Got to keep the scoreboard ticking
What is frustrating in that over (45th) the first 2 balls were easy singles, CurranS turned them down as he wanted to stay on strike, only to take a (closer) single off the 3rd, and then Wood takes a 2, wafts at 1 of off stump that maybe would have been a wide, and then he could have taken another easy single off the last ball, but turned it down to keep CurranS on strike - the very opposite of keeping the scoreboard ticking - result - 3 runs off a very important over, pushing the RRR up to close to 10.