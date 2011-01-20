« previous next »
Author Topic: Englands Cricketing Summer 2021 - Sri Lanka, India, New Zealand, Pakistan  (Read 118924 times)

Offline spen71

Re: Englands Cricketing Summer 2021 - Sri Lanka, India, New Zealand, Pakistan
« Reply #6480 on: March 29, 2021, 09:57:45 pm »
Watching the windies v Sri Lanka. 
Cornwall must be the biggest cricketer Ive ever seen
Online Vinay

Re: Englands Cricketing Summer 2021 - Sri Lanka, India, New Zealand, Pakistan
« Reply #6481 on: March 29, 2021, 10:08:00 pm »
Quote from: spen71 on March 29, 2021, 09:57:45 pm
Watching the windies v Sri Lanka. 
Cornwall must be the biggest cricketer Ive ever seen
The guy is a behemoth
Offline Yorkykopite

Re: Englands Cricketing Summer 2021 - Sri Lanka, India, New Zealand, Pakistan
« Reply #6482 on: March 29, 2021, 10:49:37 pm »
Looks like the fella can bat a bit.

Brathwaite, meanwhile, is on 99 overnight. Sweet dreams.

I like Brathwaite. Old school Test opener.
Online Vinay

Re: Englands Cricketing Summer 2021 - Sri Lanka, India, New Zealand, Pakistan
« Reply #6483 on: March 30, 2021, 10:21:27 am »
Quote from: Yorkykopite on March 29, 2021, 10:49:37 pm
Looks like the fella can bat a bit.

Brathwaite, meanwhile, is on 99 overnight. Sweet dreams.

I like Brathwaite. Old school Test opener.
IS this Brathwaite related to Carlos Brathwaite, who won the T20 for the WIndies last time out?
Offline voodoo ray

Re: Englands Cricketing Summer 2021 - Sri Lanka, India, New Zealand, Pakistan
« Reply #6484 on: March 30, 2021, 10:24:18 am »
No
Online Welshred

Re: Englands Cricketing Summer 2021 - Sri Lanka, India, New Zealand, Pakistan
« Reply #6485 on: March 30, 2021, 10:25:29 am »
Nope, no relation to each other
Offline BIG DICK NICK

Re: Englands Cricketing Summer 2021 - Sri Lanka, India, New Zealand, Pakistan
« Reply #6486 on: March 30, 2021, 10:55:30 am »
I think its quite a common surname on the Windies ( are they both from Barbados I think?).
Offline Sangria

Re: Englands Cricketing Summer 2021 - Sri Lanka, India, New Zealand, Pakistan
« Reply #6487 on: March 30, 2021, 01:10:46 pm »
Quote from: BIG DICK NICK on March 30, 2021, 10:55:30 am
I think its quite a common surname on the Windies ( are they both from Barbados I think?).

I can't remember the name, but there used to be around half a dozen cousins with the same surname playing for various islands in the Windies, all mediocre all-rounder types who never got above inter-island cricket.
Online Welshred

Re: Englands Cricketing Summer 2021 - Sri Lanka, India, New Zealand, Pakistan
« Reply #6488 on: March 30, 2021, 01:12:34 pm »
Offline voodoo ray

Re: Englands Cricketing Summer 2021 - Sri Lanka, India, New Zealand, Pakistan
« Reply #6489 on: March 30, 2021, 01:16:57 pm »
they look thrilled.
Offline spen71

Re: Englands Cricketing Summer 2021 - Sri Lanka, India, New Zealand, Pakistan
« Reply #6490 on: March 30, 2021, 01:22:37 pm »
Quote from: Yorkykopite on March 29, 2021, 10:49:37 pm
Looks like the fella can bat a bit.

Brathwaite, meanwhile, is on 99 overnight. Sweet dreams.

I like Brathwaite. Old school Test opener.

Does he just bat?
Online Vinay

Re: Englands Cricketing Summer 2021 - Sri Lanka, India, New Zealand, Pakistan
« Reply #6491 on: March 30, 2021, 03:28:52 pm »
Quote from: spen71 on March 30, 2021, 01:22:37 pm
Does he just bat?
No Cornwall bowls as well, with very little to no run up... ;)
Offline Yorkykopite

Re: Englands Cricketing Summer 2021 - Sri Lanka, India, New Zealand, Pakistan
« Reply #6492 on: March 30, 2021, 05:22:49 pm »
Quote from: BIG DICK NICK on March 30, 2021, 10:55:30 am
I think its quite a common surname on the Windies ( are they both from Barbados I think?).

A bit like the Greenidge brothers who used to open for Windies. Gordon, we all know. But there was Geoffrey Greenidge too who played a couple of Tests. He didn't look much like Gordon. In fact...he was white. A bit of a 70s beach-bum type look if I remember. I guess that was a common name in the islands too.
Offline Yorkykopite

Re: Englands Cricketing Summer 2021 - Sri Lanka, India, New Zealand, Pakistan
« Reply #6493 on: March 30, 2021, 05:24:34 pm »
Offline Sangria

Re: Englands Cricketing Summer 2021 - Sri Lanka, India, New Zealand, Pakistan
« Reply #6494 on: March 30, 2021, 06:20:30 pm »
Quote from: Sangria on March 30, 2021, 01:10:46 pm
I can't remember the name, but there used to be around half a dozen cousins with the same surname playing for various islands in the Windies, all mediocre all-rounder types who never got above inter-island cricket.

Found the name, if not the precise number. The Shillingfords.
Offline Sangria

Re: Englands Cricketing Summer 2021 - Sri Lanka, India, New Zealand, Pakistan
« Reply #6495 on: March 30, 2021, 06:21:24 pm »
Quote from: Yorkykopite on March 30, 2021, 05:22:49 pm
A bit like the Greenidge brothers who used to open for Windies. Gordon, we all know. But there was Geoffrey Greenidge too who played a couple of Tests. He didn't look much like Gordon. In fact...he was white. A bit of a 70s beach-bum type look if I remember. I guess that was a common name in the islands too.

A bit like when an English lady asked Viv Richards if he was related to Barry.
Offline Yorkykopite

Re: Englands Cricketing Summer 2021 - Sri Lanka, India, New Zealand, Pakistan
« Reply #6496 on: March 30, 2021, 09:09:49 pm »
Quote from: Sangria on March 30, 2021, 06:21:24 pm
A bit like when an English lady asked Viv Richards if he was related to Barry.

Ha ha. I love that. She as colour blind to the point of splendour.
Offline Yorkykopite

Re: Englands Cricketing Summer 2021 - Sri Lanka, India, New Zealand, Pakistan
« Reply #6497 on: March 30, 2021, 09:16:35 pm »
Just discovered, in fact, that Geoff Greenidge was the last white man to play Test cricket for the Windies until Joshua da Silva (who is playing as I type).
Offline BIG DICK NICK

Re: Englands Cricketing Summer 2021 - Sri Lanka, India, New Zealand, Pakistan
« Reply #6498 on: March 30, 2021, 10:57:40 pm »
Quote from: Yorkykopite on March 30, 2021, 09:16:35 pm
Just discovered, in fact, that Geoff Greenidge was the last white man to play Test cricket for the Windies until Joshua da Silva (who is playing as I type).

They had a white wicket keeper/batsman when they win that series against us in about 2009, completely forgotten his name though.
Offline Yorkykopite

Re: Englands Cricketing Summer 2021 - Sri Lanka, India, New Zealand, Pakistan
« Reply #6499 on: March 30, 2021, 11:13:34 pm »
Quote from: BIG DICK NICK on March 30, 2021, 10:57:40 pm
They had a white wicket keeper/batsman when they win that series against us in about 2009, completely forgotten his name though.

Nash. Apparently 'mixed race' (aren't we all, really, when it comes down to it?)
Offline BIG DICK NICK

Re: Englands Cricketing Summer 2021 - Sri Lanka, India, New Zealand, Pakistan
« Reply #6500 on: March 30, 2021, 11:58:14 pm »
Quote from: Yorkykopite on March 30, 2021, 11:13:34 pm
Nash. Apparently 'mixed race' (aren't we all, really, when it comes down to it?)

Thats the fella. Hazy memory, quite a strange tour that one.
Offline spen71

Re: Englands Cricketing Summer 2021 - Sri Lanka, India, New Zealand, Pakistan
« Reply #6501 on: March 31, 2021, 07:00:54 pm »
Ambrose and Walsh are good commentators
Offline Yorkykopite

Re: Englands Cricketing Summer 2021 - Sri Lanka, India, New Zealand, Pakistan
« Reply #6502 on: March 31, 2021, 08:23:44 pm »
Quote from: spen71 on March 31, 2021, 07:00:54 pm
Ambrose and Walsh are good commentators

Had a flashback then. What a duo!
Online Welshred

Re: Englands Cricketing Summer 2021 - Sri Lanka, India, New Zealand, Pakistan
« Reply #6503 on: March 31, 2021, 08:53:57 pm »
Michael Atherton's son scored a century against Yorkshire today playing for his uni
Offline Yorkykopite

Re: Englands Cricketing Summer 2021 - Sri Lanka, India, New Zealand, Pakistan
« Reply #6504 on: March 31, 2021, 09:10:54 pm »
Quote from: Welshred on March 31, 2021, 08:53:57 pm
Michael Atherton's son scored a century against Yorkshire today playing for his uni

I saw that. It was Bradford and Leeds Uni so I suppose, in a sense, he was flying under Yorkshire colours.
Offline BIG DICK NICK

Re: Englands Cricketing Summer 2021 - Sri Lanka, India, New Zealand, Pakistan
« Reply #6505 on: March 31, 2021, 09:16:16 pm »
Quote from: Yorkykopite on March 31, 2021, 09:10:54 pm
I saw that. It was Bradford and Leeds Uni so I suppose, in a sense, he was flying under Yorkshire colours.

Did they not used to be separate?
Offline Yorkykopite

Re: Englands Cricketing Summer 2021 - Sri Lanka, India, New Zealand, Pakistan
« Reply #6506 on: March 31, 2021, 09:23:59 pm »
Quote from: BIG DICK NICK on March 31, 2021, 09:16:16 pm
Did they not used to be separate?

They are. But cricket-wise they must combine like Ox-Cam used to do?
Offline BIG DICK NICK

Re: Englands Cricketing Summer 2021 - Sri Lanka, India, New Zealand, Pakistan
« Reply #6507 on: March 31, 2021, 09:29:18 pm »
Quote from: Yorkykopite on March 31, 2021, 09:23:59 pm
They are. But cricket-wise they must combine like Ox-Cam used to do?

Fair dos. Do you remember the old B&H Cup used to have group stages and a few of the universities had teams in there, and then there was a Combines Universities odds and sods team.
Offline Yorkykopite

Re: Englands Cricketing Summer 2021 - Sri Lanka, India, New Zealand, Pakistan
« Reply #6508 on: March 31, 2021, 09:30:06 pm »
Quote from: BIG DICK NICK on March 31, 2021, 09:29:18 pm
Fair dos. Do you remember the old B&H Cup used to have group stages and a few of the universities had teams in there, and then there was a Combines Universities odds and sods team.

Yeah. Except it would be odds and sods and....Imran Khan!
Offline voodoo ray

Re: Englands Cricketing Summer 2021 - Sri Lanka, India, New Zealand, Pakistan
« Reply #6509 on: March 31, 2021, 11:16:25 pm »
Interesting how he's using a different surname.
Offline Yorkykopite

Re: Englands Cricketing Summer 2021 - Sri Lanka, India, New Zealand, Pakistan
« Reply #6510 on: April 1, 2021, 09:09:17 pm »
Brathwaite out fifteen short of his second century of the match.

Bowled by Chameera.

Or maybe I dreamt that.

(One for Nick)
Online Vinay

Re: Englands Cricketing Summer 2021 - Sri Lanka, India, New Zealand, Pakistan
« Reply #6511 on: April 1, 2021, 09:31:29 pm »
When is the best time to declare? This is day 4 of 5, isnt it?
Offline Bangin Them In

Re: Englands Cricketing Summer 2021 - Sri Lanka, India, New Zealand, Pakistan
« Reply #6512 on: April 2, 2021, 12:28:25 pm »
Saffers V Pakistan 1 day on

Oddly there's a DJ giving it loads and no crowd
Offline Yorkykopite

Re: Englands Cricketing Summer 2021 - Sri Lanka, India, New Zealand, Pakistan
« Reply #6513 on: April 2, 2021, 01:36:33 pm »
Quote from: Bangin Them In on April  2, 2021, 12:28:25 pm
Saffers V Pakistan 1 day on

Oddly there's a DJ giving it loads and no crowd

That sort of sums up DJs doesn't it?
Online TepidT2O

Re: Englands Cricketing Summer 2021 - Sri Lanka, India, New Zealand, Pakistan
« Reply #6514 on: April 2, 2021, 03:07:01 pm »
Tendulkar in hospital due to covid...


Thats quite scary
Online Welshred

Re: Englands Cricketing Summer 2021 - Sri Lanka, India, New Zealand, Pakistan
« Reply #6515 on: April 10, 2021, 01:31:19 pm »
Hey Alexa, what does playing cricket in England in April look like?


https://twitter.com/mattmaynard25/status/1380856754246942720?s=19
Offline voodoo ray

Re: Englands Cricketing Summer 2021 - Sri Lanka, India, New Zealand, Pakistan
« Reply #6516 on: April 10, 2021, 01:36:54 pm »
they use a red ball, they'll be fine.
Offline Bangin Them In

Re: Englands Cricketing Summer 2021 - Sri Lanka, India, New Zealand, Pakistan
« Reply #6517 on: April 10, 2021, 01:46:50 pm »
Headingly too - Just get on with it, sight screens wont be an issue
Online Welshred

Re: Englands Cricketing Summer 2021 - Sri Lanka, India, New Zealand, Pakistan
« Reply #6518 on: Today at 12:06:45 pm »
Stokes out for 3 months with a broken finger
