Author Topic: Englands Cricketing Summer 2021 - Sri Lanka, India, New Zealand, Pakistan  (Read 108038 times)

Online BIG DICK NICK

Re: Englands Cricketing Summer 2021 - Sri Lanka, India, New Zealand, Pakistan
« Reply #5920 on: Today at 08:14:18 am »
First ODI today. India betting first. Feel we might struggle to take wickets. Wood, two Currans, Rashid and Moeen. Is Woakes out of favour? I know hes not in the squad, is he being rested?
Online Gerry Attrick

Re: Englands Cricketing Summer 2021 - Sri Lanka, India, New Zealand, Pakistan
« Reply #5921 on: Today at 08:19:08 am »
Quote from: BIG DICK NICK on Today at 08:14:18 am
First ODI today. India betting first. Feel we might struggle to take wickets. Wood, two Currans, Rashid and Moeen. Is Woakes out of favour? I know hes not in the squad, is he being rested?

Woakes has played a lot of games recently. Understandable they wanted to rest him.
Online Welshred

Re: Englands Cricketing Summer 2021 - Sri Lanka, India, New Zealand, Pakistan
« Reply #5922 on: Today at 08:26:14 am »
Quote from: Gerry Attrick on Today at 08:19:08 am
Woakes has played a lot of games recently. Understandable they wanted to rest him.

Everyone loves a free holiday!

Quote from: Bangin Them In on Yesterday at 11:14:31 pm
So Virat thinks England have crossed the line 😂

He's one of the biggest pricks in world sport at the moment.

Offline Garrus

Re: Englands Cricketing Summer 2021 - Sri Lanka, India, New Zealand, Pakistan
« Reply #5923 on: Today at 08:32:17 am »
https://twitter.com/sparknzsport/status/1374182218252255234

Out? Not out?

Think I agree with the third umpire there.
Online voodoo ray

Re: Englands Cricketing Summer 2021 - Sri Lanka, India, New Zealand, Pakistan
« Reply #5924 on: Today at 08:47:01 am »
bumble seems to think these games are as pointless as I do.
Offline Qston

Re: Englands Cricketing Summer 2021 - Sri Lanka, India, New Zealand, Pakistan
« Reply #5925 on: Today at 08:48:17 am »
Very solid start from England this
Online BIG DICK NICK

Re: Englands Cricketing Summer 2021 - Sri Lanka, India, New Zealand, Pakistan
« Reply #5926 on: Today at 08:56:13 am »
Quote from: Qston on Today at 08:48:17 am
Very solid start from England this

No wickets though. Theyll ramp it up at some point and well be having to chase a big score I reckon (sticking my neck out!).
Online Gerry Attrick

Re: Englands Cricketing Summer 2021 - Sri Lanka, India, New Zealand, Pakistan
« Reply #5927 on: Today at 09:09:26 am »
Calm before the storm. Either theyre going to start teeing off and well be chasing something massive or being behind on the run rate will tell, they get out and we have to chase hardly any.
Online BIG DICK NICK

Re: Englands Cricketing Summer 2021 - Sri Lanka, India, New Zealand, Pakistan
« Reply #5928 on: Today at 09:13:35 am »
Quote from: Gerry Attrick on Today at 09:09:26 am
Calm before the storm. Either theyre going to start teeing off and well be chasing something massive or being behind on the run rate will tell, they get out and we have to chase hardly any.

Ooh I wonder which... :D
Online Dull Tools

Re: Englands Cricketing Summer 2021 - Sri Lanka, India, New Zealand, Pakistan
« Reply #5929 on: Today at 10:03:35 am »
Looking at 290 plus here. Just hoping it isn't more than 320.
Online amir87

Re: Englands Cricketing Summer 2021 - Sri Lanka, India, New Zealand, Pakistan
« Reply #5930 on: Today at 10:05:26 am »
Quote from: Welshred on Today at 08:26:14 am

He's one of the biggest pricks in world sport at the moment.


Don't really follow much of what he says so anything specific that makes him that detestable?
Offline Qston

Re: Englands Cricketing Summer 2021 - Sri Lanka, India, New Zealand, Pakistan
« Reply #5931 on: Today at 10:07:40 am »
FFS. That was pretty much a gimme
Online Dull Tools

Re: Englands Cricketing Summer 2021 - Sri Lanka, India, New Zealand, Pakistan
« Reply #5932 on: Today at 10:09:11 am »
Shocking drop. Only tough thing is he is didn't have a chance to get settled.
Online BIG DICK NICK

Re: Englands Cricketing Summer 2021 - Sri Lanka, India, New Zealand, Pakistan
« Reply #5933 on: Today at 10:09:19 am »
Yeah that is really poor.
Online mc_red22

Re: Englands Cricketing Summer 2021 - Sri Lanka, India, New Zealand, Pakistan
« Reply #5934 on: Today at 10:24:17 am »
Watching England bowl is boring as fuck. No chance of a wicket and watching the runs tally up without the fear of getting out.
Online Fiasco

Re: Englands Cricketing Summer 2021 - Sri Lanka, India, New Zealand, Pakistan
« Reply #5935 on: Today at 10:33:40 am »
Kohli gone. Both wickets have been gifted to England really. Dhawan is closing in on a century and Iyer is at the crease, the lad is a pleasure to watch.


Hopefully England make a good go of the chase, looking like 320 plus here.
Offline Garrus

Re: Englands Cricketing Summer 2021 - Sri Lanka, India, New Zealand, Pakistan
« Reply #5936 on: Today at 10:37:47 am »
Quote from: Fiasco on Today at 10:33:40 am
Kohli gone. Both wickets have been gifted to England really. Dhawan is closing in on a century and Iyer is at the crease, the lad is a pleasure to watch.


Hopefully England make a good go of the chase, looking like 320 plus here.
Signed for Lancashire for the group stage of the Royal London Cup. Good move for him and Lancashire when they'll be losing players to the Hundred.
Online BIG DICK NICK

Re: Englands Cricketing Summer 2021 - Sri Lanka, India, New Zealand, Pakistan
« Reply #5937 on: Today at 10:45:07 am »
Quote from: Garrus on Today at 10:37:47 am
Signed for Lancashire for the group stage of the Royal London Cup. Good move for him and Lancashire when they'll be losing players to the Hundred.

Saw that yesterday. That cup is a bit of an afterthought these days but its a pretty good signing for Lancs!
Offline Qston

Re: Englands Cricketing Summer 2021 - Sri Lanka, India, New Zealand, Pakistan
« Reply #5938 on: Today at 10:48:08 am »
Decent catch that

Finely balanced this isn`t it
Online Welshred

Re: Englands Cricketing Summer 2021 - Sri Lanka, India, New Zealand, Pakistan
« Reply #5939 on: Today at 10:50:48 am »
Quote from: mc_red22 on Today at 10:24:17 am
Watching England bowl is boring as fuck. No chance of a wicket and watching the runs tally up without the fear of getting out.

This aged well ;)

Quote from: amir87 on Today at 10:05:26 am
Don't really follow much of what he says so anything specific that makes him that detestable?

Well what he said in the post I quoted. He's a huge hypocrite, accuses teams of doing things that he does on a consistent basis and really lets his god sized ego get to him by thinking he's the only one able to do it. He argues and remonstrates with umpires constantly, doesn't walk when his middle stump is rooted out of the ground and supports Modi. He's an utter, utter prick.
