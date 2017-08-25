Stats do show his record is better but dont forget if you bat 1-3 you are likely to bat often in the powerplay which can sway stats obviously you can go the other way batting lower means you bat with freedom at the end.



My thoughts are yes we want to win but its worth a look.



One thing we havent done is see Topley to see how he gets on and to give experience but it is a difficult balancing act.



Usually you'd expect someone batting 5 or 6 to be having a slightly higher SR as they are usually expected to come in and hit from ball 1, whereas at the top of the order, you often have 1 or 2 decent balls that could get you out and as such you are looking more to stay in and you don't mind a few dot balls. Especially as nowadays, teams score 30-50% MORE runs in the last 6 overs compared to the opening 6 overs, so you'd expect nowadays ever more so than 4-5 years ago that a 5/6 bat to have a better SR than a number 3/4. And Stokes has a SR of 8 slower across botrh domestic and international forms of this game. Stokes is actually the slowest bat we've got in this format of the top 50.As I type this, Malan has just pished his foot to his accelerator, as I have been saying he can do once he is in, and is already on 63 and is already at a SR of 170 when he was "down" at a SR of 150 up until last over. My point mainly is that I don't think Stokes is capable of doing this at this level as a SR of 137 coming down the order shows