« previous next »
Pages: 1 ... 137 138 139 140 141 [142]   Go Down

Author Topic: Englands Cricketing Summer 2021 - Sri Lanka, India, New Zealand, Pakistan  (Read 102678 times)

Online Welshred

  • To be fair to him, he is a massive twat. Professional Ladies' Arse Fondler. Possibly......we're not sure any more......
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 30,594
  • JFT96
Re: Englands Cricketing Summer 2021 - Sri Lanka, India, New Zealand, Pakistan
« Reply #5640 on: March 12, 2021, 04:41:39 pm »
Quote from: BIG DICK NICK on March 12, 2021, 04:39:23 pm
The good news is its the bowlers who have really impressed today. Excellent performance this. Lets hope it doesnt go the same way as the Test series (dont see why it will to be fair).

It has but the batsmen have breezed this. If they accelerated like they would normally do they'd be heading for a 180+ total here. They've been equally as impressive.

Quote from: scouseman on March 12, 2021, 04:39:54 pm
do C4 have rights to the one day games as well or has sky now got them?

On Sky mate I'm afraid
Logged

Online voodoo ray

  • Bng-bng, BNG-BNG-BNG, bng-bng, bng-bng.....Ooooh OOOOH ooooooooh AAAAAHHHHH ah-hah, yeah!
  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 13,801
  • feck off
Re: Englands Cricketing Summer 2021 - Sri Lanka, India, New Zealand, Pakistan
« Reply #5641 on: March 12, 2021, 04:41:41 pm »
as comfortable and dominant a win as you could wish to see. battered them from start to finish.
Logged

Offline Garrus

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 1,935
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Englands Cricketing Summer 2021 - Sri Lanka, India, New Zealand, Pakistan
« Reply #5642 on: March 12, 2021, 04:41:54 pm »
Quote from: Bangin Them In on March 12, 2021, 04:39:38 pm
Rates climbing alarmingly in India
Yep. Lockdown in a few areas close to where I live. Just have to get my parents and grandad vaccinated before the end of next month so I can breathe a little easier.
Logged

Online Welshred

  • To be fair to him, he is a massive twat. Professional Ladies' Arse Fondler. Possibly......we're not sure any more......
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 30,594
  • JFT96
Re: Englands Cricketing Summer 2021 - Sri Lanka, India, New Zealand, Pakistan
« Reply #5643 on: March 12, 2021, 04:42:30 pm »
All over, absolutely dominant
Logged

Online BIG DICK NICK

  • is a cushy number for the Plod who work in this largely crime free suburb. Ate two, Brucey. Thread locker extraordinaire. Might answer to Nick CRoxy. Imaginary cock prognosticator. Has experience of being a bit of a floating twat. Well drilled at the back
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 84,701
  • Poultry in Motion
Re: Englands Cricketing Summer 2021 - Sri Lanka, India, New Zealand, Pakistan
« Reply #5644 on: March 12, 2021, 04:42:40 pm »
Absolutely battered. :D
Logged

Offline Qston

  • Loves a bit of monkey tennis and especially loves a bit of sausage relief......
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 7,350
  • Believer
Re: Englands Cricketing Summer 2021 - Sri Lanka, India, New Zealand, Pakistan
« Reply #5645 on: March 12, 2021, 04:42:45 pm »
Well that's that. Very solid. Great bowling performance
Logged
"Just a normal lad from Liverpool whose dream has just come true" Trent June 1st 2019

Offline Bangin Them In

  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 7,942
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Englands Cricketing Summer 2021 - Sri Lanka, India, New Zealand, Pakistan
« Reply #5646 on: March 12, 2021, 04:44:06 pm »
Quote from: Garrus on March 12, 2021, 04:41:54 pm
Yep. Lockdown in a few areas close to where I live. Just have to get my parents and grandad vaccinated before the end of next month so I can breathe a little easier.
Good stuff mate as long as they are safe - to see people jammed together like that and with rates as they are trend wise there its really alarming in such a massive population
Logged
A win for the Liverpool country

Offline Wild Romany Boy

  • Main Stander
  • ***
  • Posts: 105
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Englands Cricketing Summer 2021 - Sri Lanka, India, New Zealand, Pakistan
« Reply #5647 on: March 12, 2021, 04:45:05 pm »
England are stacked at T20 level. Malan didn't have to really get going and it was comfortable.
Logged

Online Welshred

  • To be fair to him, he is a massive twat. Professional Ladies' Arse Fondler. Possibly......we're not sure any more......
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 30,594
  • JFT96
Re: Englands Cricketing Summer 2021 - Sri Lanka, India, New Zealand, Pakistan
« Reply #5648 on: March 12, 2021, 04:45:19 pm »
Were they boos when Roy came on the screen at the ground?!
Logged

Offline Garrus

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 1,935
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Englands Cricketing Summer 2021 - Sri Lanka, India, New Zealand, Pakistan
« Reply #5649 on: March 12, 2021, 04:46:21 pm »
Quote from: Bangin Them In on March 12, 2021, 04:44:06 pm
Good stuff mate as long as they are safe - to see people jammed together like that and with rates as they are trend wise there its really alarming in such a massive population
I'd go as far saying it's a bit of propaganda too. BJP stronghold city, Narendra Modi stadium, they were never going to limit crowds for these games.  ::)
Logged

Offline scouseman

  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 5,866
  • aspiring mod of RAWK
Re: Englands Cricketing Summer 2021 - Sri Lanka, India, New Zealand, Pakistan
« Reply #5650 on: March 12, 2021, 04:46:37 pm »
thanks Welshred for the reply. Sad that you get used to watching cricket again back like in the boom times of  2005 ashes and they go and take it away again.
Logged

Online Welshred

  • To be fair to him, he is a massive twat. Professional Ladies' Arse Fondler. Possibly......we're not sure any more......
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 30,594
  • JFT96
Re: Englands Cricketing Summer 2021 - Sri Lanka, India, New Zealand, Pakistan
« Reply #5651 on: March 12, 2021, 04:49:13 pm »
Quote from: scouseman on March 12, 2021, 04:46:37 pm
thanks Welshred for the reply. Sad that you get used to watching cricket again back like in the boom times of  2005 ashes and they go and take it away again.

It's whoever pays the most I'm afraid. The tests were a bit of a mess with how late the rights were sold which allowed C4 to get in. Keep an eye on this thread though and people will be happy to share streams where they can
Logged

Online Welshred

  • To be fair to him, he is a massive twat. Professional Ladies' Arse Fondler. Possibly......we're not sure any more......
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 30,594
  • JFT96
Re: Englands Cricketing Summer 2021 - Sri Lanka, India, New Zealand, Pakistan
« Reply #5652 on: March 12, 2021, 05:01:19 pm »
Logged

Online Gerry Attrick

  • Sancho's dad. Tight-arse, non-jackpot-sharing get :)
  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 43,618
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Englands Cricketing Summer 2021 - Sri Lanka, India, New Zealand, Pakistan
« Reply #5653 on: March 12, 2021, 05:50:51 pm »
Do I ever love Rashid.
Logged

Offline Original

  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 1,570
  • Sound
Re: Englands Cricketing Summer 2021 - Sri Lanka, India, New Zealand, Pakistan
« Reply #5654 on: Yesterday at 12:02:02 am »
Quote from: Gerry Attrick on March 12, 2021, 04:40:36 pm
Malan is such a weird one. With his records in T20is he should be a multi millionaire and dominating T20 comps. Notts got him for peanuts in The Hundred.

Was the original draft for the hundred not before his massive improvement in form? Seems like ages ago now
Logged

Online voodoo ray

  • Bng-bng, BNG-BNG-BNG, bng-bng, bng-bng.....Ooooh OOOOH ooooooooh AAAAAHHHHH ah-hah, yeah!
  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 13,801
  • feck off
Re: Englands Cricketing Summer 2021 - Sri Lanka, India, New Zealand, Pakistan
« Reply #5655 on: Today at 12:21:32 pm »
Benedict Bermange
@Benedict_B
One of today's umpires in the Second T20I was part of the longest dismissal in first-class history history:
Chamundeswaranath  c Balasubramaniam  b Ananthapadmanabhan for Andhra v Kerala at Visakhapatnam in 1990
Logged

Online Welshred

  • To be fair to him, he is a massive twat. Professional Ladies' Arse Fondler. Possibly......we're not sure any more......
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 30,594
  • JFT96
Re: Englands Cricketing Summer 2021 - Sri Lanka, India, New Zealand, Pakistan
« Reply #5656 on: Today at 12:24:38 pm »
The BCCI ICC rated the first Ahmedabad pitch as average in their official report
Logged

Online Welshred

  • To be fair to him, he is a massive twat. Professional Ladies' Arse Fondler. Possibly......we're not sure any more......
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 30,594
  • JFT96
Re: Englands Cricketing Summer 2021 - Sri Lanka, India, New Zealand, Pakistan
« Reply #5657 on: Today at 01:33:36 pm »
Buttler gone early on
Logged

Online voodoo ray

  • Bng-bng, BNG-BNG-BNG, bng-bng, bng-bng.....Ooooh OOOOH ooooooooh AAAAAHHHHH ah-hah, yeah!
  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 13,801
  • feck off
Re: Englands Cricketing Summer 2021 - Sri Lanka, India, New Zealand, Pakistan
« Reply #5658 on: Today at 01:35:03 pm »
not the greatest start
Logged

Offline Tommy Torres

  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 1,205
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Englands Cricketing Summer 2021 - Sri Lanka, India, New Zealand, Pakistan
« Reply #5659 on: Today at 01:38:29 pm »
Roy first ball, smash! Six! Got to like that!
Logged
There's only one Sergio Torres

Online BIG DICK NICK

  • is a cushy number for the Plod who work in this largely crime free suburb. Ate two, Brucey. Thread locker extraordinaire. Might answer to Nick CRoxy. Imaginary cock prognosticator. Has experience of being a bit of a floating twat. Well drilled at the back
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 84,701
  • Poultry in Motion
Re: Englands Cricketing Summer 2021 - Sri Lanka, India, New Zealand, Pakistan
« Reply #5660 on: Today at 01:38:59 pm »
Quote from: Tommy Torres on Today at 01:38:29 pm
Roy first ball, smash! Six! Got to like that!

Was just about to say, good to have a good look at the bowler. :D
Logged

Online kloppismydad

  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 1,658
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Englands Cricketing Summer 2021 - Sri Lanka, India, New Zealand, Pakistan
« Reply #5661 on: Today at 01:39:56 pm »
The aerial shot of the Motera is stunning. Reminds me a lot of the Maracana stadium.

Chahal should have reviewed the first time he got Malan on the pads but a similar situation the next ball and he thankfully reviewed.
« Last Edit: Today at 02:18:34 pm by kloppismydad »
Logged
Quote from: vinothmct on July 19, 2019, 06:33:40 am
We won't make any big signings this season and we will go back to being a top4 club.

After every second place finish we failed to capitalise

Online BIG DICK NICK

  • is a cushy number for the Plod who work in this largely crime free suburb. Ate two, Brucey. Thread locker extraordinaire. Might answer to Nick CRoxy. Imaginary cock prognosticator. Has experience of being a bit of a floating twat. Well drilled at the back
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 84,701
  • Poultry in Motion
Re: Englands Cricketing Summer 2021 - Sri Lanka, India, New Zealand, Pakistan
« Reply #5662 on: Today at 02:22:04 pm »
Nicely poised. Doesnt look that easy out there but going at 8 an over. Roy struggling a bit against Chagall but muscling enough away to be going well enough. Whats a good score here?
Logged

Online BIG DICK NICK

  • is a cushy number for the Plod who work in this largely crime free suburb. Ate two, Brucey. Thread locker extraordinaire. Might answer to Nick CRoxy. Imaginary cock prognosticator. Has experience of being a bit of a floating twat. Well drilled at the back
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 84,701
  • Poultry in Motion
Re: Englands Cricketing Summer 2021 - Sri Lanka, India, New Zealand, Pakistan
« Reply #5663 on: Today at 02:24:38 pm »
Haha thanks for the bonus run Kohli. :D
Logged

Online Welshred

  • To be fair to him, he is a massive twat. Professional Ladies' Arse Fondler. Possibly......we're not sure any more......
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 30,594
  • JFT96
Re: Englands Cricketing Summer 2021 - Sri Lanka, India, New Zealand, Pakistan
« Reply #5664 on: Today at 02:25:10 pm »
I think 170+ is  good score, England going at what I feel is par score right now
Logged

Online Welshred

  • To be fair to him, he is a massive twat. Professional Ladies' Arse Fondler. Possibly......we're not sure any more......
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 30,594
  • JFT96
Re: Englands Cricketing Summer 2021 - Sri Lanka, India, New Zealand, Pakistan
« Reply #5665 on: Today at 03:20:34 pm »
So India need 165, this one will go down to the wire I think
Logged

Online Welshred

  • To be fair to him, he is a massive twat. Professional Ladies' Arse Fondler. Possibly......we're not sure any more......
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 30,594
  • JFT96
Re: Englands Cricketing Summer 2021 - Sri Lanka, India, New Zealand, Pakistan
« Reply #5666 on: Today at 03:35:26 pm »
Great first over from Sam Curran
Logged

Online BIG DICK NICK

  • is a cushy number for the Plod who work in this largely crime free suburb. Ate two, Brucey. Thread locker extraordinaire. Might answer to Nick CRoxy. Imaginary cock prognosticator. Has experience of being a bit of a floating twat. Well drilled at the back
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 84,701
  • Poultry in Motion
Re: Englands Cricketing Summer 2021 - Sri Lanka, India, New Zealand, Pakistan
« Reply #5667 on: Today at 03:36:01 pm »
Quote from: Welshred on Today at 03:35:26 pm
Great first over from Sam Curran

Cant get many wicket maidens to start a T20 innings.
Logged

Online Welshred

  • To be fair to him, he is a massive twat. Professional Ladies' Arse Fondler. Possibly......we're not sure any more......
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 30,594
  • JFT96
Re: Englands Cricketing Summer 2021 - Sri Lanka, India, New Zealand, Pakistan
« Reply #5668 on: Today at 03:51:54 pm »
Buttler should be catching that
Logged

Online Gerry Attrick

  • Sancho's dad. Tight-arse, non-jackpot-sharing get :)
  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 43,618
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Englands Cricketing Summer 2021 - Sri Lanka, India, New Zealand, Pakistan
« Reply #5669 on: Today at 03:55:43 pm »
Seen this Kishan play in the IPL quite a bit. He can bat. Reminds me a lot of de Kock.
Logged

Online BIG DICK NICK

  • is a cushy number for the Plod who work in this largely crime free suburb. Ate two, Brucey. Thread locker extraordinaire. Might answer to Nick CRoxy. Imaginary cock prognosticator. Has experience of being a bit of a floating twat. Well drilled at the back
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 84,701
  • Poultry in Motion
Re: Englands Cricketing Summer 2021 - Sri Lanka, India, New Zealand, Pakistan
« Reply #5670 on: Today at 03:58:38 pm »
Quote from: Gerry Attrick on Today at 03:55:43 pm
Seen this Kishan play in the IPL quite a bit. He can bat. Reminds me a lot of de Kock.

Does Ian Ward post on here?
Logged

Online Gerry Attrick

  • Sancho's dad. Tight-arse, non-jackpot-sharing get :)
  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 43,618
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Englands Cricketing Summer 2021 - Sri Lanka, India, New Zealand, Pakistan
« Reply #5671 on: Today at 03:59:11 pm »
Quote from: BIG DICK NICK on Today at 03:58:38 pm
Does Ian Ward post on here?

He copied my ideas. Said it about 5 seconds after I posted.
Logged

Online kloppismydad

  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 1,658
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Englands Cricketing Summer 2021 - Sri Lanka, India, New Zealand, Pakistan
« Reply #5672 on: Today at 03:59:37 pm »
G'wan Ishan!
Logged
Quote from: vinothmct on July 19, 2019, 06:33:40 am
We won't make any big signings this season and we will go back to being a top4 club.

After every second place finish we failed to capitalise

Online Gerry Attrick

  • Sancho's dad. Tight-arse, non-jackpot-sharing get :)
  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 43,618
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Englands Cricketing Summer 2021 - Sri Lanka, India, New Zealand, Pakistan
« Reply #5673 on: Today at 04:05:14 pm »
This is absolutely rancid bowling. Half trackers with no pace. Youre not playing Northants 2nd XI. Shape up ffs.
Logged

Online Welshred

  • To be fair to him, he is a massive twat. Professional Ladies' Arse Fondler. Possibly......we're not sure any more......
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 30,594
  • JFT96
Re: Englands Cricketing Summer 2021 - Sri Lanka, India, New Zealand, Pakistan
« Reply #5674 on: Today at 04:07:40 pm »
The bowling isn't that bad, they're doing what the Indian bowlers did. Kishan and Kohli have just got their timing going which the England batsmen were unable to do.
Logged

Online Welshred

  • To be fair to him, he is a massive twat. Professional Ladies' Arse Fondler. Possibly......we're not sure any more......
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 30,594
  • JFT96
Re: Englands Cricketing Summer 2021 - Sri Lanka, India, New Zealand, Pakistan
« Reply #5675 on: Today at 04:10:10 pm »
Doesn't need Stokes dropping a dolly either *facepalm.gif*
Logged

Online BIG DICK NICK

  • is a cushy number for the Plod who work in this largely crime free suburb. Ate two, Brucey. Thread locker extraordinaire. Might answer to Nick CRoxy. Imaginary cock prognosticator. Has experience of being a bit of a floating twat. Well drilled at the back
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 84,701
  • Poultry in Motion
Re: Englands Cricketing Summer 2021 - Sri Lanka, India, New Zealand, Pakistan
« Reply #5676 on: Today at 04:10:50 pm »
Ok, if Stokes is dropping dollies you know its not your day!
Logged
Pages: 1 ... 137 138 139 140 141 [142]   Go Up
« previous next »
 