BIG DICK NICK

  
Re: Englands Cricketing Summer 2021 - Sri Lanka, India, New Zealand, Pakistan
« Reply #6760 on: Yesterday at 09:29:42 am »

Weather forecast today is awful, not expecting much play at all

Been roasting all week whilst at work and Ive taken today off. Excellent.
CheshireDave

  
Re: Englands Cricketing Summer 2021 - Sri Lanka, India, New Zealand, Pakistan
« Reply #6761 on: Yesterday at 10:55:13 am »
That's annoying. Meant to clear by mid afternoon.
Welshred

  
Re: Englands Cricketing Summer 2021 - Sri Lanka, India, New Zealand, Pakistan
« Reply #6762 on: Yesterday at 10:56:47 am »

That's annoying. Meant to clear by mid afternoon.

Its supposed to be fairly persistent and quite heavy until about 4ish. Be amazed if we got any play today to be honest, it'll take them a while to prepare the ground.
Wild Romany Boy

Re: Englands Cricketing Summer 2021 - Sri Lanka, India, New Zealand, Pakistan
« Reply #6763 on: Yesterday at 11:01:51 am »
Would be shocked at any play today and, if there is, it'll probably favour bowling.

Looks like my little side bet on Root passing Gooch before the end of this series, always hopeful, is for the birds now.
BIG DICK NICK

  
Re: Englands Cricketing Summer 2021 - Sri Lanka, India, New Zealand, Pakistan
« Reply #6764 on: Yesterday at 11:02:05 am »
If we do lose a full day itll make it very difficult for England to win from here. NZ would have a chance stil if they bowled us out cheaply.
Ziltoid

  
Re: Englands Cricketing Summer 2021 - Sri Lanka, India, New Zealand, Pakistan
« Reply #6765 on: Yesterday at 02:49:18 pm »
Crackin' t'flags here
voodoo ray

  
Re: Englands Cricketing Summer 2021 - Sri Lanka, India, New Zealand, Pakistan
« Reply #6766 on: Yesterday at 02:52:34 pm »
seems to be a lovely day in pretty much every pther part of the country than the se. now normally I would say fuck 'em but I'd like to watch the cricket.
Welshred

  
Re: Englands Cricketing Summer 2021 - Sri Lanka, India, New Zealand, Pakistan
« Reply #6767 on: Yesterday at 03:04:08 pm »

Crackin' t'flags here

I'm about 5 miles north of Lords, still raining
Welshred

  
Re: Englands Cricketing Summer 2021 - Sri Lanka, India, New Zealand, Pakistan
« Reply #6768 on: Yesterday at 04:53:08 pm »
Unsurprisingly play has been abandoned for the day
Trump's tiny tiny hands

Re: Englands Cricketing Summer 2021 - Sri Lanka, India, New Zealand, Pakistan
« Reply #6769 on: Yesterday at 05:02:10 pm »
What the hell happened to "some showers, clearing through the day"??

Can only hope the pitch got freshened up somewhat and we get some cloud cover tomorrow morning
Sangria

  
Re: Englands Cricketing Summer 2021 - Sri Lanka, India, New Zealand, Pakistan
« Reply #6770 on: Yesterday at 05:08:20 pm »

What the hell happened to "some showers, clearing through the day"??

Can only hope the pitch got freshened up somewhat and we get some cloud cover tomorrow morning

Er, we're batting. If we get the above, we're losing by an innings. Unless you're a kiwi.
Welshred

  
Re: Englands Cricketing Summer 2021 - Sri Lanka, India, New Zealand, Pakistan
« Reply #6771 on: Yesterday at 05:18:30 pm »

What the hell happened to "some showers, clearing through the day"??

Can only hope the pitch got freshened up somewhat and we get some cloud cover tomorrow morning

That was never the forecast, who said that?! My weather app had the weather down to be exactly as it has been all day ;D
Trump's tiny tiny hands

Re: Englands Cricketing Summer 2021 - Sri Lanka, India, New Zealand, Pakistan
« Reply #6772 on: Yesterday at 05:48:14 pm »

Er, we're batting. If we get the above, we're losing by an innings. Unless you're a kiwi.

Trump's tiny tiny hands

Re: Englands Cricketing Summer 2021 - Sri Lanka, India, New Zealand, Pakistan
« Reply #6773 on: Yesterday at 05:48:44 pm »

That was never the forecast, who said that?! My weather app had the weather down to be exactly as it has been all day ;D

Bloody BBC said it on the morning news, I swear.
koptommy93

Re: Englands Cricketing Summer 2021 - Sri Lanka, India, New Zealand, Pakistan
« Reply #6774 on: Today at 11:04:50 am »
Good start to the day...
Trump's tiny tiny hands

Re: Englands Cricketing Summer 2021 - Sri Lanka, India, New Zealand, Pakistan
« Reply #6775 on: Today at 11:05:19 am »
Jamieson has got it shaping nicely.
BIG DICK NICK

  
Re: Englands Cricketing Summer 2021 - Sri Lanka, India, New Zealand, Pakistan
« Reply #6776 on: Today at 11:11:05 am »
Bastard Nelson.

England will make a mess of this I reckon. Just need to bat time but not much experience there (til you get to Broad and Jimmy!).
