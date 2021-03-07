« previous next »
Pages: 1 ... 135 136 137 138 139 [140]   Go Down

Author Topic: Englands Cricketing Summer 2021 - Sri Lanka, India, New Zealand, Pakistan  (Read 101102 times)

Offline Max_powers

  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 7,692
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Englands Cricketing Summer 2021 - Sri Lanka, India, New Zealand, Pakistan
« Reply #5560 on: March 7, 2021, 12:11:04 am »
We have more fast bowling depth than ever before with Bumrah, Siraj, Shami, Ishant and Yadav all being very good bowlers. But IMO our fast bowlers excel at using pace, bounce, and variation to pick-up wickets and aren't as skilled as some one like Anderson when it comes to swinging the ball.

There are also question marks over our batsmen in swing-friendly conditions. We were really poor in New Zealand for example last year. They batted really well in Australia against a very good attack but conditions in England will be different. 

Logged

Offline Garrus

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 1,929
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Englands Cricketing Summer 2021 - Sri Lanka, India, New Zealand, Pakistan
« Reply #5561 on: March 7, 2021, 02:39:24 am »
The fast bowling is good but that hasn't really been the major problem the last couple of tours. The batsmen have to show they can score 300 on a consistent basis in English conditions for there to be any chance of victory.
Logged

Online Trump's tiny tiny hands

  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 4,254
  • Building steam with a grain of salt
Re: Englands Cricketing Summer 2021 - Sri Lanka, India, New Zealand, Pakistan
« Reply #5562 on: March 7, 2021, 09:50:45 am »
Quote from: Welshred on March  6, 2021, 09:03:32 pm
They're one and only 5 test series was in 1958, they lost 4-1

And this is what happens when we are constantly given 2 and 3 test series, home or away, with teams below us in the rankings- we win them and end up in a final. The fact remains, NZ is not a big commercial draw for the big three. We may help to make a series attractive and competitive but that doesnt matter to the bigwigs, they only see that total line.
Logged

Online Yorkykopite

  • Misses Danny Boy with a passion.
  • RAWK Writer
  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 26,522
  • The first five yards........
Re: Englands Cricketing Summer 2021 - Sri Lanka, India, New Zealand, Pakistan
« Reply #5563 on: March 7, 2021, 10:03:46 am »
Quote from: Trump's tiny tiny hands on March  7, 2021, 09:50:45 am
And this is what happens when we are constantly given 2 and 3 test series, home or away, with teams below us in the rankings- we win them and end up in a final. The fact remains, NZ is not a big commercial draw for the big three. We may help to make a series attractive and competitive but that doesnt matter to the bigwigs, they only see that total line.

Possibly. But there were full Test grounds for New Zealand last time they came over. And the memory of the astonishing England v NZ World Cup Final is still fresh. Plus, the very announcement of a five-Test series makes it an 'event' (rather than a mere curtain-raiser for the summer).
Logged
"If you want the world to love you don't discuss Middle Eastern politics" Saul Bellow.

Online voodoo ray

  • Bng-bng, BNG-BNG-BNG, bng-bng, bng-bng.....Ooooh OOOOH ooooooooh AAAAAHHHHH ah-hah, yeah!
  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 13,788
  • feck off
Re: Englands Cricketing Summer 2021 - Sri Lanka, India, New Zealand, Pakistan
« Reply #5564 on: March 7, 2021, 10:09:02 am »
test matches in this country sell pretty well regardless of the oppo, the difference though seems to be the cost of tickets.
Logged

Online Trump's tiny tiny hands

  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 4,254
  • Building steam with a grain of salt
Re: Englands Cricketing Summer 2021 - Sri Lanka, India, New Zealand, Pakistan
« Reply #5565 on: March 7, 2021, 10:11:50 am »
Quote from: Max_powers on March  7, 2021, 12:11:04 am
We have more fast bowling depth than ever before with Bumrah, Siraj, Shami, Ishant and Yadav all being very good bowlers. But IMO our fast bowlers excel at using pace, bounce, and variation to pick-up wickets and aren't as skilled as some one like Anderson

All right arm fast/fast medium. Barring injury it will be Southee, Boult, Wagner and Jamieson for sure in that test final side. That is 2 left armers, one that swings it both ways and an aggressive bounce bowler, and 2 right armers, both swing it both ways but one does it from a height of 67. Theyve been so successful as a pace unit over the last 2 years because of that variety they offer. Condition havent always been friendly for pace bowling for them.
Logged

Online BIG DICK NICK

  • is a cushy number for the Plod who work in this largely crime free suburb. Ate two, Brucey. Thread locker extraordinaire. Might answer to Nick CRoxy. Imaginary cock prognosticator. Has experience of being a bit of a floating twat. Well drilled at the back
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 84,634
  • Poultry in Motion
Re: Englands Cricketing Summer 2021 - Sri Lanka, India, New Zealand, Pakistan
« Reply #5566 on: March 7, 2021, 10:14:26 am »
Do we play anyone in a 5 Test series these days besides Australia? Is India 5 this summer? With the way the calendar is these days feels like we have more, shorter series. In the 80s and 90s the series I remember went on for months! Especially the Ashes ones, think we squeezed 6 Tests into some of those didnt we?

When actually is that final? Bound to be rained off!
Logged

Online Trump's tiny tiny hands

  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 4,254
  • Building steam with a grain of salt
Re: Englands Cricketing Summer 2021 - Sri Lanka, India, New Zealand, Pakistan
« Reply #5567 on: March 7, 2021, 10:17:09 am »
Quote from: Yorkykopite on March  7, 2021, 10:03:46 am
Possibly. But there were full Test grounds for New Zealand last time they came over. And the memory of the astonishing England v NZ World Cup Final is still fresh. Plus, the very announcement of a five-Test series makes it an 'event' (rather than a mere curtain-raiser for the summer).

Dont get me wrong, I think it is time we got a 4 test series or two but that is down to the cricketing boards in Australia, England and India.

This is our best side ever, with probably our greatest player ever in it, this is the time to go for it.
Logged

Online BIG DICK NICK

  • is a cushy number for the Plod who work in this largely crime free suburb. Ate two, Brucey. Thread locker extraordinaire. Might answer to Nick CRoxy. Imaginary cock prognosticator. Has experience of being a bit of a floating twat. Well drilled at the back
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 84,634
  • Poultry in Motion
Re: Englands Cricketing Summer 2021 - Sri Lanka, India, New Zealand, Pakistan
« Reply #5568 on: March 7, 2021, 10:21:08 am »
Quote from: Trump's tiny tiny hands on March  7, 2021, 10:17:09 am

This is our best side ever, with probably our greatest player ever in it, this is the time to go for it.

Bit disrespectful to Roger Twose.
Logged

Offline A Langheck

  • Kemlynite
  • **
  • Posts: 15
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Englands Cricketing Summer 2021 - Sri Lanka, India, New Zealand, Pakistan
« Reply #5569 on: March 7, 2021, 11:53:58 am »
Quote from: BIG DICK NICK on March  7, 2021, 10:14:26 am
Do we play anyone in a 5 Test series these days besides Australia? Is India 5 this summer? With the way the calendar is these days feels like we have more, shorter series. In the 80s and 90s the series I remember went on for months! Especially the Ashes ones, think we squeezed 6 Tests into some of those didnt we?

When actually is that final? Bound to be rained off!

Yes, 6 Ashes tests, plus the 3 Texaco Trophy 55 over matches. In fact, in 1985, the first ODI game at Old Trafford was on Thursday 30th May - and the final Test at the Oval finished a day early on Monday 2nd September. I think the 1997 series was the last time we had a 6 match Ashes series.
Logged

Online Trump's tiny tiny hands

  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 4,254
  • Building steam with a grain of salt
Re: Englands Cricketing Summer 2021 - Sri Lanka, India, New Zealand, Pakistan
« Reply #5570 on: March 7, 2021, 12:46:59 pm »
Quote from: BIG DICK NICK on March  7, 2021, 10:21:08 am
Bit disrespectful to Roger Twose.

Englands greatest export.
Logged

Online Welshred

  • To be fair to him, he is a massive twat. Professional Ladies' Arse Fondler. Possibly......we're not sure any more......
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 30,536
  • JFT96
Re: Englands Cricketing Summer 2021 - Sri Lanka, India, New Zealand, Pakistan
« Reply #5571 on: March 8, 2021, 12:02:03 pm »
The World Test Championship final is going to be played at The Ageas Bowl
Logged

Online voodoo ray

  • Bng-bng, BNG-BNG-BNG, bng-bng, bng-bng.....Ooooh OOOOH ooooooooh AAAAAHHHHH ah-hah, yeah!
  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 13,788
  • feck off
Re: Englands Cricketing Summer 2021 - Sri Lanka, India, New Zealand, Pakistan
« Reply #5572 on: March 8, 2021, 12:23:11 pm »
fucking hell that will be empty if india do badly then.
Logged

Online Yorkykopite

  • Misses Danny Boy with a passion.
  • RAWK Writer
  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 26,522
  • The first five yards........
Re: Englands Cricketing Summer 2021 - Sri Lanka, India, New Zealand, Pakistan
« Reply #5573 on: March 8, 2021, 12:25:12 pm »
Quote from: Welshred on March  8, 2021, 12:02:03 pm
The World Test Championship final is going to be played at The Ageas Bowl

That's an interesting way of saying "it doesn't mean anything"!
Logged
"If you want the world to love you don't discuss Middle Eastern politics" Saul Bellow.

Online Welshred

  • To be fair to him, he is a massive twat. Professional Ladies' Arse Fondler. Possibly......we're not sure any more......
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 30,536
  • JFT96
Re: Englands Cricketing Summer 2021 - Sri Lanka, India, New Zealand, Pakistan
« Reply #5574 on: March 8, 2021, 12:30:01 pm »
Think it's just for the biosecure environment they can create there with the hotel on site

 
Quote from: voodoo ray on March  8, 2021, 12:23:11 pm
fucking hell that will be empty if india do badly then.

From the sound of it it'll be empty for the full 5 days, if it gets that far.
Logged

Online BIG DICK NICK

  • is a cushy number for the Plod who work in this largely crime free suburb. Ate two, Brucey. Thread locker extraordinaire. Might answer to Nick CRoxy. Imaginary cock prognosticator. Has experience of being a bit of a floating twat. Well drilled at the back
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 84,634
  • Poultry in Motion
Re: Englands Cricketing Summer 2021 - Sri Lanka, India, New Zealand, Pakistan
« Reply #5575 on: March 8, 2021, 12:31:22 pm »
Quote from: Welshred on March  8, 2021, 12:02:03 pm
The World Test Championship final is going to be played at The Ageas Bowl

Truly befitting.
Logged

Online voodoo ray

  • Bng-bng, BNG-BNG-BNG, bng-bng, bng-bng.....Ooooh OOOOH ooooooooh AAAAAHHHHH ah-hah, yeah!
  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 13,788
  • feck off
Re: Englands Cricketing Summer 2021 - Sri Lanka, India, New Zealand, Pakistan
« Reply #5576 on: March 8, 2021, 12:37:08 pm »
I'm sure it is just in case they need to 'bubble' everything. After all MCC would probably still want it at Lord's if only so they can tell the winning team that they're keeping the trophy in their museum after the presentation.

and I'm sure there'll be loads of india fans there.
Logged

Online Trump's tiny tiny hands

  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 4,254
  • Building steam with a grain of salt
Re: Englands Cricketing Summer 2021 - Sri Lanka, India, New Zealand, Pakistan
« Reply #5577 on: March 8, 2021, 01:09:34 pm »
"Banish thee to the furthest reaches of my land, colonials"
MCC, 08-03-21

Logged

Online Welshred

  • To be fair to him, he is a massive twat. Professional Ladies' Arse Fondler. Possibly......we're not sure any more......
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 30,536
  • JFT96
Re: Englands Cricketing Summer 2021 - Sri Lanka, India, New Zealand, Pakistan
« Reply #5578 on: Today at 08:51:29 am »
The first T20 starts at 1330 today
Logged

Online BIG DICK NICK

  • is a cushy number for the Plod who work in this largely crime free suburb. Ate two, Brucey. Thread locker extraordinaire. Might answer to Nick CRoxy. Imaginary cock prognosticator. Has experience of being a bit of a floating twat. Well drilled at the back
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 84,634
  • Poultry in Motion
Re: Englands Cricketing Summer 2021 - Sri Lanka, India, New Zealand, Pakistan
« Reply #5579 on: Today at 09:02:21 am »
Quote from: Welshred on Today at 08:51:29 am
The first T20 starts at 1330 today

Thats Friday pm sorted until I have to pick my daughter up!

Sad news today - former England bowler Joey Benjamin had died aged 60. He only played one Test (I thought it was a few more), the one where Devin Malcolm took 9 in an innings against South Africa in 1994.
Logged

Online Yorkykopite

  • Misses Danny Boy with a passion.
  • RAWK Writer
  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 26,522
  • The first five yards........
Re: Englands Cricketing Summer 2021 - Sri Lanka, India, New Zealand, Pakistan
« Reply #5580 on: Today at 09:10:14 am »
Quote from: BIG DICK NICK on Today at 09:02:21 am
Thats Friday pm sorted until I have to pick my daughter up!

Sad news today - former England bowler Joey Benjamin had died aged 60. He only played one Test (I thought it was a few more), the one where Devin Malcolm took 9 in an innings against South Africa in 1994.

That is sad. Like you I thought he'd played more. Would have said at least 5 Tests. RIP Joey.
Logged
"If you want the world to love you don't discuss Middle Eastern politics" Saul Bellow.

Online Kekule

  • Not fussy.
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 8,577
Re: Englands Cricketing Summer 2021 - Sri Lanka, India, New Zealand, Pakistan
« Reply #5581 on: Today at 01:39:30 pm »
All rather quiet from the Ahmedabad crowd in the first couple of overs.  ;D

Wicket maiden from Archer in the 2nd over.
Logged

Online BIG DICK NICK

  • is a cushy number for the Plod who work in this largely crime free suburb. Ate two, Brucey. Thread locker extraordinaire. Might answer to Nick CRoxy. Imaginary cock prognosticator. Has experience of being a bit of a floating twat. Well drilled at the back
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 84,634
  • Poultry in Motion
Re: Englands Cricketing Summer 2021 - Sri Lanka, India, New Zealand, Pakistan
« Reply #5582 on: Today at 01:42:40 pm »
Silence is Golden.
Logged

Online Kekule

  • Not fussy.
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 8,577
Re: Englands Cricketing Summer 2021 - Sri Lanka, India, New Zealand, Pakistan
« Reply #5583 on: Today at 01:42:41 pm »
Kohli gone for 0.

Its gone even quieter!  ;D
Logged

Online voodoo ray

  • Bng-bng, BNG-BNG-BNG, bng-bng, bng-bng.....Ooooh OOOOH ooooooooh AAAAAHHHHH ah-hah, yeah!
  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 13,788
  • feck off
Re: Englands Cricketing Summer 2021 - Sri Lanka, India, New Zealand, Pakistan
« Reply #5584 on: Today at 01:43:23 pm »
kohli gone for 0 off 5.

hahahahahaha
Logged

Online Welshred

  • To be fair to him, he is a massive twat. Professional Ladies' Arse Fondler. Possibly......we're not sure any more......
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 30,536
  • JFT96
Re: Englands Cricketing Summer 2021 - Sri Lanka, India, New Zealand, Pakistan
« Reply #5585 on: Today at 01:44:44 pm »
Outstanding start for England this
Logged
Pages: 1 ... 135 136 137 138 139 [140]   Go Up
« previous next »
 