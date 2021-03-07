We have more fast bowling depth than ever before with Bumrah, Siraj, Shami, Ishant and Yadav all being very good bowlers. But IMO our fast bowlers excel at using pace, bounce, and variation to pick-up wickets and aren't as skilled as some one like Anderson when it comes to swinging the ball.



There are also question marks over our batsmen in swing-friendly conditions. We were really poor in New Zealand for example last year. They batted really well in Australia against a very good attack but conditions in England will be different.



