« previous next »
Pages: 1 ... 36 37 38 39 40 [41]   Go Down

Author Topic: Taylor Swift  (Read 84952 times)

Offline Ciara (with a capital "C")

  • Not fussed on Krispy Kremes
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 10,363
  • Taylor Swift is fucking awesome. #FreeAdnan
Re: Taylor Swift
« Reply #1600 on: August 8, 2024, 12:00:32 pm »
Quote from: afc tukrish on August  8, 2024, 10:55:58 am
Ciara, can you share the very subtle endorsement?

https://www.instagram.com/p/C-VyDVMhrNH/?utm_source=ig_web_copy_link&igsh=MzRlODBiNWFlZA==

If you go to slide 7, it's a picture from the Lover set and her backup dancer's silhouette which looks like Harris walking towards the blue shaded White House. Sounds wild and a leap but I don't think it was accidental. She has dropped plenty of easter eggs in these post-show photos to date.

I think something else not to subtle will come.

From 2020 - https://xcancel.com/taylorswift13/status/1313938080290803715
Logged

Offline afc tukrish

  • How long for them sausages? Maggie May's Mythical Turkish Delight. RAWK's Expert Sausage Monster! Oakley Cannonier is fucking boss. Likes blowing his friends and undoing their nuts? Who nose?!
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 18,104
  • This looks like a nice spot...
    • Flat Back Four
Re: Taylor Swift
« Reply #1601 on: August 8, 2024, 12:30:38 pm »
Quote from: Ciara (with a capital "C") on August  8, 2024, 12:00:32 pm
https://www.instagram.com/p/C-VyDVMhrNH/?utm_source=ig_web_copy_link&igsh=MzRlODBiNWFlZA==

If you go to slide 7, it's a picture from the Lover set and her backup dancer's silhouette which looks like Harris walking towards the blue shaded White House. Sounds wild and a leap but I don't think it was accidental. She has dropped plenty of easter eggs in these post-show photos to date.

I think something else not to subtle will come.

From 2020 - https://xcancel.com/taylorswift13/status/1313938080290803715

Thanks, hadn't heard anything. Your point about not being more openly politcally partisan due to security concerns seems a sensible, though unfortunate, one...
Logged
'I reckon we'll win the League 24/25 and you can quote me on that.' -- El Tel...

Offline Schmarn

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 3,168
Re: Taylor Swift
« Reply #1602 on: August 16, 2024, 12:28:29 am »

What a great night at Wembley. Got very lucky with the surprise songs. She started singing Everything has Changed then stopped, saying it just wasnt right. Cue appearance of Ed Sheeran, 3 song mash up with End Game and Thinking out Loud.
Logged

Offline disgraced cake

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 11,771
  • Seis Veces
Re: Taylor Swift
« Reply #1603 on: August 16, 2024, 12:33:19 pm »
Glad I wasn't there to see Ed Sheeran. I hope he's gutted tomorrow too when Arne's mighty bald reds put Ipswich to the sword.
Logged
Proud follower of the city's junior, and far more successful footballing side

Rome 1977
London 1978
Paris 1981
Rome 1984
Istanbul 2005
Madrid 2019

19 League Titles, 6 European Cups, 3 UEFA Cups, 8 FA Cups, 10 League Cups, 4 European Super Cups, World Champions 2019. We live the dream.

Offline WhereAngelsPlay

  • Rockwool Marketing Board Spokesman. Cracker Wanker. Fucking calmest man on RAWK, alright? ALRIGHT?! Definitely a bigger cunt than YOU!
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 27,859
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Taylor Swift
« Reply #1604 on: August 19, 2024, 05:02:18 pm »
Why is she so quiet about Trump using AI to claim she endorsed him ?
Logged
My cup, it runneth over, I'll never get my fill

Offline Graeme

  • Slightly Undergay RAWK PC Support
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 15,087
Re: Taylor Swift
« Reply #1605 on: August 19, 2024, 05:52:44 pm »
I see she had a couple of the girls who survived the attack in Southport as guests at Wembley. A few photos of the girls with Taylor backstage. Fair play to her, Im fairly sure that its never her or her people that publicise these gestures as well, shes not doing it for any gain.
Logged

Offline Ciara (with a capital "C")

  • Not fussed on Krispy Kremes
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 10,363
  • Taylor Swift is fucking awesome. #FreeAdnan
Re: Taylor Swift
« Reply #1606 on: August 21, 2024, 03:18:06 pm »
Quote from: WhereAngelsPlay on August 19, 2024, 05:02:18 pm
Why is she so quiet about Trump using AI to claim she endorsed him ?

I would imagine she is very unhappy at what has happened. And I would be really confident her team will be moving behind the scenes to take action - however, the longer it goes unaddressed the more it feels like people would be stupid enough to believe it.

Though the biggest damage she could do to him would to make an official endorsement for KH/TW. I always felt this would happen but after Trump's shooting and her cancelled Vienna shows due to terrorist threats, I wonder if there would be doubts in her camp. She hasn't spoken about Vienna at all - not even to cancel the shows, the tour promoter/venue announced it and her team's social media pages re-posted it. Nothing official, which I assume is under orders from goverments.

Interestingly her publicist was seen flying out of London yesterday or the day before. Wouldn't be surprised if that was linked, as she missed the very last Wembley show.
Logged

Offline Trada

  • Fully paid up member of the JC cult. Ex-Tory boy. Corbyn's Chief Hagiographer. Sometimes hasn't got a kloop.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 22,921
  • Trada
Re: Taylor Swift
« Reply #1607 on: August 21, 2024, 03:23:39 pm »
I was watching the news earlier and there is a rumour she may turn up at Democratic convention I bet they would love her to introduce Kamala Harris for her speech  if that does happen.

Logged
Don't blame me I voted for Jeremy Corbyn!!

Miss you Tracy more and more every day xxx

I carry them with me: what they would have thought and said and done. Make them a part of who I am. So even though theyre gone from the world theyre never gone from me.

Offline Ciara (with a capital "C")

  • Not fussed on Krispy Kremes
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 10,363
  • Taylor Swift is fucking awesome. #FreeAdnan
Re: Taylor Swift
« Reply #1608 on: August 21, 2024, 03:24:29 pm »
Quote from: Schmarn on August 16, 2024, 12:28:29 am
What a great night at Wembley. Got very lucky with the surprise songs. She started singing Everything has Changed then stopped, saying it just wasnt right. Cue appearance of Ed Sheeran, 3 song mash up with End Game and Thinking out Loud.

Very nice!! I can imagine the atmosphere was electric for that. Surprised they didn't do Run or The Joker And The Queen instead of one of his own - might that be the only non-TS song she has performed in 131 shows? I can't think of another one.

I was lucky to be there last night. I was so sure Reputation (TV) was coming but once Florence + the Machine came out, I knew it wouldn't happen. And then Jack Antonoff appeared for DBATC and Getaway Car and then I was so sure again! But wasn't to be. Delighted to hear So Long, London and a nice bonus at the end with the music video annoucement.

VMAs in a few weeks, where that infamous Kanye West stage crash happened. Maybe that's the full circle moment and it will be announced then if she wins anything.
Logged

Offline WhereAngelsPlay

  • Rockwool Marketing Board Spokesman. Cracker Wanker. Fucking calmest man on RAWK, alright? ALRIGHT?! Definitely a bigger cunt than YOU!
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 27,859
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Taylor Swift
« Reply #1609 on: August 21, 2024, 05:39:23 pm »
Quote from: Ciara (with a capital "C") on August 21, 2024, 03:24:29 pm
Very nice!! I can imagine the atmosphere was electric for that. Surprised they didn't do Run or The Joker And The Queen instead of one of his own - might that be the only non-TS song she has performed in 131 shows? I can't think of another one.

I was lucky to be there last night. I was so sure Reputation (TV) was coming but once Florence + the Machine came out, I knew it wouldn't happen. And then Jack Antonoff appeared for DBATC and Getaway Car and then I was so sure again! But wasn't to be. Delighted to hear So Long, London and a nice bonus at the end with the music video annoucement.

VMAs in a few weeks, where that infamous Kanye West stage crash happened. Maybe that's the full circle moment and it will be announced then if she wins anything.

Just seen this, her silence is maddening though.

Quote
Swift in 2020 strongly denounced Trump's reaction to the protests against the killing of George Floyd at the hands of Minneapolis police and accused him of being a racial arsonist.

"After stoking the fires of white supremacy and racism your entire presidency, you have the nerve to feign moral superiority before threatening violence?" she wrote on Twitter. "When the looting starts the shooting starts??? We will vote you out in November."
Logged
My cup, it runneth over, I'll never get my fill

Offline Schmarn

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 3,168
Re: Taylor Swift
« Reply #1610 on: August 21, 2024, 09:29:38 pm »
Quote from: Ciara (with a capital "C") on August 21, 2024, 03:24:29 pm
Very nice!! I can imagine the atmosphere was electric for that. Surprised they didn't do Run or The Joker And The Queen instead of one of his own - might that be the only non-TS song she has performed in 131 shows? I can't think of another one.

I was lucky to be there last night. I was so sure Reputation (TV) was coming but once Florence + the Machine came out, I knew it wouldn't happen. And then Jack Antonoff appeared for DBATC and Getaway Car and then I was so sure again! But wasn't to be. Delighted to hear So Long, London and a nice bonus at the end with the music video annoucement.

VMAs in a few weeks, where that infamous Kanye West stage crash happened. Maybe that's the full circle moment and it will be announced then if she wins anything.

Glad you got Florence, shes great.

Im expecting Reputation TV between now and the Canada leg to keep us all going.

As for Trump, theres no way she wont endorse Harris. Shes had 6 years of abuse from the MAGA morons and she knows how important this is for the US and for her fans.
Logged

Offline kavah

  • the Blacksmith. Definitely NOT from Blackpool!
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 19,987
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Taylor Swift
« Reply #1611 on: Today at 04:33:08 am »
Nice one Taylor  (endorses Kamala)

https://www.nbcnews.com/news/amp/rcna170547
Logged

Offline Zlen

  • Suspicious of systems. But getting lots.
  • RAWK Scribe
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 19,342
Re: Taylor Swift
« Reply #1612 on: Today at 05:08:36 am »
Get in you childless cat woman! 👏
Logged
Pages: 1 ... 36 37 38 39 40 [41]   Go Up
« previous next »
 