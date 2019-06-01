« previous next »
Author Topic: Englands Cricketing Summer 2021 - Sri Lanka, India, New Zealand, Pakistan

Welshred

  
  
  
  
  
  
Re: Englands Cricketing Summer 2021 - Sri Lanka, India, New Zealand, Pakistan
« Reply #5640 on: Today at 04:41:39 pm »
Quote from: BIG DICK NICK on Today at 04:39:23 pm
The good news is its the bowlers who have really impressed today. Excellent performance this. Lets hope it doesnt go the same way as the Test series (dont see why it will to be fair).

It has but the batsmen have breezed this. If they accelerated like they would normally do they'd be heading for a 180+ total here. They've been equally as impressive.

Quote from: scouseman on Today at 04:39:54 pm
do C4 have rights to the one day games as well or has sky now got them?

On Sky mate I'm afraid


voodoo ray

  
  
  
  
  
Re: Englands Cricketing Summer 2021 - Sri Lanka, India, New Zealand, Pakistan
« Reply #5641 on: Today at 04:41:41 pm »
as comfortable and dominant a win as you could wish to see. battered them from start to finish.


Garrus

  
  
  
  
  
Re: Englands Cricketing Summer 2021 - Sri Lanka, India, New Zealand, Pakistan
« Reply #5642 on: Today at 04:41:54 pm »
Quote from: Bangin Them In on Today at 04:39:38 pm
Rates climbing alarmingly in India
Yep. Lockdown in a few areas close to where I live. Just have to get my parents and grandad vaccinated before the end of next month so I can breathe a little easier.


Welshred

  
  
  
  
  
  
Re: Englands Cricketing Summer 2021 - Sri Lanka, India, New Zealand, Pakistan
« Reply #5643 on: Today at 04:42:30 pm »
All over, absolutely dominant


BIG DICK NICK

  
  
  
  
  
  
Re: Englands Cricketing Summer 2021 - Sri Lanka, India, New Zealand, Pakistan
« Reply #5644 on: Today at 04:42:40 pm »
Absolutely battered. :D


Qston

  
  
  
  
  
  
Re: Englands Cricketing Summer 2021 - Sri Lanka, India, New Zealand, Pakistan
« Reply #5645 on: Today at 04:42:45 pm »
Well that's that. Very solid. Great bowling performance



Bangin Them In

  
  
  
  
Re: Englands Cricketing Summer 2021 - Sri Lanka, India, New Zealand, Pakistan
« Reply #5646 on: Today at 04:44:06 pm »
Quote from: Garrus on Today at 04:41:54 pm
Yep. Lockdown in a few areas close to where I live. Just have to get my parents and grandad vaccinated before the end of next month so I can breathe a little easier.
Good stuff mate as long as they are safe - to see people jammed together like that and with rates as they are trend wise there its really alarming in such a massive population



Wild Romany Boy

  
  
  
  
Re: Englands Cricketing Summer 2021 - Sri Lanka, India, New Zealand, Pakistan
« Reply #5647 on: Today at 04:45:05 pm »
England are stacked at T20 level. Malan didn't have to really get going and it was comfortable.


Welshred

  
  
  
  
  
  
Re: Englands Cricketing Summer 2021 - Sri Lanka, India, New Zealand, Pakistan
« Reply #5648 on: Today at 04:45:19 pm »
Were they boos when Roy came on the screen at the ground?!


Garrus

  
  
  
  
  
Re: Englands Cricketing Summer 2021 - Sri Lanka, India, New Zealand, Pakistan
« Reply #5649 on: Today at 04:46:21 pm »
Quote from: Bangin Them In on Today at 04:44:06 pm
Good stuff mate as long as they are safe - to see people jammed together like that and with rates as they are trend wise there its really alarming in such a massive population
I'd go as far saying it's a bit of propaganda too. BJP stronghold city, Narendra Modi stadium, they were never going to limit crowds for these games.  ::)


scouseman

  
  
  
  
Re: Englands Cricketing Summer 2021 - Sri Lanka, India, New Zealand, Pakistan
« Reply #5650 on: Today at 04:46:37 pm »
thanks Welshred for the reply. Sad that you get used to watching cricket again back like in the boom times of  2005 ashes and they go and take it away again.


Welshred

  
  
  
  
  
  
Re: Englands Cricketing Summer 2021 - Sri Lanka, India, New Zealand, Pakistan
« Reply #5651 on: Today at 04:49:13 pm »
Quote from: scouseman on Today at 04:46:37 pm
thanks Welshred for the reply. Sad that you get used to watching cricket again back like in the boom times of  2005 ashes and they go and take it away again.

It's whoever pays the most I'm afraid. The tests were a bit of a mess with how late the rights were sold which allowed C4 to get in. Keep an eye on this thread though and people will be happy to share streams where they can

