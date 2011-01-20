« previous next »
Englands Cricketing Summer 2021 - Sri Lanka, India, New Zealand, Pakistan

Re: Englands Cricketing Summer 2021 - Sri Lanka, India, New Zealand, Pakistan
« Reply #6720 on: Yesterday at 03:08:24 pm »
Why's he reviewing this? Looks plumb
Re: Englands Cricketing Summer 2021 - Sri Lanka, India, New Zealand, Pakistan
« Reply #6721 on: Yesterday at 03:08:37 pm »
Paging Yorky to the thread...
Re: Englands Cricketing Summer 2021 - Sri Lanka, India, New Zealand, Pakistan
« Reply #6722 on: Yesterday at 03:08:42 pm »
Told you all!

A wee bit unlucky with that review though, it was very borderline that one
Happiness can be found in the darkest of times, if one only remembers to turn on the light.
Generosity always pays off. Generosity in your effort, in your work, in your kindness, in the way you look after people and take care of people. In the long run, if you are generous with a heart, and with humanity, it always pays off.
Re: Englands Cricketing Summer 2021 - Sri Lanka, India, New Zealand, Pakistan
« Reply #6723 on: Yesterday at 03:09:18 pm »
And that is Jamieson all over. Something about his fuller deliveries that batsman struggle to pick up from the angle of delivery. Terrible shot by Sibley mind
Re: Englands Cricketing Summer 2021 - Sri Lanka, India, New Zealand, Pakistan
« Reply #6724 on: Yesterday at 03:09:32 pm »
Woeful technique there. Not forward, reaching too far in front of his body, falling over. Is it fair to say he's had enough opportunities now?
Re: Englands Cricketing Summer 2021 - Sri Lanka, India, New Zealand, Pakistan
« Reply #6725 on: Yesterday at 03:10:42 pm »
If you get 2 umpires calls on a review it could be said to be a little unfortunate to be given out.

But once you are, there's no point in reviewing. Bad shot too.
Re: Englands Cricketing Summer 2021 - Sri Lanka, India, New Zealand, Pakistan
« Reply #6726 on: Yesterday at 03:13:37 pm »
Seems to get out like that quite often.
Re: Englands Cricketing Summer 2021 - Sri Lanka, India, New Zealand, Pakistan
« Reply #6727 on: Yesterday at 03:26:09 pm »
Southee in some form already
Re: Englands Cricketing Summer 2021 - Sri Lanka, India, New Zealand, Pakistan
« Reply #6728 on: Yesterday at 03:26:34 pm »
That's a bit of a shocker from crawley
Re: Englands Cricketing Summer 2021 - Sri Lanka, India, New Zealand, Pakistan
« Reply #6729 on: Yesterday at 03:27:02 pm »
Woeful. Too short and wide to drive.
Re: Englands Cricketing Summer 2021 - Sri Lanka, India, New Zealand, Pakistan
« Reply #6730 on: Yesterday at 03:29:13 pm »
New Zealand's opener saw the early movement of the ball off really well yet we're thrashing away at it like there's no tomorrow with our hands away from the body. Terrible.
Re: Englands Cricketing Summer 2021 - Sri Lanka, India, New Zealand, Pakistan
« Reply #6731 on: Yesterday at 03:29:22 pm »
Oh look. 20-2 (or near enough) and Joe Root is in already.

That's never happened before.  ::)
Re: Englands Cricketing Summer 2021 - Sri Lanka, India, New Zealand, Pakistan
« Reply #6732 on: Yesterday at 03:34:45 pm »
What was it cricket writer Morrissey said about this England team:

Stop me, oh, stop me
Stop me if you think that you've heard this one before
Stop me, oh, stop me
Stop me if you think that you've heard this one before
Re: Englands Cricketing Summer 2021 - Sri Lanka, India, New Zealand, Pakistan
« Reply #6733 on: Yesterday at 03:39:43 pm »
Meh. We beat them in the Cricket World Cup final and the Rugby World Cup semi final. Only right we let them get a bit of their own back.
Re: Englands Cricketing Summer 2021 - Sri Lanka, India, New Zealand, Pakistan
« Reply #6734 on: Yesterday at 03:46:37 pm »
Sibley is still crap then.
Re: Englands Cricketing Summer 2021 - Sri Lanka, India, New Zealand, Pakistan
« Reply #6735 on: Yesterday at 04:21:29 pm »
De Grandhomme looks like someone you'd see on a Netflix special about how he murdered his neighbours and ate their pet cat.
Re: Englands Cricketing Summer 2021 - Sri Lanka, India, New Zealand, Pakistan
« Reply #6736 on: Yesterday at 04:34:17 pm »
Quote from: amir87 on Yesterday at 04:21:29 pm
De Grandhomme looks like someone you'd see on a Netflix special about how he murdered his neighbours and ate their pet cat.

After "retiring" from the porn business ten years prior under a cloud of rumour and conjecture about prosthetics
Re: Englands Cricketing Summer 2021 - Sri Lanka, India, New Zealand, Pakistan
« Reply #6737 on: Yesterday at 04:35:46 pm »
Quote from: BIG DICK NICK on Yesterday at 03:06:42 pm
Which seamer misses out when Trint comes back in? Southee? Decent options though.

Trent's injured. Haven't you heard the news?
"i just dont think (Lucas is) that type of player that Kenny wants"
Vidocq, 20 January 2011
Vidocq, 20 January 2011

http://www.redandwhitekop.com/forum/index.php?topic=267148.msg8032258#msg8032258

Re: Englands Cricketing Summer 2021 - Sri Lanka, India, New Zealand, Pakistan
« Reply #6738 on: Yesterday at 04:36:54 pm »
Quote from: BIG DICK NICK on Yesterday at 03:08:37 pm
Paging Yorky to the thread...

Lost for words.
"If you want the world to love you don't discuss Middle Eastern politics" Saul Bellow.

Re: Englands Cricketing Summer 2021 - Sri Lanka, India, New Zealand, Pakistan
« Reply #6739 on: Yesterday at 04:45:18 pm »
Quote from: amir87 on Yesterday at 04:21:29 pm
De Grandhomme looks like someone you'd see on a Netflix special about how he murdered his neighbours and ate their pet cat.

Definitely loves to pick up hitchhikers at any opportunity.
Re: Englands Cricketing Summer 2021 - Sri Lanka, India, New Zealand, Pakistan
« Reply #6740 on: Yesterday at 04:46:31 pm »
he looks like he should be wearing a checked shirt with the sleeves cut off.
Re: Englands Cricketing Summer 2021 - Sri Lanka, India, New Zealand, Pakistan
« Reply #6741 on: Yesterday at 04:49:45 pm »
Quote from: voodoo ray on Yesterday at 04:46:31 pm
he looks like he should be wearing a checked shirt with the sleeves cut off.

Not seen a barnet like it since Ian Marshall was in his Oldham pomp.
Re: Englands Cricketing Summer 2021 - Sri Lanka, India, New Zealand, Pakistan
« Reply #6742 on: Yesterday at 05:27:44 pm »
Quote from: BIG DICK NICK on Yesterday at 04:49:45 pm
Not seen a barnet like it since Ian Marshall was in his Oldham pomp.
One for the kids there ;D


They virtually played on a beach in those days more sand than soil
Happiness can be found in the darkest of times, if one only remembers to turn on the light.
Generosity always pays off. Generosity in your effort, in your work, in your kindness, in the way you look after people and take care of people. In the long run, if you are generous with a heart, and with humanity, it always pays off.
Re: Englands Cricketing Summer 2021 - Sri Lanka, India, New Zealand, Pakistan
« Reply #6743 on: Yesterday at 05:54:00 pm »
Has this Kiwi commentator been on the mic all day? Cant recall a time when I wasnt listening to him!
Re: Englands Cricketing Summer 2021 - Sri Lanka, India, New Zealand, Pakistan
« Reply #6744 on: Yesterday at 05:55:04 pm »
He always seems alright does doull.
Re: Englands Cricketing Summer 2021 - Sri Lanka, India, New Zealand, Pakistan
« Reply #6745 on: Yesterday at 05:57:04 pm »
Particularly enjoyed when he played the voicemail on his phone on how to pronounce Jamieson without checking its content first ;D
Re: Englands Cricketing Summer 2021 - Sri Lanka, India, New Zealand, Pakistan
« Reply #6746 on: Yesterday at 05:59:18 pm »
Discussion on overs being short at the end of the day. I've never left the ground thinking "oh I've missed out on 4 or 5 overs of cricket there" so I'm wondering just how many people actually care?
Re: Englands Cricketing Summer 2021 - Sri Lanka, India, New Zealand, Pakistan
« Reply #6747 on: Yesterday at 06:08:20 pm »
I can't say it's ever bothered me, but at the same time in theory I do think they should get on with it.
Re: Englands Cricketing Summer 2021 - Sri Lanka, India, New Zealand, Pakistan
« Reply #6748 on: Yesterday at 06:28:16 pm »
Lively pitch in Cardiff Welshy. Glamorgan v Lancs, 16 wickets fallen so far on day 1!
Re: Englands Cricketing Summer 2021 - Sri Lanka, India, New Zealand, Pakistan
« Reply #6749 on: Yesterday at 06:44:27 pm »
Probably shows the quality of the two teams rather than anything else to be honest ;)
Re: Englands Cricketing Summer 2021 - Sri Lanka, India, New Zealand, Pakistan
« Reply #6750 on: Yesterday at 06:51:26 pm »
Quote from: Welshred on Yesterday at 06:44:27 pm
Probably shows the quality of the two teams rather than anything else to be honest ;)

Lancs are the only unbeaten side in the country so far I believe!
Re: Englands Cricketing Summer 2021 - Sri Lanka, India, New Zealand, Pakistan
« Reply #6751 on: Yesterday at 06:56:36 pm »
Quote from: BIG DICK NICK on Yesterday at 06:51:26 pm
Lancs are the only unbeaten side in the country so far I believe!

Wait till they meet Yorkshire.
"If you want the world to love you don't discuss Middle Eastern politics" Saul Bellow.

Re: Englands Cricketing Summer 2021 - Sri Lanka, India, New Zealand, Pakistan
« Reply #6752 on: Yesterday at 07:00:14 pm »
Quote from: Yorkykopite on Yesterday at 06:56:36 pm
Wait till they meet Yorkshire.

Been there, beat that.
Re: Englands Cricketing Summer 2021 - Sri Lanka, India, New Zealand, Pakistan
« Reply #6753 on: Yesterday at 07:02:45 pm »
Quote from: BIG DICK NICK on Yesterday at 06:51:26 pm
Lancs are the only unbeaten side in the country so far I believe!

For now...
Re: Englands Cricketing Summer 2021 - Sri Lanka, India, New Zealand, Pakistan
« Reply #6754 on: Yesterday at 07:04:24 pm »
I remember a match where the Lancashire supporters were regaling a Lancs player who was doing well, calling for his selection for the national team. "Athers for England!", they sang. While Atherton was England captain.
"i just dont think (Lucas is) that type of player that Kenny wants"
Vidocq, 20 January 2011
Vidocq, 20 January 2011

http://www.redandwhitekop.com/forum/index.php?topic=267148.msg8032258#msg8032258

Re: Englands Cricketing Summer 2021 - Sri Lanka, India, New Zealand, Pakistan
« Reply #6755 on: Yesterday at 07:04:27 pm »
Quote from: Welshred on Yesterday at 07:02:45 pm
For now...

As long as they can deal with that Aussie arsehole again they should win from here.
Re: Englands Cricketing Summer 2021 - Sri Lanka, India, New Zealand, Pakistan
« Reply #6756 on: Yesterday at 07:05:37 pm »
Quote from: BIG DICK NICK on Yesterday at 07:04:27 pm
As long as they can deal with that Aussie arsehole again they should win from here.

You're repeating yourself.
"i just dont think (Lucas is) that type of player that Kenny wants"
Vidocq, 20 January 2011
Vidocq, 20 January 2011

http://www.redandwhitekop.com/forum/index.php?topic=267148.msg8032258#msg8032258

Re: Englands Cricketing Summer 2021 - Sri Lanka, India, New Zealand, Pakistan
« Reply #6757 on: Yesterday at 07:06:03 pm »
Quote from: BIG DICK NICK on Yesterday at 07:04:27 pm
As long as they can deal with that Aussie arsehole again they should win from here.

"Won the league in June" they'll tell us all!
Re: Englands Cricketing Summer 2021 - Sri Lanka, India, New Zealand, Pakistan
« Reply #6758 on: Today at 08:05:56 am »
Weather forecast today is awful, not expecting much play at all
Re: Englands Cricketing Summer 2021 - Sri Lanka, India, New Zealand, Pakistan
« Reply #6759 on: Today at 09:02:35 am »
Quote from: Welshred on Today at 08:05:56 am
Weather forecast today is awful, not expecting much play at all
Shame as the test was shaping up well. One day of rain and it is pretty much guaranteed to be a draw.
