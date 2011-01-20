« previous next »
Author Topic: Englands Cricketing Summer 2020 - Sri Lanka, West Indies, Australia, Pakistan

Kekule

  • Not fussy.
  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 6,435
Re: Englands Cricketing Summer 2020 - Sri Lanka, West Indies, Australia, Pakistan
Reply #160 on: Today at 11:10:51 AM
Windies have never lost a Test chasing a 4th innings total of 200 or under.

Big partnership here then.
Sangria

  • Ally Machoist
  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 12,724
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Englands Cricketing Summer 2020 - Sri Lanka, West Indies, Australia, Pakistan
Reply #161 on: Today at 11:18:11 AM
Quote from: Kekule on Today at 11:10:51 AM
Windies have never lost a Test chasing a 4th innings total of 200 or under.

Big partnership here then.

I remember us chasing 190-odd in the 4th innings at Trinidad in 1994 (Guardian headline prior to rest day: "Balance of fate favours England"). It didn't end well.
Hendollama

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Kopite
  • ******
  • Posts: 559
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Englands Cricketing Summer 2020 - Sri Lanka, West Indies, Australia, Pakistan
Reply #162 on: Today at 11:26:21 AM
Great start. Already around 20 added here. Already tricky for WI.

Edit: Might have jinxed it there. ;D
BIG DICK NICK

  • is a cushy number for the Plod who work in this largely crime free suburb. Ate two, Brucey. Thread locker extraordinaire. Might answer to Nick CRoxy. Imaginary cock prognosticator. Has experience of being a bit of a floating twat. Well drilled at the back
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 78,532
  • Poultry in Motion
Re: Englands Cricketing Summer 2020 - Sri Lanka, West Indies, Australia, Pakistan
Reply #163 on: Today at 11:27:18 AM
Quote from: Hendollama on Today at 11:26:21 AM
Great start. Already around 20 added here. Already tricky for WI.

Wood just gone though. Can the Burnley Lara add to it?
Gerry Attrick

  • Sancho's dad. Tight-arse, non-jackpot-sharing get :)
  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 41,953
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Englands Cricketing Summer 2020 - Sri Lanka, West Indies, Australia, Pakistan
Reply #164 on: Today at 11:28:24 AM
Should be a ripping finish. Exactly what you want to get people engaged with it again after no cricket for donkeys.
Hendollama

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Kopite
  • ******
  • Posts: 559
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Englands Cricketing Summer 2020 - Sri Lanka, West Indies, Australia, Pakistan
Reply #165 on: Today at 11:28:28 AM
Quote from: BIG DICK NICK on Today at 11:27:18 AM
Wood just gone though. Can the Burnley Lara add to it?
Reckon even this target is just about enough.
Red-Soldier

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 8,450
Re: Englands Cricketing Summer 2020 - Sri Lanka, West Indies, Australia, Pakistan
Reply #166 on: Today at 11:32:37 AM
Quote from: Sangria on Today at 11:18:11 AM
I remember us chasing 190-odd in the 4th innings at Trinidad in 1994 (Guardian headline prior to rest day: "Balance of fate favours England"). It didn't end well.

Was that the time we got done for 57 all-out  ;D
BIG DICK NICK

  • is a cushy number for the Plod who work in this largely crime free suburb. Ate two, Brucey. Thread locker extraordinaire. Might answer to Nick CRoxy. Imaginary cock prognosticator. Has experience of being a bit of a floating twat. Well drilled at the back
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 78,532
  • Poultry in Motion
Re: Englands Cricketing Summer 2020 - Sri Lanka, West Indies, Australia, Pakistan
Reply #167 on: Today at 11:35:34 AM
Quote from: Red-Soldier on Today at 11:32:37 AM
Was that the time we got done for 57 all-out  ;D

46. :D

Curtley ripped through us on the 4th evening to leave us about 40/8!
Kekule

  • Not fussy.
  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 6,435
Re: Englands Cricketing Summer 2020 - Sri Lanka, West Indies, Australia, Pakistan
Reply #168 on: Today at 11:38:46 AM
200 exactly needed.
