I thought you were mean to get through an innings in an hour and a half, have I imagined that? On course for almost two hours here. Donít they know I need the game wrapping up before the family get home?



It was meant to be. When T20 first started and it was meant to be a bit of knockabout fun to watch with a couple of beers.It became popular and people started earning a lot of money out of it and it's become serious and tactical in a way that I don't think they ever imagined it would.