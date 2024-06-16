My eldest went on Thursday with one of her friends. They were in the Kop and, although obviously not that close to the stage, the atmosphere was brilliant and carnival-like, with people singing along, dancing, screaming, etc.Both my daughters went together on the Saturday. We'd got them these tickets (part of their last Xmas box) and had managed to get in KJ of the Kenny. In terms of position, brilliant seats. They both loved the show and being so close there were times they could see every detail of her expression. But the vibe in that stand was pants. Full of people who were very clearly not Swifties and just there for the occasion (they were sat behind a couple of rows of the VIP package seats). There was one couple who kept tutting, sighing and giving daggers when my daughters were cheering or singing along. FFS! It's a pop concert!!! My daughters felt like they had to tone down their excitement, which really tainted their enjoyment.And people wearing ear-protectors!! Jesus wept! WTF is that all about?It's crushing that they paid all that money and had their experience a little spoiled.