
  
  
  
Re: Englands Cricketing Summer 2021 - Sri Lanka, India, New Zealand, Pakistan
« Reply #6930 on: Yesterday at 10:30:58 am »
I dont remember watching Holding sadly. I think by the time I followed cricket he might still have been turning out for Derbyshire but the earliest Windies side I can remember watching was with Marshall and Joel Garner, bit that they were bad to watch either!

Cant be great preparation for England this. Have they kept the same squad for the second Test, I thought IPL players were eligible but havent seen anything. I know that Buttler is down to play the first 6 T20 games for Lancs. hope that wont impact his Test form.
Sangria

  
  
  
  
  
Re: Englands Cricketing Summer 2021 - Sri Lanka, India, New Zealand, Pakistan
« Reply #6931 on: Yesterday at 10:34:36 am »
Quote from: Brain Potter on Yesterday at 10:27:18 am
Holdings run up and delivery were a thing of great beauty. As a 9 year old watching him bowl at the oval on tv at the end of that long hot summer will live with me forever. The parched oval outfield and him taking a lot of wickets

Holding was before my time. My memories of fast bowling were Ambrose's run up, Waqar knocking batsmen off their feet (eg. Botham's last game), and Donald trying to knock Atherton's head off. I particularly enjoyed the last one, containing all the thrills of fast bowling from the bowler, the batsman, the commentator (Gower) and the crowd. Pure cricket theatre, and my friend and I were whooping and hollering during it, and couldn't stop talking about it after.
Elzar

  
  
  
  
  
  
Re: Englands Cricketing Summer 2021 - Sri Lanka, India, New Zealand, Pakistan
« Reply #6932 on: Yesterday at 10:38:36 am »
Quote from: BIG DICK NICK on Yesterday at 10:30:58 am


Cant be great preparation for England this. Have they kept the same squad for the second Test, I thought IPL players were eligible but havent seen anything. I know that Buttler is down to play the first 6 T20 games for Lancs. hope that wont impact his Test form.

No IPL players, Bess is back in the squad, so expect to see a spinner this time.
Yorkykopite

  
  
  
  
  
  
Re: Englands Cricketing Summer 2021 - Sri Lanka, India, New Zealand, Pakistan
« Reply #6933 on: Yesterday at 10:43:30 am »
Michael bowling in the Old Trafford gloaming to Brian Close in the 76 series. Close was a racist. A physically brave one, but still a racist. This was the "we'll make 'em grovel" tour. Holding decided to have fun. I still remember the photos of Close's body in the papers the following day - big welts and bruises all up his side.

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=mD0uglDlJVM

Brian Potter remembers the famous Oval Test at the end of the summer. What an occasion. The drought had left the field looking like a desert. The pitch was flat and had no bounce. Michael decided that the only way to take wickets was with speed through the air. He took 14 of the 20 to fall, practically all bowled or LBW. Genius.

And now a man who has to be listened to. An eloquent spokesman on why Black Lives Matter. A tolerant and liberal voice speaking up for those who alter their behaviour and apologise. A Klopp indeed. (These two men should be running the Labour party!)
voodoo ray

  
  
  
  
  
Re: Englands Cricketing Summer 2021 - Sri Lanka, India, New Zealand, Pakistan
« Reply #6934 on: Yesterday at 01:39:24 pm »
much change in the nz side.

trint is back in.
williamson is out, as is santner.
they have a man named will young coming in, so make up your own punchlines there.
BIG DICK NICK

  
  
  
  
  
  
Re: Englands Cricketing Summer 2021 - Sri Lanka, India, New Zealand, Pakistan
« Reply #6935 on: Yesterday at 01:52:08 pm »
Quote from: voodoo ray on Yesterday at 01:39:24 pm
much change in the nz side.

trint is back in.
williamson is out, as is santner.
they have a man named will young coming in, so make up your own punchlines there.

When he edges behind to one he didnt need to play at:

It would been a better leave right now
gerrardisgod

  
  
  
  
  
Re: Englands Cricketing Summer 2021 - Sri Lanka, India, New Zealand, Pakistan
« Reply #6936 on: Yesterday at 01:54:33 pm »
Hopefully the weather remains good and the outfield stays evergreen.
Ziltoid

  
  
  
  
Re: Englands Cricketing Summer 2021 - Sri Lanka, India, New Zealand, Pakistan
« Reply #6937 on: Yesterday at 02:47:05 pm »
Quote from: Yorkykopite on Yesterday at 10:43:30 am
Michael bowling in the Old Trafford gloaming to Brian Close in the 76 series. Close was a racist. A physically brave one, but still a racist. This was the "we'll make 'em grovel" tour. Holding decided to have fun. I still remember the photos of Close's body in the papers the following day - big welts and bruises all up his side.

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=mD0uglDlJVM

Brian Potter remembers the famous Oval Test at the end of the summer. What an occasion. The drought had left the field looking like a desert. The pitch was flat and had no bounce. Michael decided that the only way to take wickets was with speed through the air. He took 14 of the 20 to fall, practically all bowled or LBW. Genius.

And now a man who has to be listened to. An eloquent spokesman on why Black Lives Matter. A tolerant and liberal voice speaking up for those who alter their behaviour and apologise. A Klopp indeed. (These two men should be running the Labour party!)

These


Brain Potter

  
  
  
  
  
Re: Englands Cricketing Summer 2021 - Sri Lanka, India, New Zealand, Pakistan
« Reply #6938 on: Yesterday at 04:01:16 pm »
Quote from: Yorkykopite on Yesterday at 10:43:30 am
Michael bowling in the Old Trafford gloaming to Brian Close in the 76 series. Close was a racist. A physically brave one, but still a racist. This was the "we'll make 'em grovel" tour. Holding decided to have fun. I still remember the photos of Close's body in the papers the following day - big welts and bruises all up his side.

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=mD0uglDlJVM

Brian Potter remembers the famous Oval Test at the end of the summer. What an occasion. The drought had left the field looking like a desert. The pitch was flat and had no bounce. Michael decided that the only way to take wickets was with speed through the air. He took 14 of the 20 to fall, practically all bowled or LBW. Genius.

And now a man who has to be listened to. An eloquent spokesman on why Black Lives Matter. A tolerant and liberal voice speaking up for those who alter their behaviour and apologise. A Klopp indeed. (These two men should be running the Labour party!)


In regards of that old Trafford test match in 1976, I remember one joker coming out of the crowd to give the struggling John Edrich a massive bat. Remember it like it was yesterday as they say.
Sangria

  
  
  
  
  
Re: Englands Cricketing Summer 2021 - Sri Lanka, India, New Zealand, Pakistan
« Reply #6939 on: Yesterday at 04:06:34 pm »
Donald v Atherton Trent Bridge 1998 watchalong. Ian Ward hosting, Mike Atherton, Allan Donald and Nasser Hussein (the other batsman) watching and commenting.

I especially enjoyed the bit where Atherton cringes and hides behind his hands when rewatching the bit where a catch is not given by Steve Dunne.

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=c4necJm4D6o
Elzar

  
  
  
  
  
  
Re: Englands Cricketing Summer 2021 - Sri Lanka, India, New Zealand, Pakistan
« Reply #6940 on: Yesterday at 05:29:36 pm »
Lancashires stream for the t20 match has been taken off..


"Video unavailable
This video is no longer available due to a copyright claim by England and wales cricket borad /Sporta Technologies Pvt. Ltd.."
BIG DICK NICK

  
  
  
  
  
  
Re: Englands Cricketing Summer 2021 - Sri Lanka, India, New Zealand, Pakistan
« Reply #6941 on: Yesterday at 05:48:06 pm »
Quote from: Elzar on Yesterday at 05:29:36 pm
Lancashires stream for the t20 match has been taken off..


"Video unavailable
This video is no longer available due to a copyright claim by England and wales cricket borad /Sporta Technologies Pvt. Ltd.."

I watched the last few overs on that ok, lancs won with three balls to spare. Livingston 94*
lorenzo

  
  
  
  
Re: Englands Cricketing Summer 2021 - Sri Lanka, India, New Zealand, Pakistan
« Reply #6942 on: Yesterday at 09:08:34 pm »
Quote from: Welshred on June  7, 2021, 09:33:26 pm
Honestly people really need to stop going back through several years or social media posts to find something to be outraged about. If no one searches for them no one finds out about them and no one is offended.
Or......just hear me out for a second. Just don't say racist and offensive shit?

It get so tiring having to read and listen to this view. Just don't go around saying racist and offensive shit simple.

Also this whole crap about being educated we live in 20st century this tired old ages excuse needs to stop.

If things are going to change people need to stop making excuses for people saying racist etc... If you really believe racism is bad, then stop giving a way out for racist.
Sangria

  
  
  
  
  
Re: Englands Cricketing Summer 2021 - Sri Lanka, India, New Zealand, Pakistan
« Reply #6943 on: Yesterday at 09:14:24 pm »
Quote from: lorenzo on Yesterday at 09:08:34 pm
Or......just hear me out for a second. Just don't say racist and offensive shit?

It get so tiring having to read and listen to this view. Just don't go around saying racist and offensive shit simple.

Also this whole crap about being educated we live in 20st century this tired old ages excuse needs to stop.

If things are going to change people need to stop making excuses for people saying racist etc... If you really believe racism is bad, then stop giving a way out for racist.

What were you like as a teenager? Absolutely heavenly clean and without any offensiveness?
Welshred

  
  
  
  
  
  
Re: Englands Cricketing Summer 2021 - Sri Lanka, India, New Zealand, Pakistan
« Reply #6944 on: Yesterday at 09:22:29 pm »
Quote from: lorenzo on Yesterday at 09:08:34 pm
Or......just hear me out for a second. Just don't say racist and offensive shit?

It get so tiring having to read and listen to this view. Just don't go around saying racist and offensive shit simple.

Also this whole crap about being educated we live in 20st century this tired old ages excuse needs to stop.

If things are going to change people need to stop making excuses for people saying racist etc... If you really believe racism is bad, then stop giving a way out for racist.

We've been through this conversation, I think I'm going to stick with what the great Michael Holding said about this on Sky the other day. If it's good enough for Whispering Death then it's good enough for me but if you think it's fair game to deliberately search back a decade of someone's social media posts just so you can be offended or outraged by something then good on you.
Robinred

  
  
  
  
  
  
Re: Englands Cricketing Summer 2021 - Sri Lanka, India, New Zealand, Pakistan
« Reply #6945 on: Yesterday at 10:59:48 pm »
Quote from: Brain Potter on Yesterday at 04:01:16 pm

In regards of that old Trafford test match in 1976, I remember one joker coming out of the crowd to give the struggling John Edrich a massive bat. Remember it like it was yesterday as they say.

I was teaching in Wrexham in 1980, and we organised an end of term outing to the Old Trafford Test v the Windies. The match was drawn, surprisingly, given that the Windies attack was Roberts, Holding, Marshall and Garner. We took about 30 kids, and staff back at school with free periods were watching on TV (year 11, or as it was then, 5, had left at Whitsun, only coming into school for exams, so there was slack in the system).

Anyway one boy, who was notorious for causing problems on school trips, got lost, and a tannoy announcement gave his name and that of the school  - embarrassment all round. Botham and Willis were in that England team, Boycott played, as I think did Gooch and Gatting. This was before the pitches were changed through 90 degrees, and it was incredible to witness just how much further back Derek Murray and the Windies slip cordon were stood compared to Englands, with Dilley, Willis and Botham the seam attack.
lorenzo

  
  
  
  
Re: Englands Cricketing Summer 2021 - Sri Lanka, India, New Zealand, Pakistan
« Reply #6946 on: Yesterday at 11:20:29 pm »
Quote from: Sangria on Yesterday at 09:14:24 pm
What were you like as a teenager? Absolutely heavenly clean and without any offensiveness?
See this is part of the issue affording another human basic human decency, equates to be heavenly. One thing i wasn't doing mate is being racist, which i don't believe is really that hard to be honest. And to be brutally honest its really tiring and embarrassing that this rhetoric is still used, just don't be racist and please stop the dam excuses to give people a pass.

It's funny if i said something racist now on the forum i would be banned.
lorenzo

  
  
  
  
Re: Englands Cricketing Summer
« Reply #6947 on: Yesterday at 11:26:50 pm »
Quote from: Welshred on Yesterday at 09:22:29 pm
We've been through this conversation, I think I'm going to stick with what the great Michael Holding said about this on Sky the other day. If it's good enough for Whispering Death then it's good enough for me but if you think it's fair game to deliberately search back a decade of someone's social media posts just so you can be offended or outraged by something then good on you.
Which is fair enough your entitled to your view and opinion. I can only speak for myself, i have been racially abused and my son. I am more interested in getting rid of racism rather than worried about if its fair game being outraged. If that means that i am being outraged by something racisted someone has said i am ok with that.
Online MacAloolah

  • Rocks to the East, Rocks to the West
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 13,673
  • Allez Allez Allez
    • My Twitter Account
Re: Englands Cricketing Summer 2021 - Sri Lanka, India, New Zealand, Pakistan
« Reply #6948 on: Yesterday at 11:56:21 pm »
Quote from: Yorkykopite on Yesterday at 10:43:30 am
Michael bowling in the Old Trafford gloaming to Brian Close in the 76 series. Close was a racist. A physically brave one, but still a racist. This was the "we'll make 'em grovel" tour. Holding decided to have fun. I still remember the photos of Close's body in the papers the following day - big welts and bruises all up his side.

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=mD0uglDlJVM

Brian Potter remembers the famous Oval Test at the end of the summer. What an occasion. The drought had left the field looking like a desert. The pitch was flat and had no bounce. Michael decided that the only way to take wickets was with speed through the air. He took 14 of the 20 to fall, practically all bowled or LBW. Genius.

And now a man who has to be listened to. An eloquent spokesman on why Black Lives Matter. A tolerant and liberal voice speaking up for those who alter their behaviour and apologise. A Klopp indeed. (These two men should be running the Labour party!)
Tony Greig made the "we'll make them grovel" comment I believe, didn't realise Brian Close was a racist but Greig certainly was, I remember one of his commentaries, either World Series cricket or one of the World Cups where he actually said something like, "there's a big appeal, is he out? The P**i's think he's out". That was on the BBC highlights too. I get it was different times but even then as a kid I couldn't believe he said that!
Offline Sangria

  • Ally Machoist
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 14,202
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Englands Cricketing Summer 2021 - Sri Lanka, India, New Zealand, Pakistan
« Reply #6949 on: Yesterday at 11:56:30 pm »
Quote from: lorenzo on Yesterday at 11:26:50 pm
Which is fair enough your entitled to your view and opinion. I can only speak for myself, i have been racially abused and my son. I am more interested in getting rid of racism rather than worried about if its fair game being outraged. If that means that i am being outraged by something racisted someone has said i am ok with that.

It's possible to have been racially abused and still be of the opinion that people shouldn't be held responsible for their views as teenagers if they are no longer like that. You're not the only member of an ethnic minority in this world.
Online MacAloolah

  • Rocks to the East, Rocks to the West
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 13,673
  • Allez Allez Allez
    • My Twitter Account
Re: Englands Cricketing Summer 2021 - Sri Lanka, India, New Zealand, Pakistan
« Reply #6950 on: Today at 12:07:29 am »
Quote from: Robinred on Yesterday at 10:59:48 pm
I was teaching in Wrexham in 1980, and we organised an end of term outing to the Old Trafford Test v the Windies. The match was drawn, surprisingly, given that the Windies attack was Roberts, Holding, Marshall and Garner. We took about 30 kids, and staff back at school with free periods were watching on TV (year 11, or as it was then, 5, had left at Whitsun, only coming into school for exams, so there was slack in the system).

Anyway one boy, who was notorious for causing problems on school trips, got lost, and a tannoy announcement gave his name and that of the school  - embarrassment all round. Botham and Willis were in that England team, Boycott played, as I think did Gooch and Gatting. This was before the pitches were changed through 90 degrees, and it was incredible to witness just how much further back Derek Murray and the Windies slip cordon were stood compared to Englands, with Dilley, Willis and Botham the seam attack.
that attack was incredible, literally no let up. Colin Croft too used to play before Marshall I believe. Marshall was supposedly the fastest of the lot. Out of the four you mentioned, Joel Garner was probably the slowest (no slouch but not the raw pace of Holding or Marshall) but he was so tall (6'8") that he made up for any lack of pace by getting the ball to rise steeply off a length.

An incredible bowling attack, the likes of which we haven't seen since, four great pacemen in one attack at one time. As s cricket fan it was a great watch, as an England supporter those series were depressing though!


Here's the scorecard


https://www.espncricinfo.com/series/west-indies-tour-of-england-1980-61870/england-vs-west-indies-3rd-test-63268/full-scorecard


Looks like the best part of two days lost to the weather, hence the draw. Think England lost the series 1-0 with Botham as captain or was that in the West Indies in the following winter
Offline Sangria

  • Ally Machoist
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 14,202
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Englands Cricketing Summer 2021 - Sri Lanka, India, New Zealand, Pakistan
« Reply #6951 on: Today at 12:19:30 am »
Quote from: MacAloolah on Today at 12:07:29 am
that attack was incredible, literally no let up. Colin Croft too used to play before Marshall I believe. Marshall was supposedly the fastest of the lot. Out of the four you mentioned, Joel Garner was probably the slowest (no slouch but not the raw pace of Holding or Marshall) but he was so tall (6'8") that he made up for any lack of pace by getting the ball to rise steeply off a length.

An incredible bowling attack, the likes of which we haven't seen since, four great pacemen in one attack at one time. As s cricket fan it was a great watch, as an England supporter those series were depressing though!


Here's the scorecard


https://www.espncricinfo.com/series/west-indies-tour-of-england-1980-61870/england-vs-west-indies-3rd-test-63268/full-scorecard


Looks like the best part of two days lost to the weather, hence the draw. Think England lost the series 1-0 with Botham as captain or was that in the West Indies in the following winter

I've never seen Marshall at his peak, and the footage I've seen of him doesn't look as impressive as Holding. The little I've seen of him makes him look like an open stanced fast medium seamer with just a smidgin of movement.
Online MacAloolah

  • Rocks to the East, Rocks to the West
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 13,673
  • Allez Allez Allez
    • My Twitter Account
Re: Englands Cricketing Summer 2021 - Sri Lanka, India, New Zealand, Pakistan
« Reply #6952 on: Today at 12:28:39 am »
Quote from: Sangria on Today at 12:19:30 am
I've never seen Marshall at his peak, and the footage I've seen of him doesn't look as impressive as Holding. The little I've seen of him makes him look like an open stanced fast medium seamer with just a smidgin of movement.
ask Mike Gatting if he was quick, smashed a ball into Gattings face and when the ball went back to the bowler, there was a piece of the bone still embedded in it!

He may not have looked as quick because he was shorter but he was quick, not as natural a run up as Holding but he was definitely not a fast medium bowler
Offline Sangria

  • Ally Machoist
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 14,202
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Englands Cricketing Summer 2021 - Sri Lanka, India, New Zealand, Pakistan
« Reply #6953 on: Today at 12:37:38 am »
Quote from: MacAloolah on Today at 12:28:39 am
ask Mike Gatting if he was quick, smashed a ball into Gattings face and when the ball went back to the bowler, there was a piece of the bone still embedded in it!

He may not have looked as quick because he was shorter but he was quick, not as natural a run up as Holding but he was definitely not a fast medium bowler

Any good tubes of him? I looked at Holding at the Oval and that was certainly proper fast bowling, complete with batsmen rushing their shots and edging either side of straight.
Online MacAloolah

  • Rocks to the East, Rocks to the West
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 13,673
  • Allez Allez Allez
    • My Twitter Account
Re: Englands Cricketing Summer 2021 - Sri Lanka, India, New Zealand, Pakistan
« Reply #6954 on: Today at 12:49:58 am »
Quote from: Sangria on Today at 12:37:38 am
Any good tubes of him? I looked at Holding at the Oval and that was certainly proper fast bowling, complete with batsmen rushing their shots and edging either side of straight.
this is pretty decent, gets Gower and Lamb lbw beaten for pace, although reckon Lambie will be overturned today on review

https://youtu.be/saFsH8LN__U
