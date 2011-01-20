A county cricket scorecard from 1984, when Yorkshire lost to Shropshire in the Natwest Trophy.
Yorkshire chasing 230 to win.
G Boycott c & b Perry 27 - - - -MD Moxon c Mushtaq Mohammad b Ogrizovic 16 - - - -
AA Metcalfe c Foster b Nash 0 - - - -
K Sharp b Mushtaq Mohammad 19 - - - -
SN Hartley c Barnard b Mushtaq Mohammad 7 - - - -
DL Bairstow (c) b Mushtaq Mohammad 2 - - - -
P Carrick c & b Dawson 37 - - - -
GB Stevenson c Ashley b Barnard 26 - - - -
S Oldham c Ashley b Barnard 19 - - - -
SJ Dennis c Foster b Barnard 14 - - - -
PA Booth not out 6 - - - -
Extras (b 2, lb 7, nb 2, w
19
TOTAL (57.5 Ov, RR: 3.31) 192