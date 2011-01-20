people like big dick nick.
De Grandhomme looks like someone you'd see on a Netflix special about how he murdered his neighbours and ate their pet cat.
Which seamer misses out when Trint comes back in? Southee? Decent options though.
Paging Yorky to the thread...
he looks like he should be wearing a checked shirt with the sleeves cut off.
Not seen a barnet like it since Ian Marshall was in his Oldham pomp.
Probably shows the quality of the two teams rather than anything else to be honest
Lancs are the only unbeaten side in the country so far I believe!
Wait till they meet Yorkshire.
For now...
As long as they can deal with that Aussie arsehole again they should win from here.
Weather forecast today is awful, not expecting much play at all
