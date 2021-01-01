Batting like a side who really wants The North Bank to lose £500 here.
I cant believe what they're doing to me Brain dead cricket. They're playing like they're chasing 500
They're playing like they always play mate.
And they've lost every series on this trip. Maybe try something else
And they've lost every series on this trip. Maybe try something else [/quoteWhy deviate from the plan than won them the world cup.
Why would you bet on it if you think that ?
people like big dick nick.
Where abouts is Pune? Looks pretty remote around the stadium.
It was a great bet , just bad execution by overrated openers.
Don't suppose anyone has a stream?
150km or so from Mumbai.It's almost impossible for any stadium to be built in a residential area these days.
Thanks, yeah just google mapped it! Was expecting it to be in the foothills of the Himalayas for some reason. Which stadium is that by the way? The one with the stunning backdrop where I think England have played an ODI previously?
This has been sound enough https://www.sportlive247.com/stream/Cricket1/
Might not get 250 now
