Author Topic: Englands Cricketing Summer 2021 - Sri Lanka, India, New Zealand, Pakistan  (Read 107182 times)

Re: Englands Cricketing Summer 2021 - Sri Lanka, India, New Zealand, Pakistan
« Reply #5880 on: Today at 04:20:37 pm »
Quote from: Scottymuser on Today at 04:10:47 pm
For me Malan is 100% a better T20 bat than Stokes - and all the stats back that up - and so far today, Malan has done ok considering he usually much, much stronger later in the innings.  In fact, Malan's stats are very similar, but obviously from fewer matches, to Kohli, probably the best ever in this format - they both start at a SR of somewhere close to 100 for 10-15 balls, then accelerated for 10-15 to a SR of 140, then if still in goes ballistic - in his England carreer once he reaches 30 balls, he then bats at a SR of 190.

Stats do show his record is better but dont forget if you bat 1-3 you are likely to bat often in the powerplay which can sway stats obviously you can go the other way batting lower means you bat with freedom at the end.

My thoughts are yes we want to win but its worth a look.

One thing we havent done is see Topley to see how he gets on and to give experience but it is a difficult balancing act.
Re: Englands Cricketing Summer 2021 - Sri Lanka, India, New Zealand, Pakistan
« Reply #5881 on: Today at 04:22:57 pm »
Well England are giving it a go if nothing else
Re: Englands Cricketing Summer 2021 - Sri Lanka, India, New Zealand, Pakistan
« Reply #5882 on: Today at 04:24:44 pm »
Quote from: TepidT2O on Today at 04:22:57 pm
Well England are giving it a go if nothing else

Not really taking any risks and the runs are still flowing. The pitch is a belter. I honestly think they'd be gutted if they don't chase this now.
Re: Englands Cricketing Summer 2021 - Sri Lanka, India, New Zealand, Pakistan
« Reply #5883 on: Today at 04:26:28 pm »
I always get the feeling with malan that there are people who'd like to see him fail.

which makes it more amusing that he keeps succeeding.
Re: Englands Cricketing Summer 2021 - Sri Lanka, India, New Zealand, Pakistan
« Reply #5884 on: Today at 04:30:00 pm »
Quote from: Legs on Today at 04:20:37 pm
Stats do show his record is better but dont forget if you bat 1-3 you are likely to bat often in the powerplay which can sway stats obviously you can go the other way batting lower means you bat with freedom at the end.

My thoughts are yes we want to win but its worth a look.

One thing we havent done is see Topley to see how he gets on and to give experience but it is a difficult balancing act.

Usually you'd expect someone batting 5 or 6 to be having a slightly higher SR as they are usually expected to come in and hit from ball 1, whereas at the top of the order, you often have 1 or 2 decent balls that could get you out  and as such you are looking more to stay in and you don't mind a few dot balls.  Especially as nowadays, teams score 30-50% MORE runs in the last 6 overs compared to the opening 6 overs, so you'd expect nowadays ever more so than 4-5 years ago that a 5/6 bat to have a better SR than a number 3/4.  And Stokes has a SR of 8 slower across botrh domestic and  international forms of this game.  Stokes is actually the slowest bat we've got in this format of the top 50.

As I type this, Malan has just pished his foot to his accelerator, as I have been saying he can do once he is in, and is already on 63 and is already at a SR of 170 when he was "down" at a SR of 150 up until last over.  My point mainly is that I don't think Stokes is capable of doing this at this level as a SR of 137 coming down the order shows
Re: Englands Cricketing Summer 2021 - Sri Lanka, India, New Zealand, Pakistan
« Reply #5885 on: Today at 04:33:28 pm »
Quote from: voodoo ray on Today at 04:26:28 pm
I always get the feeling with malan that there are people who'd like to see him fail.

which makes it more amusing that he keeps succeeding.

Personally I am not the biggest fan of him, but that might be my kent supporting fan coming through not liking Middelsex players ;)
Re: Englands Cricketing Summer 2021 - Sri Lanka, India, New Zealand, Pakistan
« Reply #5886 on: Today at 04:35:17 pm »
Quote from: Fiasco on Today at 04:24:44 pm
Not really taking any risks and the runs are still flowing. The pitch is a belter. I honestly think they'd be gutted if they don't chase this now.

This over could be key - Bhuvi has only gone for 6 runs off his 2 in the PP - so if it goes for, say, 8/9 runs then that pushes the RR up to close to 13, and after an over which only went for 7 would be quite a momentum swing
Re: Englands Cricketing Summer 2021 - Sri Lanka, India, New Zealand, Pakistan
« Reply #5887 on: Today at 04:35:47 pm »
Good couple of overs here for India, could just be taking it away from England.

Results in Buttler looping one up for a catch in the deep.  Might be curtains.
Re: Englands Cricketing Summer 2021 - Sri Lanka, India, New Zealand, Pakistan
« Reply #5888 on: Today at 04:39:35 pm »
Quote from: Scottymuser on Today at 04:35:17 pm
This over could be key - Bhuvi has only gone for 6 runs off his 2 in the PP - so if it goes for, say, 8/9 runs then that pushes the RR up to close to 13, and after an over which only went for 7 would be quite a momentum swing

What did I say? Appalling shot there from Buttler after a good start to his innings he had been bogged down a bit last 2 overs and it showed.  YJB coming in now, mainly to keep the RH/LH combo it seems as Morgan is a fan of keeping that going
Re: Englands Cricketing Summer 2021 - Sri Lanka, India, New Zealand, Pakistan
« Reply #5889 on: Today at 04:40:17 pm »
State of Kohli there with the umpire
Re: Englands Cricketing Summer 2021 - Sri Lanka, India, New Zealand, Pakistan
« Reply #5890 on: Today at 04:43:28 pm »
Just when England had it pretty much under control they go into a shell and the runs stop. Be something special from here now.
Re: Englands Cricketing Summer 2021 - Sri Lanka, India, New Zealand, Pakistan
« Reply #5891 on: Today at 04:43:33 pm »
Why wouldnt you give Bhuvi his final over now? Another quiet over here, whilst England are struggling a bit, takes England out of it.  Put the game to bed early rather than take the risk of someone going ballistic against him later.
Re: Englands Cricketing Summer 2021 - Sri Lanka, India, New Zealand, Pakistan
« Reply #5892 on: Today at 04:48:12 pm »
Quote from: Kekule on Today at 04:43:33 pm
Why wouldnt you give Bhuvi his final over now? Another quiet over here, whilst England are struggling a bit, takes England out of it.  Put the game to bed early rather than take the risk of someone going ballistic against him later.

I suppose the argument could be they just had another good over then with only 6 taken from it.  So even a 20-run over now, would mean 36 runs off the last 4, and the difference between him going for, say, 6-8 (presuming he has 1 more expensive over now) and someone going for 12-15 is less than at the death if you have to bowl someone not usually bowling there and going for 25+
Re: Englands Cricketing Summer 2021 - Sri Lanka, India, New Zealand, Pakistan
« Reply #5893 on: Today at 04:48:53 pm »
I think this is done.  India are hitting the right lines and lengths now and England have no answer.

Run rate in the last 4 overs or so is about 6 or 7.
Re: Englands Cricketing Summer 2021 - Sri Lanka, India, New Zealand, Pakistan
« Reply #5894 on: Today at 04:49:54 pm »
Quote from: Kekule on Today at 04:48:53 pm
I think this is done.  India are hitting the right lines and lengths now and England have no answer.

Equally - bringing in Thakur is looking genius - keeping Bhuvi back, and getting a wicket - let's not forget the first ball was a misfield, so not like it was a bad ball
Re: Englands Cricketing Summer 2021 - Sri Lanka, India, New Zealand, Pakistan
« Reply #5895 on: Today at 04:51:26 pm »
Bairstow 7 from 7 and out

No real second plan than to swing like a barn door
Re: Englands Cricketing Summer 2021 - Sri Lanka, India, New Zealand, Pakistan
« Reply #5896 on: Today at 04:51:39 pm »
Malan gone. And with him go Englands chances.

Sticking with my prediction of not getting within 50.
Re: Englands Cricketing Summer 2021 - Sri Lanka, India, New Zealand, Pakistan
« Reply #5897 on: Today at 04:54:18 pm »
India deserve to win 220+ is a huge score all it takes is one dry over.

We havent done enough in terms of giving game time to fringe players id not be happy if in covid world flew out to India for 2-3 weeks and never got a chance.

I stand by what I said we are wasting Stokes I dont care what his stats say he is in his prime now and is more rounded.
Re: Englands Cricketing Summer 2021 - Sri Lanka, India, New Zealand, Pakistan
« Reply #5898 on: Today at 04:54:41 pm »
Quote from: Kekule on Today at 04:51:39 pm
Malan gone. And with that so has the game.

And that's why you don't give Bhuvi 1 more over - 2 wickets for 6 runs for Thakur, Bhuvi still has 1 ready for the death.  Too many lefties in our team in the middle order really - 1 of CurranS, Stokes or YJB needs to be dropped - and given he does nothing else, for me it is YJB that needs to go - very fine player at the top, middling player in the middle order.
Re: Englands Cricketing Summer 2021 - Sri Lanka, India, New Zealand, Pakistan
« Reply #5899 on: Today at 04:59:11 pm »
Bairstow is right hander though so we stil have left handers in the side.

We just were never getting this score.

You could argue Morgan is the one not scoring but as captain he is not getting dropped.
Re: Englands Cricketing Summer 2021 - Sri Lanka, India, New Zealand, Pakistan
« Reply #5900 on: Today at 05:02:00 pm »
Quote from: Legs on Today at 04:59:11 pm
Bairstow is right hander though so we stil have left handers in the side.

We just were never getting this score.

You could argue Morgan is the one not scoring but as captain he is not getting dropped.

Look at were England were at the halfway stage. Malan and Buttler were set, they weren't charging at the bowlers they were just hitting the boundary with easy and milking the singles. Then Bhuvi came on and a light switch went out. England were in a perfect position to chase this.
Re: Englands Cricketing Summer 2021 - Sri Lanka, India, New Zealand, Pakistan
« Reply #5901 on: Today at 05:03:20 pm »
Bhuvi was the difference maker here. 3 overs of dead score killed england.
Re: Englands Cricketing Summer 2021 - Sri Lanka, India, New Zealand, Pakistan
« Reply #5902 on: Today at 05:04:27 pm »
Quote from: Fiasco on Today at 05:02:00 pm
Look at were England were at the halfway stage. Malan and Buttler were set, they weren't charging at the bowlers they were just hitting the boundary with easy and milking the singles. Then Bhuvi came on and a light switch went out. England were in a perfect position to chase this.

Doesnt matter where you are after 10 you have to keep going and when you lose a wicket its hard to pick it up as a new batter as we have seen.

Re: Englands Cricketing Summer 2021 - Sri Lanka, India, New Zealand, Pakistan
« Reply #5903 on: Today at 05:06:51 pm »
Quote from: Legs on Today at 05:04:27 pm
Doesnt matter where you are after 10 you have to keep going and when you lose a wicket its hard to pick it up as a new batter as we have seen.

The Indian batters had zero problems whatsoever at going from ball 1, either today or the prior match.  Could it be that their bowling was better than ours, and that was a factor ?
Re: Englands Cricketing Summer 2021 - Sri Lanka, India, New Zealand, Pakistan
« Reply #5904 on: Today at 05:09:49 pm »
Quote from: Legs on Today at 05:04:27 pm
Doesnt matter where you are after 10 you have to keep going and when you lose a wicket its hard to pick it up as a new batter as we have seen.

Normally I'd agree but this is T20, you can't let one wicket define you. The reason they were in a good position is because they were keeping up with the rate and had only lost the one wicket. The batsmen coming in know what they had to do and they just didn't do it (Bairstow swinging like a rusty gate didn't help things).
Re: Englands Cricketing Summer 2021 - Sri Lanka, India, New Zealand, Pakistan
« Reply #5905 on: Today at 05:12:06 pm »
Quote from: Scottymuser on Today at 05:06:51 pm
The Indian batters had zero problems whatsoever at going from ball 1, either today or the prior match.  Could it be that their bowling was better than ours, and that was a factor ?

Yeah that is right as i said a few dry / good overs and you need 14 an over that isnt easy.
Re: Englands Cricketing Summer 2021 - Sri Lanka, India, New Zealand, Pakistan
« Reply #5906 on: Today at 05:14:22 pm »
Quote from: Fiasco on Today at 05:09:49 pm
Normally I'd agree but this is T20, you can't let one wicket define you. The reason they were in a good position is because they were keeping up with the rate and had only lost the one wicket. The batsmen coming in know what they had to do and they just didn't do it (Bairstow swinging like a rusty gate didn't help things).

I agree only Buttler/Malan have done anything.

Its pressure its that simple you swing miss a few it puts even more pressure on.

Im not fussed either way T20 is a decent watch but test cricket is my passion.
Re: Englands Cricketing Summer 2021 - Sri Lanka, India, New Zealand, Pakistan
« Reply #5907 on: Today at 05:17:12 pm »
Quote from: Fiasco on Today at 05:09:49 pm
Normally I'd agree but this is T20, you can't let one wicket define you. The reason they were in a good position is because they were keeping up with the rate and had only lost the one wicket. The batsmen coming in know what they had to do and they just didn't do it (Bairstow swinging like a rusty gate didn't help things).


There was a 3 over period where it slowed down for India, maybe 12 to 15 but they kept getting singles at least and then the pressure released. England started this chase brilliantly (after the first over) but India have fought back really well. Scoreboard pressure is massive when you're chasing like this
Re: Englands Cricketing Summer 2021 - Sri Lanka, India, New Zealand, Pakistan
« Reply #5908 on: Today at 05:18:18 pm »
And that innings right there from Stokes is why Stokes is not good enough to bat in the top 3 for England - against poorer bowlers than he'd usually face coming in at 3, was lucky to not run himself out and then was missing ball after ball before going for 14 off 12 - 12 of those runs coming off 9 balls from the Indian 6th bowler who was playing his first match of series who still managed to get him out flailing.
Re: Englands Cricketing Summer 2021 - Sri Lanka, India, New Zealand, Pakistan
« Reply #5909 on: Today at 05:23:22 pm »
I feel like in large chases the team chasing often looks in it until they lose a wicket or 2 and then end up nowhere near.
Re: Englands Cricketing Summer 2021 - Sri Lanka, India, New Zealand, Pakistan
« Reply #5910 on: Today at 05:27:41 pm »
Quote from: voodoo ray on Today at 05:23:22 pm
I feel like in large chases the team chasing often looks in it until they lose a wicket or 2 and then end up nowhere near.

Exactly runs on the board count for alot.

India are a very good T20 side we are too and its no disgrace losing 3-2.

India are the favourites to win the world cup for sure they will have Bumrah and possibly Jadeja back if he still plays international cricket.
