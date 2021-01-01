« previous next »
Pages: 1 ... 31 32 33 34 35 [36]   Go Down

Author Topic: Taylor Swift  (Read 65013 times)

Offline Sir Capon of Debaser

  • #SAUSAGES Pheasant plucking, midget chucking, jazz sax blowing, wannabe mod who'd like to be Danny Dyer's Bitch but too scared to ask in public for a name change, the pussy.....would gladly do one for mouth. Adores cats! RAWK Factor Winner 1897.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 41,870
  • Golly! An Alien Judge!
    • https://murderouskaburdacus.bandcamp.com/
Re: Taylor Swift
« Reply #1400 on: Today at 03:25:41 pm »
TS-sa-10" border="0
Logged

Offline Sir Capon of Debaser

  • #SAUSAGES Pheasant plucking, midget chucking, jazz sax blowing, wannabe mod who'd like to be Danny Dyer's Bitch but too scared to ask in public for a name change, the pussy.....would gladly do one for mouth. Adores cats! RAWK Factor Winner 1897.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 41,870
  • Golly! An Alien Judge!
    • https://murderouskaburdacus.bandcamp.com/
Re: Taylor Swift
« Reply #1401 on: Today at 03:36:49 pm »
TS-sa-11" border="0
TS-sa-13" border="0
Logged

Offline WhereAngelsPlay

  • Rockwool Marketing Board Spokesman. Cracker Wanker. Fucking calmest man on RAWK, alright? ALRIGHT?! Definitely a bigger cunt than YOU!
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 26,744
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Taylor Swift
« Reply #1402 on: Today at 03:36:55 pm »
Logged
My cup, it runneth over, I'll never get my fill

Offline Sir Capon of Debaser

  • #SAUSAGES Pheasant plucking, midget chucking, jazz sax blowing, wannabe mod who'd like to be Danny Dyer's Bitch but too scared to ask in public for a name change, the pussy.....would gladly do one for mouth. Adores cats! RAWK Factor Winner 1897.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 41,870
  • Golly! An Alien Judge!
    • https://murderouskaburdacus.bandcamp.com/
Re: Taylor Swift
« Reply #1403 on: Today at 03:37:34 pm »
TS-sa-12" border="0
Logged

Offline Sir Capon of Debaser

  • #SAUSAGES Pheasant plucking, midget chucking, jazz sax blowing, wannabe mod who'd like to be Danny Dyer's Bitch but too scared to ask in public for a name change, the pussy.....would gladly do one for mouth. Adores cats! RAWK Factor Winner 1897.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 41,870
  • Golly! An Alien Judge!
    • https://murderouskaburdacus.bandcamp.com/
Re: Taylor Swift
« Reply #1404 on: Today at 03:44:27 pm »
TS-sa15" border="0
Logged

Offline Sir Capon of Debaser

  • #SAUSAGES Pheasant plucking, midget chucking, jazz sax blowing, wannabe mod who'd like to be Danny Dyer's Bitch but too scared to ask in public for a name change, the pussy.....would gladly do one for mouth. Adores cats! RAWK Factor Winner 1897.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 41,870
  • Golly! An Alien Judge!
    • https://murderouskaburdacus.bandcamp.com/
Re: Taylor Swift
« Reply #1405 on: Today at 03:45:25 pm »
TS-sa-14" border="0
Logged

Offline Sir Capon of Debaser

  • #SAUSAGES Pheasant plucking, midget chucking, jazz sax blowing, wannabe mod who'd like to be Danny Dyer's Bitch but too scared to ask in public for a name change, the pussy.....would gladly do one for mouth. Adores cats! RAWK Factor Winner 1897.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 41,870
  • Golly! An Alien Judge!
    • https://murderouskaburdacus.bandcamp.com/
Re: Taylor Swift
« Reply #1406 on: Today at 03:49:49 pm »
TS-sa-15" border="0
Logged

Offline Ciara (with a capital "C")

  • Not fussed on Krispy Kremes
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 10,202
  • Taylor Swift is fucking awesome. #FreeAdnan
Re: Taylor Swift
« Reply #1407 on: Today at 03:58:29 pm »
Have a brilliant show everyone!!

Been nice to walk about town this morning and see how excited and involved people are. Looks like the rain will subside for the evening soon enough!

Logged

Online Crosby Nick

  • He was super funny. Used to do these super hilarious puns
  • RAWK Scribe
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 113,018
  • Poultry in Motion
Re: Taylor Swift
« Reply #1408 on: Today at 03:59:17 pm »
Capon, have you thought about starting a Gorillaz style band based on your pictures?
Logged

Offline Sir Capon of Debaser

  • #SAUSAGES Pheasant plucking, midget chucking, jazz sax blowing, wannabe mod who'd like to be Danny Dyer's Bitch but too scared to ask in public for a name change, the pussy.....would gladly do one for mouth. Adores cats! RAWK Factor Winner 1897.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 41,870
  • Golly! An Alien Judge!
    • https://murderouskaburdacus.bandcamp.com/
Re: Taylor Swift
« Reply #1409 on: Today at 04:03:14 pm »
TS-sa-16" border="0
Firefly-Blonde-Woman-playing-a-guitar-riding-a-giant-clown-made-from-sausage-with-a-moustache-wearin" border="0
Logged

Offline John C

  • RAWK Staff
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 42,553
Re: Taylor Swift
« Reply #1410 on: Today at 04:07:00 pm »
 ;D ;D ;D
Logged

Offline Sir Capon of Debaser

  • #SAUSAGES Pheasant plucking, midget chucking, jazz sax blowing, wannabe mod who'd like to be Danny Dyer's Bitch but too scared to ask in public for a name change, the pussy.....would gladly do one for mouth. Adores cats! RAWK Factor Winner 1897.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 41,870
  • Golly! An Alien Judge!
    • https://murderouskaburdacus.bandcamp.com/
Re: Taylor Swift
« Reply #1411 on: Today at 04:08:11 pm »
TS-sa-4" border="0
Logged

Offline kellan

  • Inventor of the most evil 'Stepping On Lego' curse. Cross her at your peril! Icelandic Pleasuredrone and a truly, unruly yet outrageous gem.
  • RAWK Staff
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 2,867
Re: Taylor Swift
« Reply #1412 on: Today at 04:08:21 pm »
I know I've had 99 opportunities to figure this out well in advance, but when people talk about there being live streams, what exactly do they mean and how best do I find one?
Logged

Offline WhereAngelsPlay

  • Rockwool Marketing Board Spokesman. Cracker Wanker. Fucking calmest man on RAWK, alright? ALRIGHT?! Definitely a bigger cunt than YOU!
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 26,744
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Taylor Swift
« Reply #1413 on: Today at 04:09:45 pm »
Quote from: Crosby Nick on Today at 03:59:17 pm
Capon, have you thought about starting a Gorillaz style band based on your pictures?

He's trying to break the AI.
Logged
My cup, it runneth over, I'll never get my fill

Offline Sir Capon of Debaser

  • #SAUSAGES Pheasant plucking, midget chucking, jazz sax blowing, wannabe mod who'd like to be Danny Dyer's Bitch but too scared to ask in public for a name change, the pussy.....would gladly do one for mouth. Adores cats! RAWK Factor Winner 1897.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 41,870
  • Golly! An Alien Judge!
    • https://murderouskaburdacus.bandcamp.com/
Re: Taylor Swift
« Reply #1414 on: Today at 04:25:53 pm »
TS-sa-5" border="0
Logged

Offline Sir Capon of Debaser

  • #SAUSAGES Pheasant plucking, midget chucking, jazz sax blowing, wannabe mod who'd like to be Danny Dyer's Bitch but too scared to ask in public for a name change, the pussy.....would gladly do one for mouth. Adores cats! RAWK Factor Winner 1897.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 41,870
  • Golly! An Alien Judge!
    • https://murderouskaburdacus.bandcamp.com/
Re: Taylor Swift
« Reply #1415 on: Today at 04:27:22 pm »
Quote from: Crosby Nick on Today at 03:59:17 pm
Capon, have you thought about starting a Gorillaz style band based on your pictures?
Been doin that type of thing since before them mate. ;D Have loadsa projects going at the same time. Always have. Got around 7 or 8 going now amongst the stuff Ive already done over the years ;)
Logged

Online duvva 💅

  • lippa RAWK Diivva, broke Kenny's sky
  • Matchday Commentator
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 19,177
  • LFC Quiz Rivals Most Hated
Re: Taylor Swift
« Reply #1416 on: Today at 04:34:43 pm »
Quote from: Ciara (with a capital "C") on Today at 03:58:29 pm
Have a brilliant show everyone!!

Been nice to walk about town this morning and see how excited and involved people are. Looks like the rain will subside for the evening soon enough!


Enjoy Ciara and yes rain due to stop before 6 hopefully
Logged
"If you don't limit yourself with bad thoughts, you can fly" - Jurgen Klopp

Online ncred

  • ble
  • Anny Roader
  • ****
  • Posts: 486
Re: Taylor Swift
« Reply #1417 on: Today at 04:35:34 pm »
Quote from: kellan on Today at 04:08:21 pm
I know I've had 99 opportunities to figure this out well in advance, but when people talk about there being live streams, what exactly do they mean and how best do I find one?
Had to help my wife with this.  I searched Taylorswifthockeybro on youtube and found some through there.  I don't have Tiktok, but read that you can find some through Tessdear.
Logged

Offline Sir Capon of Debaser

  • #SAUSAGES Pheasant plucking, midget chucking, jazz sax blowing, wannabe mod who'd like to be Danny Dyer's Bitch but too scared to ask in public for a name change, the pussy.....would gladly do one for mouth. Adores cats! RAWK Factor Winner 1897.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 41,870
  • Golly! An Alien Judge!
    • https://murderouskaburdacus.bandcamp.com/
Re: Taylor Swift
« Reply #1418 on: Today at 04:56:08 pm »
TS-sa-17" border="0
TS-sa-18" border="0
TS-sa-6" border="0
TS-tsa-18" border="0
Logged

Offline Sir Capon of Debaser

  • #SAUSAGES Pheasant plucking, midget chucking, jazz sax blowing, wannabe mod who'd like to be Danny Dyer's Bitch but too scared to ask in public for a name change, the pussy.....would gladly do one for mouth. Adores cats! RAWK Factor Winner 1897.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 41,870
  • Golly! An Alien Judge!
    • https://murderouskaburdacus.bandcamp.com/
Re: Taylor Swift
« Reply #1419 on: Today at 05:25:25 pm »
TS-sa20" border="0
TS-sa-19" border="0
Logged

Online AndyMuller

  • Has always wondered how to do it. Rice, Rice, Baby. Wants to have George Michael. Would batter A@A at karate.
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 15,382
Re: Taylor Swift
« Reply #1420 on: Today at 06:05:11 pm »
Have a good one everyone.

Duvva I only live around the corner so call round for a cup of tea or a fight in the front garden whichever you prefer.
Logged

Offline Buck Pete

  • GV66 LJF for short. King Kong Balls. Bathes in peat. Partial to a walnut whip. Gets wet for 24/7 but disappointed Chopper. On the mortgage blacklist. Too tight to really be called a
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 30,274
Re: Taylor Swift
« Reply #1421 on: Today at 06:16:54 pm »
Quote from: AndyMuller on Today at 06:05:11 pm
Have a good one everyone.

Duvva I only live around the corner so call round for a cup of tea or a fight in the front garden whichever you prefer.

Get your ear plugs in Andy :)
Logged

Offline Samie

  • The next Pharaoh of Egypt. The Ev of drafting! Rumoured to be the 7th, we may need that old magic back! The Timekeeper, ask him what time the action starts.
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 67,889
Re: Taylor Swift
« Reply #1422 on: Today at 06:37:02 pm »
Logged

Offline The G in Gerrard

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 45,416
Re: Taylor Swift
« Reply #1423 on: Today at 06:39:44 pm »
Quote from: Samie on Today at 06:37:02 pm

Nice pic. When did you get there?
Logged

Offline Samie

  • The next Pharaoh of Egypt. The Ev of drafting! Rumoured to be the 7th, we may need that old magic back! The Timekeeper, ask him what time the action starts.
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 67,889
Re: Taylor Swift
« Reply #1424 on: Today at 06:57:23 pm »
As If I'd be seen at a Taylor Swift concert. That's from Instagram mate.  ;D
Logged

Offline Sir Capon of Debaser

  • #SAUSAGES Pheasant plucking, midget chucking, jazz sax blowing, wannabe mod who'd like to be Danny Dyer's Bitch but too scared to ask in public for a name change, the pussy.....would gladly do one for mouth. Adores cats! RAWK Factor Winner 1897.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 41,870
  • Golly! An Alien Judge!
    • https://murderouskaburdacus.bandcamp.com/
Re: Taylor Swift
« Reply #1425 on: Today at 06:59:26 pm »
Quote from: AndyMuller on Today at 06:05:11 pm
Have a good one everyone.

Duvva I only live around the corner so call round for a cup of tea or a fight in the front garden whichever you prefer.
Knew it. Youre that lil fat kid who hangs round outside the vape shop on priory rd throwing shit at cars arent ya?

Logged

Offline The G in Gerrard

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 45,416
Re: Taylor Swift
« Reply #1426 on: Today at 07:07:04 pm »
;D
Logged

Offline afc tukrish

  • How long for them sausages? Maggie May's Mythical Turkish Delight. RAWK's Expert Sausage Monster! Oakley Cannonier is fucking boss. Likes blowing his friends and undoing their nuts? Who nose?!
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 17,179
  • This looks like a nice spot...
    • Flat Back Four
Re: Taylor Swift
« Reply #1427 on: Today at 07:21:33 pm »
Quote from: Sir Capon of Debaser on Today at 06:59:26 pm
Knew it. Youre that lil fat kid who hangs round outside the vape shop on priory rd throwing shit at cars arent ya?



 ;D
Logged
Since haste quite Schorsch, but Liverpool are genuine fight pigs...

Offline WhereAngelsPlay

  • Rockwool Marketing Board Spokesman. Cracker Wanker. Fucking calmest man on RAWK, alright? ALRIGHT?! Definitely a bigger cunt than YOU!
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 26,744
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Taylor Swift
« Reply #1428 on: Today at 07:23:59 pm »
Quote from: Sir Capon of Debaser on Today at 06:59:26 pm
Knew it. Youre that lil fat kid who hangs round outside the vape shop on priory rd throwing shit at cars arent ya?

CCTV of him lurking.




Logged
My cup, it runneth over, I'll never get my fill

Online disgraced cake

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 11,015
  • Seis Veces
Re: Taylor Swift
« Reply #1429 on: Today at 07:37:06 pm »
Klopp is there tonight. Must have wanted to watch the match tomorrow.
Logged
Proud follower of the city's junior, and far more successful footballing side

Rome 1977
London 1978
Paris 1981
Rome 1984
Istanbul 2005
Madrid 2019

19 League Titles, 6 European Cups, 3 UEFA Cups, 8 FA Cups, 10 League Cups, 4 European Super Cups, World Champions 2019. We live the dream.

Online amir87

  • gay-billeygoat-no-mates with a fetish for water sports. interrogative fingering, and nutella on his plums. possibly with his left phalange.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 18,315
Re: Taylor Swift
« Reply #1430 on: Today at 08:01:03 pm »
Quote from: disgraced cake on Today at 07:37:06 pm
Klopp is there tonight. Must have wanted to watch the match tomorrow.

If he sings along to We are never ever ever getting back together then Ill know for certain hes really gone.
Logged

Online disgraced cake

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 11,015
  • Seis Veces
Re: Taylor Swift
« Reply #1431 on: Today at 08:07:55 pm »
He left about a fucking month ago and he's still seen Anfield before Slot has  ;D

Maybe Arne's the surprise guest  ???
Logged
Proud follower of the city's junior, and far more successful footballing side

Rome 1977
London 1978
Paris 1981
Rome 1984
Istanbul 2005
Madrid 2019

19 League Titles, 6 European Cups, 3 UEFA Cups, 8 FA Cups, 10 League Cups, 4 European Super Cups, World Champions 2019. We live the dream.

Offline Son of Spion

  • "No, I said I was WORKING from home! Me ma's reading this, ya bastids!" Supporter of The Unbrarables. Worratit.
  • RAWK Betazoid
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 25,755
  • BAGs. 28 Years..What Would The Bullens Wall Say?
Re: Taylor Swift
« Reply #1432 on: Today at 08:17:09 pm »
A friend of a friend just paid £600 each for two tickets for tonights show. For her daughters.  :o
Logged
The light that burns twice as bright, burns half as long, and you've burned so very, very brightly, Jürgen.

Online duvva 💅

  • lippa RAWK Diivva, broke Kenny's sky
  • Matchday Commentator
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 19,177
  • LFC Quiz Rivals Most Hated
Re: Taylor Swift
« Reply #1433 on: Today at 08:19:06 pm »
Quote from: AndyMuller on Today at 06:05:11 pm
Have a good one everyone.

Duvva I only live around the corner so call round for a cup of tea or a fight in the front garden whichever you prefer.
Fight it is ya wrongun ;)
Logged
"If you don't limit yourself with bad thoughts, you can fly" - Jurgen Klopp
Pages: 1 ... 31 32 33 34 35 [36]   Go Up
« previous next »
 