Incredible chase from England that. You know that is what they can do and should've done with more ease the other day. India left some runs out there by way of their strategy perhaps but to chase down that score with such ease was wonderful.I'd love to see a 400 posted and a close finish to the series. 150 all out whoever bats first on Sunday, then?
Looks like they may post 400
people like big dick nick.
Why doesn't he walk when he's been clean bowled? Arrogant prick.
To the ODI experts here; doesn't the current run rate, and the run rate in the first 5 to 10 overs already suugest that India won't get more than 330 runs?It always baffles me when the batting team doesn't start like Jos Buttler does for England.
Cool... OK. So if an ODI team had 6 Buttlers, the two Pandyas and one Pant, they could routinely score 400 runs and never lose?
Guess who bet £500 on over 602 runs in the match...Looked too good to be true, looking great, in before England getting bowled out for 150!
At what odds ?
5/6
Very much in the balance still
Not really , its massively odds on now , if India get around 340(I think theyll get more). Then England will only need 263 for me to win, even if we collapse, surely thats happening.
