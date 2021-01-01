« previous next »
Author Topic: Englands Cricketing Summer 2021 - Sri Lanka, India, New Zealand, Pakistan

Robinred

  
  
  
  
  
  
Re: Englands Cricketing Summer 2021 - Sri Lanka, India, New Zealand, Pakistan
Reply #5960 on: Today at 12:12:32 pm
Morgan has to leave the field and England turn to shit. Coincidence of course...


Gerry Attrick

  
  
  
  
  
Re: Englands Cricketing Summer 2021 - Sri Lanka, India, New Zealand, Pakistan
Reply #5961 on: Today at 12:12:43 pm
Surprised by this knock from Rahul. Usually opens in the IPL and scores quickly in the powerplay but can tail off after. Shown decent tempo batting in the middle order here.
Fiasco

  
  
  
  
  
  
Re: Englands Cricketing Summer 2021 - Sri Lanka, India, New Zealand, Pakistan
Reply #5962 on: Today at 12:14:51 pm
Quote from: Gerry Attrick on Today at 12:12:43 pm
Surprised by this knock from Rahul. Usually opens in the IPL and scores quickly in the powerplay but can tail off after. Shown decent tempo batting in the middle order here.

He looked terrible early on and then hit that six and that was it. From being in terrible form and not hitting a thing to then nailing one and it all changes. Form can be very fickle, can't it?
Welshred

  
  
  
  
  
  
Re: Englands Cricketing Summer 2021 - Sri Lanka, India, New Zealand, Pakistan
Reply #5963 on: Today at 12:15:03 pm
Quote from: BIG DICK NICK on Today at 12:09:08 pm
Virat Wyn Jones having a chat with the umpires there.

Oi, don't mention that prick in the same vein as the great Alun Wyn! :wanker
Gerry Attrick

  
  
  
  
  
Re: Englands Cricketing Summer 2021 - Sri Lanka, India, New Zealand, Pakistan
Reply #5964 on: Today at 12:16:28 pm
Quote from: Welshred on Today at 12:15:03 pm
Oi, don't mention that prick in the same vein as the great Alun Wyn! :wanker

Sir! Sir!
Gerry Attrick

  
  
  
  
  
Re: Englands Cricketing Summer 2021 - Sri Lanka, India, New Zealand, Pakistan
Reply #5965 on: Today at 12:17:08 pm
Quote from: Fiasco on Today at 12:14:51 pm
He looked terrible early on and then hit that six and that was it. From being in terrible form and not hitting a thing to then nailing one and it all changes. Form can be very fickle, can't it?

Definitely. Saw it with Kohli, looked out of nick in the tests and then gets in in a T20 and starts leathering it again.
Robinred

  
  
  
  
  
  
Re: Englands Cricketing Summer 2021 - Sri Lanka, India, New Zealand, Pakistan
Reply #5966 on: Today at 12:41:05 pm
Quote from: Welshred on Today at 12:15:03 pm
Oi, don't mention that prick in the same vein as the great Alun Wyn! :wanker

Wind up merchant tosses a small teaser into the fray, and you fall for it🙄


BIG DICK NICK

  
  
  
  
  
  
Re: Englands Cricketing Summer 2021 - Sri Lanka, India, New Zealand, Pakistan
Reply #5967 on: Today at 01:16:05 pm
Quote from: Robinred on Today at 12:41:05 pm
Wind up merchant tosses a small teaser into the fray, and you fall for it🙄

:D Tossed one up, his eyes lit up and he couldnt resist a heave across the line.
Welshred

  
  
  
  
  
  
Re: Englands Cricketing Summer 2021 - Sri Lanka, India, New Zealand, Pakistan
Reply #5968 on: Today at 01:16:33 pm
I just give you what you're looking for Nick, I'm good like that.
Qston

  
  
  
  
  
  
Re: Englands Cricketing Summer 2021 - Sri Lanka, India, New Zealand, Pakistan
Reply #5969 on: Today at 01:22:11 pm
This match is seeing more injuries than the derby


Welshred

  
  
  
  
  
  
Re: Englands Cricketing Summer 2021 - Sri Lanka, India, New Zealand, Pakistan
Reply #5970 on: Today at 01:24:06 pm
Really good start for England this
Qston

  
  
  
  
  
  
Re: Englands Cricketing Summer 2021 - Sri Lanka, India, New Zealand, Pakistan
Reply #5971 on: Today at 01:28:38 pm
Quote from: Welshred on Today at 01:24:06 pm
Really good start for England this

Just a touch mate.  RR is great at this point


Trump's tiny tiny hands

  
  
  
  
Re: Englands Cricketing Summer 2021 - Sri Lanka, India, New Zealand, Pakistan
Reply #5972 on: Today at 01:30:10 pm
Roy has an uncanny resemblance to Nathan Astle at the crease
Bangin Them In

  
  
  
  
Re: Englands Cricketing Summer 2021 - Sri Lanka, India, New Zealand, Pakistan
Reply #5973 on: Today at 01:47:47 pm
Kuldeep looks like some tears might not be far away, 2 overs for 21


Kekule

  
  
  
  
  
Re: Englands Cricketing Summer 2021 - Sri Lanka, India, New Zealand, Pakistan
Reply #5974 on: Today at 01:51:51 pm
Jug evasion from Roy again.  Third or Fourth time in the last couple of weeks hes just fallen short of 50.

Useful opening stand though.
Yorkykopite

  
  
  
  
  
  
Re: Englands Cricketing Summer 2021 - Sri Lanka, India, New Zealand, Pakistan
Reply #5975 on: Today at 01:59:20 pm
This is nice.

Us getting to 150 I mean.

