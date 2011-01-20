« previous next »
Re: Englands Cricketing Summer 2020 - Sri Lanka, West Indies, Australia, Pakistan
Windies have never lost a Test chasing a 4th innings total of 200 or under.

Big partnership here then.
Re: Englands Cricketing Summer 2020 - Sri Lanka, West Indies, Australia, Pakistan
Quote from: Kekule on Today at 11:10:51 AM
Windies have never lost a Test chasing a 4th innings total of 200 or under.

Big partnership here then.

I remember us chasing 190-odd in the 4th innings at Trinidad in 1994 (Guardian headline prior to rest day: "Balance of fate favours England"). It didn't end well.
Re: Englands Cricketing Summer 2020 - Sri Lanka, West Indies, Australia, Pakistan
Great start. Already around 20 added here. Already tricky for WI.

Edit: Might have jinxed it there. ;D
Re: Englands Cricketing Summer 2020 - Sri Lanka, West Indies, Australia, Pakistan
Quote from: Hendollama on Today at 11:26:21 AM
Great start. Already around 20 added here. Already tricky for WI.

Wood just gone though. Can the Burnley Lara add to it?
Re: Englands Cricketing Summer 2020 - Sri Lanka, West Indies, Australia, Pakistan
Should be a ripping finish. Exactly what you want to get people engaged with it again after no cricket for donkeys.
Re: Englands Cricketing Summer 2020 - Sri Lanka, West Indies, Australia, Pakistan
Quote from: BIG DICK NICK on Today at 11:27:18 AM
Wood just gone though. Can the Burnley Lara add to it?
Reckon even this target is just about enough.
Re: Englands Cricketing Summer 2020 - Sri Lanka, West Indies, Australia, Pakistan
Quote from: Sangria on Today at 11:18:11 AM
I remember us chasing 190-odd in the 4th innings at Trinidad in 1994 (Guardian headline prior to rest day: "Balance of fate favours England"). It didn't end well.

Was that the time we got done for 57 all-out  ;D
Re: Englands Cricketing Summer 2020 - Sri Lanka, West Indies, Australia, Pakistan
Quote from: Red-Soldier on Today at 11:32:37 AM
Was that the time we got done for 57 all-out  ;D

46. :D

Curtley ripped through us on the 4th evening to leave us about 40/8!
Re: Englands Cricketing Summer 2020 - Sri Lanka, West Indies, Australia, Pakistan
A nice round 200 needed.

A big test of Stokes captaincy. Anderson needs to be on it, top performance from Archer and/or Wood needed too.
Re: Englands Cricketing Summer 2020 - Sri Lanka, West Indies, Australia, Pakistan
This is where one of those Stuart Broad spells to leave them 40/4 at Lunch would be handy.
Re: Englands Cricketing Summer 2020 - Sri Lanka, West Indies, Australia, Pakistan
Quote from: BIG DICK NICK on Today at 11:46:16 AM
This is where one of those Stuart Broad spells to leave them 40/4 at Lunch would be handy.

he's not really had one of those for years though.

despite that he's become more consistent and less streaky in recent times.
Re: Englands Cricketing Summer 2020 - Sri Lanka, West Indies, Australia, Pakistan
Campbell with a broken toe. Effectively 1 down.
Re: Englands Cricketing Summer 2020 - Sri Lanka, West Indies, Australia, Pakistan
Theres one. Archer.
Re: Englands Cricketing Summer 2020 - Sri Lanka, West Indies, Australia, Pakistan
decent start
Re: Englands Cricketing Summer 2020 - Sri Lanka, West Indies, Australia, Pakistan
Quote from: BIG DICK NICK on Today at 11:46:16 AM
This is where one of those Stuart Broad spells to leave them 40/4 at Lunch would be handy.

If it comes from Archer, even better!
Re: Englands Cricketing Summer 2020 - Sri Lanka, West Indies, Australia, Pakistan
Hope and Chase is right up there with Holding and Willey!
Re: Englands Cricketing Summer 2020 - Sri Lanka, West Indies, Australia, Pakistan
and another.
Re: Englands Cricketing Summer 2020 - Sri Lanka, West Indies, Australia, Pakistan
Good cricket fellas.

3 and a half down.
Re: Englands Cricketing Summer 2020 - Sri Lanka, West Indies, Australia, Pakistan
Never fancied windies even chasing 150, they don't win test matches let alone series very often.
Re: Englands Cricketing Summer 2020 - Sri Lanka, West Indies, Australia, Pakistan
So so close.
Re: Englands Cricketing Summer 2020 - Sri Lanka, West Indies, Australia, Pakistan
Umpires call there is bollocks. Thats crashing into the top of mjddle.
Re: Englands Cricketing Summer 2020 - Sri Lanka, West Indies, Australia, Pakistan
'The technology made it look a lot closer than it was. I think Stokes might have been more interested in the inside edge as he caught it at slip after.'

Strange comment from Carlos Brathwaite there!  :D

Re: Englands Cricketing Summer 2020 - Sri Lanka, West Indies, Australia, Pakistan
Quote from: Welshred on Today at 01:01:52 PM
Umpires call there is bollocks. Thats crashing into the top of mjddle.
And it wasn't even like it was just clipping. Almost the whole ball was hitting the stumps. Baffling.
