Weather forecast today is awful, not expecting much play at all
people like big dick nick.
That's annoying. Meant to clear by mid afternoon.
Crackin' t'flags here
What the hell happened to "some showers, clearing through the day"?? Can only hope the pitch got freshened up somewhat and we get some cloud cover tomorrow morning
Er, we're batting. If we get the above, we're losing by an innings. Unless you're a kiwi.
That was never the forecast, who said that?! My weather app had the weather down to be exactly as it has been all day
Page created in 0.016 seconds with 24 queries.
[Server Load: 0.24]