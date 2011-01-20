« previous next »
Re: Englands Cricketing Summer 2021 - Sri Lanka, India, New Zealand, Pakistan
Yesterday at 09:29:42 am
Welshred:
Weather forecast today is awful, not expecting much play at all

Been roasting all week whilst at work and Ive taken today off. Excellent.
Re: Englands Cricketing Summer 2021 - Sri Lanka, India, New Zealand, Pakistan
Yesterday at 10:55:13 am
That's annoying. Meant to clear by mid afternoon.
Re: Englands Cricketing Summer 2021 - Sri Lanka, India, New Zealand, Pakistan
Yesterday at 10:56:47 am
CheshireDave:
That's annoying. Meant to clear by mid afternoon.

Its supposed to be fairly persistent and quite heavy until about 4ish. Be amazed if we got any play today to be honest, it'll take them a while to prepare the ground.
Re: Englands Cricketing Summer 2021 - Sri Lanka, India, New Zealand, Pakistan
Yesterday at 11:01:51 am
Would be shocked at any play today and, if there is, it'll probably favour bowling.

Looks like my little side bet on Root passing Gooch before the end of this series, always hopeful, is for the birds now.
Re: Englands Cricketing Summer 2021 - Sri Lanka, India, New Zealand, Pakistan
Yesterday at 11:02:05 am
If we do lose a full day itll make it very difficult for England to win from here. NZ would have a chance stil if they bowled us out cheaply.
Re: Englands Cricketing Summer 2021 - Sri Lanka, India, New Zealand, Pakistan
Yesterday at 02:49:18 pm
Crackin' t'flags here
Re: Englands Cricketing Summer 2021 - Sri Lanka, India, New Zealand, Pakistan
Yesterday at 02:52:34 pm
seems to be a lovely day in pretty much every pther part of the country than the se. now normally I would say fuck 'em but I'd like to watch the cricket.
Re: Englands Cricketing Summer 2021 - Sri Lanka, India, New Zealand, Pakistan
Yesterday at 03:04:08 pm
Ziltoid:
Crackin' t'flags here

I'm about 5 miles north of Lords, still raining
Re: Englands Cricketing Summer 2021 - Sri Lanka, India, New Zealand, Pakistan
Yesterday at 04:53:08 pm
Unsurprisingly play has been abandoned for the day
Re: Englands Cricketing Summer 2021 - Sri Lanka, India, New Zealand, Pakistan
Yesterday at 05:02:10 pm
What the hell happened to "some showers, clearing through the day"??

Can only hope the pitch got freshened up somewhat and we get some cloud cover tomorrow morning
Re: Englands Cricketing Summer 2021 - Sri Lanka, India, New Zealand, Pakistan
Yesterday at 05:08:20 pm
Trump's tiny tiny hands:
What the hell happened to "some showers, clearing through the day"??

Can only hope the pitch got freshened up somewhat and we get some cloud cover tomorrow morning

Er, we're batting. If we get the above, we're losing by an innings. Unless you're a kiwi.
Re: Englands Cricketing Summer 2021 - Sri Lanka, India, New Zealand, Pakistan
Yesterday at 05:18:30 pm
Trump's tiny tiny hands:
What the hell happened to "some showers, clearing through the day"??

Can only hope the pitch got freshened up somewhat and we get some cloud cover tomorrow morning

That was never the forecast, who said that?! My weather app had the weather down to be exactly as it has been all day ;D
Re: Englands Cricketing Summer 2021 - Sri Lanka, India, New Zealand, Pakistan
Yesterday at 05:48:14 pm
Sangria:
Er, we're batting. If we get the above, we're losing by an innings. Unless you're a kiwi.

Re: Englands Cricketing Summer 2021 - Sri Lanka, India, New Zealand, Pakistan
Yesterday at 05:48:44 pm
Welshred:
That was never the forecast, who said that?! My weather app had the weather down to be exactly as it has been all day ;D

Bloody BBC said it on the morning news, I swear.
Re: Englands Cricketing Summer 2021 - Sri Lanka, India, New Zealand, Pakistan
Today at 11:04:50 am
Good start to the day...
Re: Englands Cricketing Summer 2021 - Sri Lanka, India, New Zealand, Pakistan
Today at 11:05:19 am
Jamieson has got it shaping nicely.
Re: Englands Cricketing Summer 2021 - Sri Lanka, India, New Zealand, Pakistan
Today at 11:11:05 am
Bastard Nelson.

England will make a mess of this I reckon. Just need to bat time but not much experience there (til you get to Broad and Jimmy!).
Re: Englands Cricketing Summer 2021 - Sri Lanka, India, New Zealand, Pakistan
Today at 11:18:16 am
Why did they not start early by the way? I saw theyre trying to get a while 8 overs extra in today but given slow over rates etc, why not start at half 10?
Re: Englands Cricketing Summer 2021 - Sri Lanka, India, New Zealand, Pakistan
Today at 11:26:42 am
the early starts seem to be a thing of the distant past. in this country anyway
Re: Englands Cricketing Summer 2021 - Sri Lanka, India, New Zealand, Pakistan
Today at 11:42:07 am
Pope has great technique
Re: Englands Cricketing Summer 2021 - Sri Lanka, India, New Zealand, Pakistan
Today at 11:44:48 am
I've fucked him there
Re: Englands Cricketing Summer 2021 - Sri Lanka, India, New Zealand, Pakistan
Today at 11:45:06 am
Re: Englands Cricketing Summer 2021 - Sri Lanka, India, New Zealand, Pakistan
Today at 11:52:31 am
Jesus wept, thats a terrible shot again.
Re: Englands Cricketing Summer 2021 - Sri Lanka, India, New Zealand, Pakistan
Today at 11:52:32 am
more brains in a pork pie etc.
Re: Englands Cricketing Summer 2021 - Sri Lanka, India, New Zealand, Pakistan
Today at 11:53:32 am
That was shite.

Pope has a touch of the Ramprakash about him. Always looks good but needs to make it count more.
Re: Englands Cricketing Summer 2021 - Sri Lanka, India, New Zealand, Pakistan
Today at 11:53:41 am
Cant believe he has gone for that shot
Re: Englands Cricketing Summer 2021 - Sri Lanka, India, New Zealand, Pakistan
Today at 12:04:14 pm
BIG DICK NICK:
Bastard Nelson.

England will make a mess of this I reckon. Just need to bat time but not much experience there (til you get to Broad and Jimmy!).

Kiwis were always favourites for this series. English conditions are not an issue for them, and they are a well balanced side even without Trint. Their batting is stronger, as England are carrying players who havent convinced, and will likely be replaced. Its called transition I think, but its really a lack of test level talent.
Re: Englands Cricketing Summer 2021 - Sri Lanka, India, New Zealand, Pakistan
Today at 12:04:27 pm
The future looks bright doesnt it.
Re: Englands Cricketing Summer 2021 - Sri Lanka, India, New Zealand, Pakistan
Today at 12:16:38 pm
BIG DICK NICK on June 3, 2021, 06:51:26 pm:
Lancs are the only unbeaten side in the country so far I believe!

This aged well
Re: Englands Cricketing Summer 2021 - Sri Lanka, India, New Zealand, Pakistan
Today at 12:17:18 pm
Pope is a real talent but he does have to start scoring runs. Lawrence's wicket sounds brainless, glad I'm doing vaccines today and not watching
Re: Englands Cricketing Summer 2021 - Sri Lanka, India, New Zealand, Pakistan
Today at 12:19:36 pm
BIG DICK NICK:
The future looks bright doesnt it.

I dont have names and details, but test cricket history has examples of players - batsmen in particular - who failed on their introduction, but eventually became test batsmen (Gooch is the obvious example).

Yorky mentioned Adam Lyth in this context, and maybe the selectors will look at him again? Who else is there who fits that description?
Re: Englands Cricketing Summer 2021 - Sri Lanka, India, New Zealand, Pakistan
Today at 12:25:15 pm
Hameed has to get another chance. He might be crap, but we dont have confirmation of that at test level. We certainly do for Sibley. Pope looks like mostly fart and little shit at this point too. Ian Bell but without the runs.
Re: Englands Cricketing Summer 2021 - Sri Lanka, India, New Zealand, Pakistan
Today at 12:37:21 pm
Welshred:
This aged well

Just concentrate on your jabs you.

Shameful stuff though, Glamorgan need points docked. Not for the pitch, but for paying that Labuschagne.
Re: Englands Cricketing Summer 2021 - Sri Lanka, India, New Zealand, Pakistan
Today at 12:38:35 pm
Robinred:
I dont have names and details, but test cricket history has examples of players - batsmen in particular - who failed on their introduction, but eventually became test batsmen (Gooch is the obvious example).

Yorky mentioned Adam Lyth in this context, and maybe the selectors will look at him again? Who else is there who fits that description?

Oh I know, Im knee jerking massively. Just a bit men against boys at the moment the way Southee took their dinner money off them so easily. Reminded me a bit of the 99 series against NZ actually.
Re: Englands Cricketing Summer 2021 - Sri Lanka, India, New Zealand, Pakistan
Today at 12:45:20 pm
Robinred:
I dont have names and details, but test cricket history has examples of players - batsmen in particular - who failed on their introduction, but eventually became test batsmen (Gooch is the obvious example).

Yorky mentioned Adam Lyth in this context, and maybe the selectors will look at him again? Who else is there who fits that description?

I cursed the lad Robin. Done nowt since I started praising him. Malan on the other hand.........

Pope will make it. Great technique, decent temperament too. But some of the others - 'fragile' doesn't even begin to describe it.
