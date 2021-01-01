« previous next »
Author Topic: Englands Cricketing Summer 2021 - Sri Lanka, India, New Zealand, Pakistan  (Read 112921 times)

Re: Englands Cricketing Summer 2021 - Sri Lanka, India, New Zealand, Pakistan
Quote from: Joseph-Immanuel Queen on Today at 01:45:14 pm
Batting like a side who really wants The North Bank to lose £500 here.

I cant believe what they're doing to me

Brain dead cricket.  They're playing like they're chasing 500
Re: Englands Cricketing Summer 2021 - Sri Lanka, India, New Zealand, Pakistan
Quote from: The North Bank on Today at 01:47:04 pm
I cant believe what they're doing to me

Brain dead cricket.  They're playing like they're chasing 500

They're playing like they always play mate.
Re: Englands Cricketing Summer 2021 - Sri Lanka, India, New Zealand, Pakistan
Quote from: Joseph-Immanuel Queen on Today at 01:51:15 pm
They're playing like they always play mate.

And they've lost every series on this trip. Maybe try something else
Re: Englands Cricketing Summer 2021 - Sri Lanka, India, New Zealand, Pakistan
Quote from: The North Bank on Today at 01:52:39 pm
And they've lost every series on this trip. Maybe try something else

Why would you bet on it if you think that ?
Re: Englands Cricketing Summer 2021 - Sri Lanka, India, New Zealand, Pakistan
Quote from: The North Bank on Today at 01:52:39 pm
And they've lost every series on this trip. Maybe try something else
[/quote

Why deviate from the plan than won them the world cup.
Re: Englands Cricketing Summer 2021 - Sri Lanka, India, New Zealand, Pakistan
Quote from: Nick110581 on Today at 01:53:50 pm
Why would you bet on it if you think that ?

It was a great bet , just bad execution by overrated openers.
Re: Englands Cricketing Summer 2021 - Sri Lanka, India, New Zealand, Pakistan
Where abouts is Pune? Looks pretty remote around the stadium.
Re: Englands Cricketing Summer 2021 - Sri Lanka, India, New Zealand, Pakistan
Quote from: BIG DICK NICK on Today at 02:05:46 pm
Where abouts is Pune? Looks pretty remote around the stadium.
150km or so from Mumbai.

It's almost impossible for any stadium to be built in a residential area these days.
Re: Englands Cricketing Summer 2021 - Sri Lanka, India, New Zealand, Pakistan
Quote from: The North Bank on Today at 02:04:58 pm
It was a great bet , just bad execution by overrated openers.

Surely you don't genuinely think that? Roy and Bairstow can already stake a decent claim to being one of the best ODI opening partnerships of all time.
Re: Englands Cricketing Summer 2021 - Sri Lanka, India, New Zealand, Pakistan
Quote from: The North Bank on Today at 02:04:58 pm
It was a great bet , just bad execution by overrated openers.
IMO, it is still on mate.
Re: Englands Cricketing Summer 2021 - Sri Lanka, India, New Zealand, Pakistan
Re: Englands Cricketing Summer 2021 - Sri Lanka, India, New Zealand, Pakistan
Quote from: Garrus on Today at 02:09:11 pm
150km or so from Mumbai.

It's almost impossible for any stadium to be built in a residential area these days.

Thanks, yeah just google mapped it! Was expecting it to be in the foothills of the Himalayas for some reason. Which stadium is that by the way? The one with the stunning backdrop where I think England have played an ODI previously?
Re: Englands Cricketing Summer 2021 - Sri Lanka, India, New Zealand, Pakistan
Filthy delivery gets Stokes out. Fucks sake.
Re: Englands Cricketing Summer 2021 - Sri Lanka, India, New Zealand, Pakistan
Need Buttler to make a score here or we're really struggling.
Re: Englands Cricketing Summer 2021 - Sri Lanka, India, New Zealand, Pakistan
Quote from: BIG DICK NICK on Today at 02:12:35 pm
Thanks, yeah just google mapped it! Was expecting it to be in the foothills of the Himalayas for some reason. Which stadium is that by the way? The one with the stunning backdrop where I think England have played an ODI previously?
Dharamshala.

Yeah, back in 2012 I think. It's a fantastic stadium. Of course its location works against it in terms of scheduling. The Dalai Lama turns up for some IPL games held there which is quite funny when you think about it.
Re: Englands Cricketing Summer 2021 - Sri Lanka, India, New Zealand, Pakistan
Might not get 250 now
Re: Englands Cricketing Summer 2021 - Sri Lanka, India, New Zealand, Pakistan
Re: Englands Cricketing Summer 2021 - Sri Lanka, India, New Zealand, Pakistan
Quote from: Nick110581 on Today at 02:15:41 pm
Might not get 250 now

If we lose we might as well lose by a lot ;)
Re: Englands Cricketing Summer 2021 - Sri Lanka, India, New Zealand, Pakistan
Chasing 330+ in ODIs since 2015 World Cup:
England: won 5 lost 5 (including 1 win 1 loss in this series).
Rest of teams in top 10: won 6 lost 51.
