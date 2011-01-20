« previous next »
Author Topic: Englands Cricketing Summer 2020 - Sri Lanka, West Indies, Australia, Pakistan

Kekule

Re: Englands Cricketing Summer 2020 - Sri Lanka, West Indies, Australia, Pakistan
September 30, 2020, 07:21:21 PM
Quote from: voodoo ray on September 30, 2020, 07:03:50 PM
so much cryarsing about this.

a) it doesn't mean mark wood can't be picked for test squads/teams
b) the next ashes tour will be after next year's contracts are given out anyway

Im not cryarsing.  I just thought it was, perhaps, a slight surprise but with the acknowledgment that he breaks down a lot. 

And I wasnt sure if these contracts extended to next years Ashes anyway, if they dont then I guess it matters even less.  I was passing comment, is how I would phrase it!  :)
voodoo ray

Re: Englands Cricketing Summer 2020 - Sri Lanka, West Indies, Australia, Pakistan
September 30, 2020, 07:41:54 PM
Quote from: Kekule on September 30, 2020, 07:21:21 PM
Im not cryarsing.  I just thought it was, perhaps, a slight surprise but with the acknowledgment that he breaks down a lot. 

And I wasnt sure if these contracts extended to next years Ashes anyway, if they dont then I guess it matters even less.  I was passing comment, is how I would phrase it!  :)

I didn't mean you. I had the misfortune to click on a tweet announcing it from either sky cricket or cricinfo this afternoon!
BIG DICK NICK

Re: Englands Cricketing Summer 2020 - Sri Lanka, West Indies, Australia, Pakistan
October 1, 2020, 04:36:25 PM
Lancs have beaten Sussex to qualify for Finals Day yet again. Not sure how, they cant really score many runs. Made 140 and still won by 45 runs! Mix of quality spin (Parkinson) and filth (Livingstone) doing the job. Cant see  them winning the thing but seeing as were into October, batting could be quite tricky which gives them more of a chance.
demain

Re: Englands Cricketing Summer 2020 - Sri Lanka, West Indies, Australia, Pakistan
October 1, 2020, 05:10:25 PM
The forecast is pretty grim for the weekend, can't really blame the ECB for the scheduling this summer though.
voodoo ray

Re: Englands Cricketing Summer 2020 - Sri Lanka, West Indies, Australia, Pakistan
October 1, 2020, 08:08:42 PM
it is october and I've been watching live cricket from this country.
dudleyred

Re: Englands Cricketing Summer 2020 - Sri Lanka, West Indies, Australia, Pakistan
October 1, 2020, 08:57:28 PM
Missed start of second halgwatching end of T20

Horror show by leicestershire losing on two misfields in last 8 balls
Yosser0_0

Re: Englands Cricketing Summer 2020 - Sri Lanka, West Indies, Australia, Pakistan
October 2, 2020, 06:53:01 PM
Quote from: dudleyred on October  1, 2020, 08:57:28 PM
Missed start of second halgwatching end of T20

Horror show by leicestershire losing on two misfields in last 8 balls

It really was, they completely throw it away. I ended up watching it as it was a lot more interesting than the football, fantastic drama in the end and I felt a bit gutted for Leicestershire as a neutral.

Gerry Attrick

Re: Englands Cricketing Summer 2020 - Sri Lanka, West Indies, Australia, Pakistan
October 2, 2020, 06:54:33 PM
Did I feel sorry for Leics? No. No, I did not.
BIG DICK NICK

Re: Englands Cricketing Summer 2020 - Sri Lanka, West Indies, Australia, Pakistan
October 2, 2020, 07:23:04 PM
Just watched the short highlights. The first one that went for four was probably worse but the last ball one wasnt great either!
Yosser0_0

Re: Englands Cricketing Summer 2020 - Sri Lanka, West Indies, Australia, Pakistan
October 2, 2020, 07:40:52 PM
The pitch was a bit of a pudding, looked really difficult to bat on. I guess they don't often prepare cricket pitches this late in the year, so it will be interesting to see what a good score is on finals day. If we get any play?
Sangria

Re: Englands Cricketing Summer 2020 - Sri Lanka, West Indies, Australia, Pakistan
October 2, 2020, 09:08:51 PM
Quote from: dudleyred on October  1, 2020, 08:57:28 PM
Missed start of second halgwatching end of T20

Horror show by leicestershire losing on two misfields in last 8 balls

It could be worse. Imagine if you're Leicestershire and you lose the final in the first three overs, bowling.
dudleyred

Re: Englands Cricketing Summer 2020 - Sri Lanka, West Indies, Australia, Pakistan
October 4, 2020, 06:50:55 PM
Disastrous over for lancs
Gerry Attrick

Re: Englands Cricketing Summer 2020 - Sri Lanka, West Indies, Australia, Pakistan
October 4, 2020, 06:52:22 PM
Get up Notts, you good things. Christian just absolutely demolished Livingstone. 4 sixes in a row. Have some of that!
BIG DICK NICK

Re: Englands Cricketing Summer 2020 - Sri Lanka, West Indies, Australia, Pakistan
October 4, 2020, 06:52:35 PM
Quote from: dudleyred on October  4, 2020, 06:50:55 PM
Disastrous over for lancs

Two years in a row Livingstones blowing has lost us a tight game. Ridiculous.
BIG DICK NICK

Re: Englands Cricketing Summer 2020 - Sri Lanka, West Indies, Australia, Pakistan
October 4, 2020, 06:53:00 PM
Quote from: Gerry Attrick on October  4, 2020, 06:52:22 PM
Get up Notts, you good things. Christian just absolutely demolished Livingstone. 4 sixes in a row. Have some of that!

Eurgh, dont make me have to want Surrey to win the final!
dudleyred

Re: Englands Cricketing Summer 2020 - Sri Lanka, West Indies, Australia, Pakistan
October 4, 2020, 06:53:19 PM
Quote from: BIG DICK NICK on October  4, 2020, 06:52:35 PM
Two years in a row Livingstones blowing has lost us a tight game. Ridiculous.

Seemed an odd shout bowling him again after his first
Gerry Attrick

Re: Englands Cricketing Summer 2020 - Sri Lanka, West Indies, Australia, Pakistan
October 4, 2020, 06:54:48 PM
Dont understand why you dont leave Livingstone and his pies until the end. Get your best bowlers on to try and squeeze and make them hit the dross under the pump. Parkinson shouldve bowled it.
BIG DICK NICK

Re: Englands Cricketing Summer 2020 - Sri Lanka, West Indies, Australia, Pakistan
October 4, 2020, 06:55:43 PM
Quote from: Gerry Attrick on October  4, 2020, 06:54:48 PM
Dont understand why you dont leave Livingstone and his pies until the end. Get your best bowlers on to try and squeeze and make them hit the dross under the pump. Parkinson shouldve bowled it.

Think theres laws about being able to bowl two in a row!

Livingstone seems to pick up wickets but when it matters or when up against someone half decent he gets clattered.
Gerry Attrick

Re: Englands Cricketing Summer 2020 - Sri Lanka, West Indies, Australia, Pakistan
October 4, 2020, 06:56:31 PM
Quote from: BIG DICK NICK on October  4, 2020, 06:55:43 PM
Think theres laws about being able to bowl two in a row!

Livingstone seems to pick up wickets but when it matters or when up against someone half decent he gets clattered.

Fair point, never even thought about that. Mahmood then. Bowled 1 over in a semi final.
BIG DICK NICK

Re: Englands Cricketing Summer 2020 - Sri Lanka, West Indies, Australia, Pakistan
October 4, 2020, 07:06:51 PM
Quote from: Gerry Attrick on October  4, 2020, 06:56:31 PM
Fair point, never even thought about that. Mahmood then. Bowled 1 over in a semi final.

Yeah, stupid decision. Especially because we did exactly the same last year!
Gerry Attrick

Re: Englands Cricketing Summer 2020 - Sri Lanka, West Indies, Australia, Pakistan
October 5, 2020, 12:19:16 PM
We won it without even having a bowling attack. Clarke is really, really classy. England level? Not sure yet, but he can get there. Duckett played with a calm head yesterday too. Im glad Notts have gone this way with the batting, invest in young players and see where we can go. Hameed has even shown some form in the unimportant 4 day stuff.
voodoo ray

Re: Englands Cricketing Summer 2020 - Sri Lanka, West Indies, Australia, Pakistan
October 5, 2020, 12:23:35 PM
usually love watching finals day on the telly but I couldn't really be arsed with it yesterday.
voodoo ray

Re: Englands Cricketing Summer 2020 - Sri Lanka, West Indies, Australia, Pakistan
October 21, 2020, 06:42:59 PM
doesn't seem to be anything around for the non-summer and I cba to start one so.......

dudleyred

Re: Englands Cricketing Summer 2020 - Sri Lanka, West Indies, Australia, Pakistan
October 21, 2020, 06:55:52 PM
Nice to have some cricket ahead

Getting in, playing and getting home it seems which is fair enough
Kekule

Re: Englands Cricketing Summer 2020 - Sri Lanka, West Indies, Australia, Pakistan
October 21, 2020, 07:44:32 PM
SAST is, what? Two hours ahead of GMT? So the Cape Town T20s starting about 4pm, and the ODIs at about 11am.

Well thats something to have on during the day at least.
Welshred

Re: Englands Cricketing Summer 2020 - Sri Lanka, West Indies, Australia, Pakistan
October 23, 2020, 01:26:29 PM
https://www.bbc.co.uk/sport/cricket/54644377

The players have agreed a pay cut
voodoo ray

Re: Englands Cricketing Summer 2020 - Sri Lanka, West Indies, Australia, Pakistan
October 26, 2020, 10:05:30 PM
Marlon Samuels is once again showing that he's a bad fucking tit.
Dr.Kano

Re: Englands Cricketing Summer 2020 - Sri Lanka, West Indies, Australia, Pakistan
November 3, 2020, 05:22:29 PM
Interesting that Marlon Samuels' racism towards Ben Stokes hasn't even been reported by the BBC or the Guardian. Maybe racism is ok now?
voodoo ray

Re: Englands Cricketing Summer 2020 - Sri Lanka, West Indies, Australia, Pakistan
November 3, 2020, 07:31:50 PM
seems to have been largely ignored.

odi and t20 sides for the SA tour were announced today
Kekule

Re: Englands Cricketing Summer 2020 - Sri Lanka, West Indies, Australia, Pakistan
November 4, 2020, 02:11:27 PM
No Archer or Stokes in the ODIs.  Is that because of that infernal IPL thing? (I know thats how they make their money, Ive just never got into it.)
voodoo ray

Re: Englands Cricketing Summer 2020 - Sri Lanka, West Indies, Australia, Pakistan
November 4, 2020, 02:31:02 PM
Quote from: Kekule on November  4, 2020, 02:11:27 PM
No Archer or Stokes in the ODIs.  Is that because of that infernal IPL thing? (I know thats how they make their money, Ive just never got into it.)

Having a rest. So, partly.
Sangria

Re: Englands Cricketing Summer 2020 - Sri Lanka, West Indies, Australia, Pakistan
November 15, 2020, 01:50:32 PM
A county cricket scorecard from 1984, when Yorkshire lost to Shropshire in the Natwest Trophy.

Yorkshire chasing 230 to win.

G Boycott    c & b Perry   27   -   -   -   -
MD Moxon    c Mushtaq Mohammad b Ogrizovic   16   -   -   -   -
AA Metcalfe    c Foster b Nash   0   -   -   -   -
K Sharp    b Mushtaq Mohammad   19   -   -   -   -
SN Hartley    c Barnard b Mushtaq Mohammad   7   -   -   -   -
DL Bairstow (c)    b Mushtaq Mohammad   2   -   -   -   -
P Carrick    c & b Dawson   37   -   -   -   -
GB Stevenson    c Ashley b Barnard   26   -   -   -   -
S Oldham    c Ashley b Barnard   19   -   -   -   -
SJ Dennis    c Foster b Barnard   14   -   -   -   -
PA Booth    not out   6   -   -   -   -
Extras   (b 2, lb 7, nb 2, w 8)   19   
TOTAL   (57.5 Ov, RR: 3.31)   192   

dudleyred

Re: Englands Cricketing Summer 2020 - Sri Lanka, West Indies, Australia, Pakistan
November 15, 2020, 01:55:57 PM
Quote from: Sangria on November 15, 2020, 01:50:32 PM
A county cricket scorecard from 1984, when Yorkshire lost to Shropshire in the Natwest Trophy.

Yorkshire chasing 230 to win.

G Boycott    c & b Perry   27   -   -   -   -
MD Moxon    c Mushtaq Mohammad b Ogrizovic   16   -   -   -   -
AA Metcalfe    c Foster b Nash   0   -   -   -   -
K Sharp    b Mushtaq Mohammad   19   -   -   -   -
SN Hartley    c Barnard b Mushtaq Mohammad   7   -   -   -   -
DL Bairstow (c)    b Mushtaq Mohammad   2   -   -   -   -
P Carrick    c & b Dawson   37   -   -   -   -
GB Stevenson    c Ashley b Barnard   26   -   -   -   -
S Oldham    c Ashley b Barnard   19   -   -   -   -
SJ Dennis    c Foster b Barnard   14   -   -   -   -
PA Booth    not out   6   -   -   -   -
Extras   (b 2, lb 7, nb 2, w 8)   19   
TOTAL   (57.5 Ov, RR: 3.31)   192   



Steve presumably? Seem to recall he was a Shropshire player

One of my old cricket coaches  on that card too. his lad doing well nowadays too at Worcester
BIG DICK NICK

Re: Englands Cricketing Summer 2020 - Sri Lanka, West Indies, Australia, Pakistan
Today at 08:02:41 AM
Three match T20 series against SA starts today at 3.30. Good incentive to try and get my work done by then! Will be nice to watch a bit of live cricket.
