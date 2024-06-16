« previous next »
Pages: 1 ... 34 35 36 37 38 [39]   Go Down

Author Topic: Taylor Swift  (Read 70357 times)

Offline Snail

  • Disgusted by you. Snail murdering S h e e p. Ms Soppy Twat Potty Mouth. The Annabel Chong of RAWK's X-Factor. Likes giving Sir Cliff of Richard one.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 24,994
  • How are we
Re: Taylor Swift
« Reply #1520 on: June 16, 2024, 09:12:12 am »
Logged

Offline RedSince86

  • I blame Chris de Burgh
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 17,616
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Taylor Swift
« Reply #1521 on: June 16, 2024, 09:15:54 am »
Saw on Reddit that one of the necklaces laid on the floor said "Corner taken Swiftly". :)
Logged
"Since its purchase by the sheikh of Abu Dhabi, Manchester City has managed to cheat its way into the top echelon of European football and create a global, immensely profitable football empire, ignoring rules along the way. The club's newfound glory is rooted in lies."

Offline sheepfest

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 1,337
  • JFT 97
Re: Taylor Swift
« Reply #1522 on: June 16, 2024, 10:42:26 am »
Had an amazing day and night and can't add much more to what a show and performer she is.

Did laugh at  the poster up on the Bluecoats notice board where we stopped for a coffee during the trail walkabout. Red poster saying Vote Taylor July 4th.

Logged

Offline Sir Capon of Debaser

  • #SAUSAGES Pheasant plucking, midget chucking, jazz sax blowing, wannabe mod who'd like to be Danny Dyer's Bitch but too scared to ask in public for a name change, the pussy.....would gladly do one for mouth. Adores cats! RAWK Factor Winner 1897.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 41,941
  • Golly! An Alien Judge!
    • https://murderouskaburdacus.bandcamp.com/
Re: Taylor Swift
« Reply #1523 on: June 16, 2024, 12:30:30 pm »
Paramour went for a pint in the ship and mitre
Logged

Offline Snail

  • Disgusted by you. Snail murdering S h e e p. Ms Soppy Twat Potty Mouth. The Annabel Chong of RAWK's X-Factor. Likes giving Sir Cliff of Richard one.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 24,994
  • How are we
Re: Taylor Swift
« Reply #1524 on: June 16, 2024, 01:48:40 pm »
Few photies from Thursday, my phone died halfway through Reputation ;D











Logged

Offline JP!

  • An infinite ocean of joy. May in fact be the reincarnation of the Buddha.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 3,774
  • Save us Fowler
    • Cranky Englishman - Yes, that's me.
Re: Taylor Swift
« Reply #1525 on: June 16, 2024, 04:02:10 pm »
Quote from: Samie on June 15, 2024, 09:17:46 pm
https://x.com/HillsboroughSu1/status/1802035635856785645



This actually made me cry a bit. As I expressed earlier, I'm not a Swiftie but absolutely fair play for that and the happiness she brings so many people in an otherwise quite miserable place sometimes.
Logged
I don't agree, he'd go to Legoland. Bye.

Offline Snail

  • Disgusted by you. Snail murdering S h e e p. Ms Soppy Twat Potty Mouth. The Annabel Chong of RAWK's X-Factor. Likes giving Sir Cliff of Richard one.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 24,994
  • How are we
Re: Taylor Swift
« Reply #1526 on: June 16, 2024, 04:14:58 pm »
Quote from: Sir Capon of Debaser on June 16, 2024, 12:30:30 pm
Paramour went for a pint in the ship and mitre

The best end of town.
Logged

Online duvva 💅

  • lippa RAWK Diivva, broke Kenny's sky
  • Matchday Commentator
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 19,295
  • LFC Quiz Rivals Most Hated
Re: Taylor Swift
« Reply #1527 on: June 16, 2024, 08:02:26 pm »
Quote from: Snail on June 16, 2024, 01:48:40 pm
Few photies from Thursday, my phone died halfway through Reputation ;D












Great photos Sian. Id post some but theyre always too large and dont post
Logged
"If you don't limit yourself with bad thoughts, you can fly" - Jurgen Klopp

Offline RedSince86

  • I blame Chris de Burgh
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 17,616
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Taylor Swift
« Reply #1528 on: Yesterday at 09:21:02 am »
Fab pics!!!
Logged
"Since its purchase by the sheikh of Abu Dhabi, Manchester City has managed to cheat its way into the top echelon of European football and create a global, immensely profitable football empire, ignoring rules along the way. The club's newfound glory is rooted in lies."

Offline Nobby Reserve

  • Onanistic Charades Champion Of Roundabouts. Euphemistic Gerbil Starver.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 12,060
  • Do you wanna build a snowman?
Re: Taylor Swift
« Reply #1529 on: Yesterday at 10:25:17 am »
My eldest went on Thursday with one of her friends. They were in the Kop and, although obviously not that close to the stage, the atmosphere was brilliant and carnival-like, with people singing along, dancing, screaming, etc.

Both my daughters went together on the Saturday. We'd got them these tickets (part of their last Xmas box) and had managed to get in KJ of the Kenny. In terms of position, brilliant seats. They both loved the show and being so close there were times they could see every detail of her expression. But the vibe in that stand was pants. Full of people who were very clearly not Swifties and just there for the occasion (they were sat behind a couple of rows of the VIP package seats). There was one couple who kept tutting, sighing and giving daggers when my daughters were cheering or singing along. FFS! It's a pop concert!!! My daughters felt like they had to tone down their excitement, which really tainted their enjoyment.

And people wearing ear-protectors!! Jesus wept! WTF is that all about????

It's crushing that they paid all that money and had their experience a little spoiled.
Logged
A Tory, a worker and an immigrant are sat round a table. There's a plate of 10 biscuits in the middle. The Tory takes 9 then turns to the worker and says "that immigrant is trying to steal your biscuit"

Offline Sir Capon of Debaser

  • #SAUSAGES Pheasant plucking, midget chucking, jazz sax blowing, wannabe mod who'd like to be Danny Dyer's Bitch but too scared to ask in public for a name change, the pussy.....would gladly do one for mouth. Adores cats! RAWK Factor Winner 1897.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 41,941
  • Golly! An Alien Judge!
    • https://murderouskaburdacus.bandcamp.com/
Re: Taylor Swift
« Reply #1530 on: Yesterday at 10:39:09 am »
Quote from: Snail on June 16, 2024, 04:14:58 pm
The best end of town.
Ya know what, never really ventured up that end of town. Used to be in town all the time but rarely went that end
Logged

Offline Graeme

  • Slightly Undergay RAWK PC Support
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 14,991
Re: Taylor Swift
« Reply #1531 on: Yesterday at 10:47:26 am »
Quote from: Nobby Reserve on Yesterday at 10:25:17 am
And people wearing ear-protectors!! Jesus wept! WTF is that all about????

Some people are sensitive to very loud noises/sounds.
Logged

Offline Nobby Reserve

  • Onanistic Charades Champion Of Roundabouts. Euphemistic Gerbil Starver.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 12,060
  • Do you wanna build a snowman?
Re: Taylor Swift
« Reply #1532 on: Yesterday at 11:07:25 am »
Quote from: Graeme on Yesterday at 10:47:26 am
Some people are sensitive to very loud noises/sounds.


Then perhaps not go to a very loud pop concert?

Logged
A Tory, a worker and an immigrant are sat round a table. There's a plate of 10 biscuits in the middle. The Tory takes 9 then turns to the worker and says "that immigrant is trying to steal your biscuit"

Offline Graeme

  • Slightly Undergay RAWK PC Support
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 14,991
Re: Taylor Swift
« Reply #1533 on: Yesterday at 11:32:41 am »
Quote from: Nobby Reserve on Yesterday at 11:07:25 am
Then perhaps not go to a very loud pop concert?

Why should somebody with hearing or sensory impairments be denied the opportunity to enjoy a concert? They're making a small personal adjustment to improve the quality of their experience that in no way impacts anybody else.

You're harping on about your daughters experiences being spolied and in the same breath saying other people shouldn't be allowed to enjoy their experience.
« Last Edit: Yesterday at 11:34:51 am by Graeme »
Logged

Online disgraced cake

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 11,028
  • Seis Veces
Re: Taylor Swift
« Reply #1534 on: Yesterday at 11:36:30 am »
Quote from: Nobby Reserve on Yesterday at 10:25:17 am
My eldest went on Thursday with one of her friends. They were in the Kop and, although obviously not that close to the stage, the atmosphere was brilliant and carnival-like, with people singing along, dancing, screaming, etc.

Both my daughters went together on the Saturday. We'd got them these tickets (part of their last Xmas box) and had managed to get in KJ of the Kenny. In terms of position, brilliant seats. They both loved the show and being so close there were times they could see every detail of her expression. But the vibe in that stand was pants. Full of people who were very clearly not Swifties and just there for the occasion (they were sat behind a couple of rows of the VIP package seats). There was one couple who kept tutting, sighing and giving daggers when my daughters were cheering or singing along. FFS! It's a pop concert!!! My daughters felt like they had to tone down their excitement, which really tainted their enjoyment.

And people wearing ear-protectors!! Jesus wept! WTF is that all about????

It's crushing that they paid all that money and had their experience a little spoiled.

Mate, people get this at the footy! I can't think of an occasion where the entire place shouldn't be fucking feral.

I don't feel like I'd ever require ear protectors (may come to regret that some day!) but I do hear (wahey!) that quite a lot of people actually do use them. I imagine it'd be worse in an indoor arena setting than a big stadium, though I suppose stadium shows have to be quite loud.
« Last Edit: Yesterday at 11:38:09 am by disgraced cake »
Logged
Proud follower of the city's junior, and far more successful footballing side

Rome 1977
London 1978
Paris 1981
Rome 1984
Istanbul 2005
Madrid 2019

19 League Titles, 6 European Cups, 3 UEFA Cups, 8 FA Cups, 10 League Cups, 4 European Super Cups, World Champions 2019. We live the dream.

Offline AndyMuller

  • Has always wondered how to do it. Rice, Rice, Baby. Wants to have George Michael. Would batter A@A at karate.
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 15,385
Re: Taylor Swift
« Reply #1535 on: Yesterday at 11:49:36 am »
Sounds like it was a good time and good for the city, anyway. . .

A bit weird the way she keeps releasing revamped editions of her album just to block other artists from reaching number one, no?

Logged

Offline Barneylfc∗

  • Cross-dressing man-bag wielding golfer. Wannabe Mod. Coprophiliac. Would like to buy an airline seat if he could. Known 'grass'. Wants to go home to He-Man
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 60,287
Re: Taylor Swift
« Reply #1536 on: Yesterday at 12:02:22 pm »
Quote from: Nobby Reserve on Yesterday at 10:25:17 am
My eldest went on Thursday with one of her friends. They were in the Kop and, although obviously not that close to the stage, the atmosphere was brilliant and carnival-like, with people singing along, dancing, screaming, etc.

Both my daughters went together on the Saturday. We'd got them these tickets (part of their last Xmas box) and had managed to get in KJ of the Kenny. In terms of position, brilliant seats. They both loved the show and being so close there were times they could see every detail of her expression. But the vibe in that stand was pants. Full of people who were very clearly not Swifties and just there for the occasion (they were sat behind a couple of rows of the VIP package seats). There was one couple who kept tutting, sighing and giving daggers when my daughters were cheering or singing along. FFS! It's a pop concert!!! My daughters felt like they had to tone down their excitement, which really tainted their enjoyment.

And people wearing ear-protectors!! Jesus wept! WTF is that all about????

It's crushing that they paid all that money and had their experience a little spoiled.

My daughter has autism and wears ear defenders for most of the game when I bring her to Anfield.

It doesn't spoil it, it enhances her experience. If she didn't wear them she'd be terrified.

But I guess she should just stay at home and let those without sensory issues have all the fun eh  ::)
Logged
Quote from: Lazy Craig @ Xmas on December 12, 2021, 05:52:12 pm
Craig Burnley V West Ham - WEST HAM WIN - INCORRECT

Offline Oh Campione

  • Anny Roader
  • ****
  • Posts: 443
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Taylor Swift
« Reply #1537 on: Yesterday at 12:24:15 pm »
Quote from: Nobby Reserve on Yesterday at 10:25:17 am
My eldest went on Thursday with one of her friends. They were in the Kop and, although obviously not that close to the stage, the atmosphere was brilliant and carnival-like, with people singing along, dancing, screaming, etc.

Both my daughters went together on the Saturday. We'd got them these tickets (part of their last Xmas box) and had managed to get in KJ of the Kenny. In terms of position, brilliant seats. They both loved the show and being so close there were times they could see every detail of her expression. But the vibe in that stand was pants. Full of people who were very clearly not Swifties and just there for the occasion (they were sat behind a couple of rows of the VIP package seats). There was one couple who kept tutting, sighing and giving daggers when my daughters were cheering or singing along. FFS! It's a pop concert!!! My daughters felt like they had to tone down their excitement, which really tainted their enjoyment.

And people wearing ear-protectors!! Jesus wept! WTF is that all about????

It's crushing that they paid all that money and had their experience a little spoiled.

Moan away about the tutting and the like, that is fair game but you are way off with the ear defender comment I'm afraid
Logged

Offline Nobby Reserve

  • Onanistic Charades Champion Of Roundabouts. Euphemistic Gerbil Starver.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 12,060
  • Do you wanna build a snowman?
Re: Taylor Swift
« Reply #1538 on: Yesterday at 01:11:00 pm »
Quote from: Barneylfc∗ on Yesterday at 12:02:22 pm
My daughter has autism and wears ear defenders for most of the game when I bring her to Anfield.

It doesn't spoil it, it enhances her experience. If she didn't wear them she'd be terrified.

But I guess she should just stay at home and let those without sensory issues have all the fun eh  ::)


Football is a visual spectacle.

A pop concert is an auditory one.

Saying that, if they're necessary for people with certain conditions, then I apologise for causing offence as none was intended.

From what my daughters said, though, there were about two dozen people within maybe 20 yards radius who wore them, including some adults. I do feel that it would detract from the full, immersive experience of being at a concert (unless you have, as you point out, a certain condition). Coincidence that she saw none when in the Kop 'cheap seats'?

« Last Edit: Yesterday at 01:42:41 pm by Nobby Reserve »
Logged
A Tory, a worker and an immigrant are sat round a table. There's a plate of 10 biscuits in the middle. The Tory takes 9 then turns to the worker and says "that immigrant is trying to steal your biscuit"

Offline Oh Campione

  • Anny Roader
  • ****
  • Posts: 443
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Taylor Swift
« Reply #1539 on: Yesterday at 01:47:24 pm »
Quote from: Nobby Reserve on Yesterday at 01:11:00 pm

Football is a visual spectacle.

A pop concert is an auditory one.

Saying that, if they're necessary for people with certain conditions, then I apologise for causing offence as none was intended.

From what my daughters said, though, there were about two dozen people within maybe 20 yards radius who wore them, including some adults. I do feel that it would detract from the full, immersive experience of being at a concert (unless you have, as you point out, a certain condition). Coincidence that she saw none when in the Kop 'cheap seats'?

I think your post probably should have stopped after the apology

Logged

Offline Lisan Al Gaib

  • Kopite
  • *****
  • Posts: 503
  • Lead them to Paradise
Re: Taylor Swift
« Reply #1540 on: Yesterday at 01:52:48 pm »
A gig isn't just an audio spectacle anymore and is very much a visual one. A mate of mine wears ear protectors, although in ear ones and not big ones, because she wants to go to as many gigs as possible and not damage her hearing. I went to see a band two weeks ago and I have still have Tinnitus due to how loud it was and probably should have worn ear protectors for that.

Either way it doesn't in anyway take away from the spectacle in front of you if someone else is wearing ear protectors and it doesn't take away from their spectacle either. In an inclusive society we should be applauding people for finding ways to enjoy things they want to enjoy whilst looking after their own health and/or medical conditions rather than criticising them.
Logged

Offline Graeme

  • Slightly Undergay RAWK PC Support
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 14,991
Re: Taylor Swift
« Reply #1541 on: Yesterday at 02:08:10 pm »
Quote from: Nobby Reserve on Yesterday at 01:11:00 pm
From what my daughters said, though, there were about two dozen people within maybe 20 yards radius who wore them, including some adults. I do feel that it would detract from the full, immersive experience of being at a concert (unless you have, as you point out, a certain condition).
Newsflash - adults can have sensory impairments as well. Additionally, parents of sensory children will often wear the ear defenders when their children do because in some cases it'll help the child feel more comfortable that their parent has the same setup they do.
Quote from: Nobby Reserve on Yesterday at 01:11:00 pm
Coincidence that she saw none when in the Kop 'cheap seats'?
Absolutely no idea what the point you are trying to make is here?
Logged

Offline Barneylfc∗

  • Cross-dressing man-bag wielding golfer. Wannabe Mod. Coprophiliac. Would like to buy an airline seat if he could. Known 'grass'. Wants to go home to He-Man
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 60,287
Re: Taylor Swift
« Reply #1542 on: Yesterday at 02:26:38 pm »
Quote from: Nobby Reserve on Yesterday at 01:11:00 pm

Football is a visual spectacle.

A pop concert is an auditory one.

Saying that, if they're necessary for people with certain conditions, then I apologise for causing offence as none was intended.

From what my daughters said, though, there were about two dozen people within maybe 20 yards radius who wore them, including some adults. I do feel that it would detract from the full, immersive experience of being at a concert (unless you have, as you point out, a certain condition). Coincidence that she saw none when in the Kop 'cheap seats'?

Yet blind and visually impaired people attend games up and down the country every week.

Quote from: Oh Campione on Yesterday at 01:47:24 pm
I think your post probably should have stopped after the apology



This  :D
Logged
Quote from: Lazy Craig @ Xmas on December 12, 2021, 05:52:12 pm
Craig Burnley V West Ham - WEST HAM WIN - INCORRECT

Offline Son of Spion

  • "No, I said I was WORKING from home! Me ma's reading this, ya bastids!" Supporter of The Unbrarables. Worratit.
  • RAWK Betazoid
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 25,777
  • BAGs. 28 Years..What Would The Bullens Wall Say?
Re: Taylor Swift
« Reply #1543 on: Yesterday at 06:50:22 pm »
I've definitely noticed people at shows wearing ear plugs.

Stuart Braithwaite of Scotland's loudest band, Mogwai, actually recommends the wearing of them at their shows...

..."And wearing ear protection... I think music should be a physical experience, certainly the kind of music we play, said the man responsible for Scotlands loudest band. "But it can be risky for your ears, so get some earplugs. I wear them all the time to gigs. People should look after their ears.


« Last Edit: Yesterday at 06:52:05 pm by Son of Spion »
Logged
The light that burns twice as bright, burns half as long, and you've burned so very, very brightly, Jürgen.

Offline Sir Capon of Debaser

  • #SAUSAGES Pheasant plucking, midget chucking, jazz sax blowing, wannabe mod who'd like to be Danny Dyer's Bitch but too scared to ask in public for a name change, the pussy.....would gladly do one for mouth. Adores cats! RAWK Factor Winner 1897.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 41,941
  • Golly! An Alien Judge!
    • https://murderouskaburdacus.bandcamp.com/
Re: Taylor Swift
« Reply #1544 on: Yesterday at 06:55:14 pm »
I was at a match once and I saw a lad wearing a scarf. Soft c*nt said he was cold and it helped him stay warm.

Fuck off mate. What next, wearing glasses to help you see. Worlds gone fucking crackers. Political correctness gone mad
Logged

Offline Son of Spion

  • "No, I said I was WORKING from home! Me ma's reading this, ya bastids!" Supporter of The Unbrarables. Worratit.
  • RAWK Betazoid
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 25,777
  • BAGs. 28 Years..What Would The Bullens Wall Say?
Re: Taylor Swift
« Reply #1545 on: Yesterday at 06:58:28 pm »
Quote from: Sir Capon of Debaser on Yesterday at 06:55:14 pm
I was at a match once and I saw a lad wearing a scarf. Soft c*nt said he was cold and it helped him stay warm.

Fuck off mate. What next, wearing glasses to help you see. Worlds gone fucking crackers. Political correctness gone mad
It definitely wasn't Chopper.
Logged
The light that burns twice as bright, burns half as long, and you've burned so very, very brightly, Jürgen.

Offline Nobby Reserve

  • Onanistic Charades Champion Of Roundabouts. Euphemistic Gerbil Starver.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 12,060
  • Do you wanna build a snowman?
Re: Taylor Swift
« Reply #1546 on: Yesterday at 06:59:11 pm »
Quote from: Barneylfc∗ on Yesterday at 02:26:38 pm
Yet blind and visually impaired people attend games up and down the country every week.


I've never known anyone go to a football game and don a blindfold or frosted glasses to stop them seeing as well.
Logged
A Tory, a worker and an immigrant are sat round a table. There's a plate of 10 biscuits in the middle. The Tory takes 9 then turns to the worker and says "that immigrant is trying to steal your biscuit"

Offline Son of Spion

  • "No, I said I was WORKING from home! Me ma's reading this, ya bastids!" Supporter of The Unbrarables. Worratit.
  • RAWK Betazoid
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 25,777
  • BAGs. 28 Years..What Would The Bullens Wall Say?
Re: Taylor Swift
« Reply #1547 on: Yesterday at 07:03:03 pm »
Quote from: Nobby Reserve on Yesterday at 06:59:11 pm

I've never known anyone go to a football game and don a blindfold or frosted glasses to stop them seeing as well.
Although Everton fans might benefit from doing so.  :)
Logged
The light that burns twice as bright, burns half as long, and you've burned so very, very brightly, Jürgen.

Offline kavah

  • the Blacksmith. Definitely NOT from Blackpool!
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 19,812
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Taylor Swift
« Reply #1548 on: Yesterday at 07:31:58 pm »
Thanks all for the reports and Sian for the photos.

Love it.
Logged

Offline Nobby Reserve

  • Onanistic Charades Champion Of Roundabouts. Euphemistic Gerbil Starver.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 12,060
  • Do you wanna build a snowman?
Re: Taylor Swift
« Reply #1549 on: Yesterday at 08:01:07 pm »
Quote from: Son of Spion on Yesterday at 07:03:03 pm
Although Everton fans might benefit from doing so.  :)


 :lmao
Logged
A Tory, a worker and an immigrant are sat round a table. There's a plate of 10 biscuits in the middle. The Tory takes 9 then turns to the worker and says "that immigrant is trying to steal your biscuit"

Offline Sir Capon of Debaser

  • #SAUSAGES Pheasant plucking, midget chucking, jazz sax blowing, wannabe mod who'd like to be Danny Dyer's Bitch but too scared to ask in public for a name change, the pussy.....would gladly do one for mouth. Adores cats! RAWK Factor Winner 1897.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 41,941
  • Golly! An Alien Judge!
    • https://murderouskaburdacus.bandcamp.com/
Re: Taylor Swift
« Reply #1550 on: Yesterday at 08:37:43 pm »
Quote from: kavah on Yesterday at 07:31:58 pm
Thanks all for the reports and Sian for the photos.

Love it.
Its Photies ya Fucking Wool

Snotty prick comin on ere with his posh phone voice
Logged

Offline Lisan Al Gaib

  • Kopite
  • *****
  • Posts: 503
  • Lead them to Paradise
Re: Taylor Swift
« Reply #1551 on: Yesterday at 09:05:11 pm »
Quote from: Nobby Reserve on Yesterday at 06:59:11 pm

I've never known anyone go to a football game and don a blindfold or frosted glasses to stop them seeing as well.

I've worn sunglasses and a hat to block the sun at matches loads of times so I don't damage my eyes by looking into the sun...
Logged

Online duvva 💅

  • lippa RAWK Diivva, broke Kenny's sky
  • Matchday Commentator
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 19,295
  • LFC Quiz Rivals Most Hated
Re: Taylor Swift
« Reply #1552 on: Today at 12:54:43 am »
Quote from: AndyMuller on Yesterday at 11:49:36 am
Sounds like it was a good time and good for the city, anyway. . .

A bit weird the way she keeps releasing revamped editions of her album just to block other artists from reaching number one, no?


I looked out for you but never saw your Welcome duvva sign
Logged
"If you don't limit yourself with bad thoughts, you can fly" - Jurgen Klopp

Offline Sir Capon of Debaser

  • #SAUSAGES Pheasant plucking, midget chucking, jazz sax blowing, wannabe mod who'd like to be Danny Dyer's Bitch but too scared to ask in public for a name change, the pussy.....would gladly do one for mouth. Adores cats! RAWK Factor Winner 1897.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 41,941
  • Golly! An Alien Judge!
    • https://murderouskaburdacus.bandcamp.com/
Re: Taylor Swift
« Reply #1553 on: Today at 12:58:23 am »
Quote from: duvva 💅 on Today at 12:54:43 am
I looked out for you but never saw your Welcome duvva sign
He was too busy throwing old turnips at cars on utting ave shouting GERROFF MY LAAAAND TAYTERS the fucking welly wearing  farmer
Logged

Online afc tukrish

  • How long for them sausages? Maggie May's Mythical Turkish Delight. RAWK's Expert Sausage Monster! Oakley Cannonier is fucking boss. Likes blowing his friends and undoing their nuts? Who nose?!
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 17,220
  • This looks like a nice spot...
    • Flat Back Four
Re: Taylor Swift
« Reply #1554 on: Today at 01:02:47 am »
Quote from: Sir Capon of Debaser on Today at 12:58:23 am
He was too busy throwing old turnips at cars on utting ave shouting GERROFF MY LAAAAND TAYTERS the fucking welly wearing  farmer

 ;D
Logged
Since haste quite Schorsch, but Liverpool are genuine fight pigs...
Pages: 1 ... 34 35 36 37 38 [39]   Go Up
« previous next »
 