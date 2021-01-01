people like big dick nick.
First ODI today. India betting first. Feel we might struggle to take wickets. Wood, two Currans, Rashid and Moeen. Is Woakes out of favour? I know hes not in the squad, is he being rested?
Woakes has played a lot of games recently. Understandable they wanted to rest him.
So Virat thinks England have crossed the line 😂
Very solid start from England this
Calm before the storm. Either theyre going to start teeing off and well be chasing something massive or being behind on the run rate will tell, they get out and we have to chase hardly any.
He's one of the biggest pricks in world sport at the moment.
Kohli gone. Both wickets have been gifted to England really. Dhawan is closing in on a century and Iyer is at the crease, the lad is a pleasure to watch.Hopefully England make a good go of the chase, looking like 320 plus here.
Signed for Lancashire for the group stage of the Royal London Cup. Good move for him and Lancashire when they'll be losing players to the Hundred.
Watching England bowl is boring as fuck. No chance of a wicket and watching the runs tally up without the fear of getting out.
Don't really follow much of what he says so anything specific that makes him that detestable?
