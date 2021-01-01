« previous next »
Re: Taylor Swift
Reply #1600 on: Today at 12:00:32 pm
Quote from: afc tukrish on Today at 10:55:58 am
Ciara, can you share the very subtle endorsement?

https://www.instagram.com/p/C-VyDVMhrNH/?utm_source=ig_web_copy_link&igsh=MzRlODBiNWFlZA==

If you go to slide 7, it's a picture from the Lover set and her backup dancer's silhouette which looks like Harris walking towards the blue shaded White House. Sounds wild and a leap but I don't think it was accidental. She has dropped plenty of easter eggs in these post-show photos to date.

I think something else not to subtle will come.

From 2020 - https://x.com/taylorswift13/status/1313938080290803715
Re: Taylor Swift
Reply #1601 on: Today at 12:30:38 pm
Quote from: Ciara (with a capital "C") on Today at 12:00:32 pm
Thanks, hadn't heard anything. Your point about not being more openly politcally partisan due to security concerns seems a sensible, though unfortunate, one...
