Why is she so quiet about Trump using AI to claim she endorsed him ?



I would imagine she is very unhappy at what has happened. And I would be really confident her team will be moving behind the scenes to take action - however, the longer it goes unaddressed the more it feels like people would be stupid enough to believe it.Though the biggest damage she could do to him would to make an official endorsement for KH/TW. I always felt this would happen but after Trump's shooting and her cancelled Vienna shows due to terrorist threats, I wonder if there would be doubts in her camp. She hasn't spoken about Vienna at all - not even to cancel the shows, the tour promoter/venue announced it and her team's social media pages re-posted it. Nothing official, which I assume is under orders from goverments.Interestingly her publicist was seen flying out of London yesterday or the day before. Wouldn't be surprised if that was linked, as she missed the very last Wembley show.