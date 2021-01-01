Watching England bowl is boring as fuck. No chance of a wicket and watching the runs tally up without the fear of getting out.



Don't really follow much of what he says so anything specific that makes him that detestable?



This aged wellWell what he said in the post I quoted. He's a huge hypocrite, accuses teams of doing things that he does on a consistent basis and really lets his god sized ego get to him by thinking he's the only one able to do it. He argues and remonstrates with umpires constantly, doesn't walk when his middle stump is rooted out of the ground and supports Modi. He's an utter, utter prick.