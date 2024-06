I’ve made my own version too actually, as with most double albums for me there is too much filler. I still maintain that The Beatles White Album could have been a savage single album with a bit more quality control.



Anyway - The Tortured Poets Department (duvva’s version)



Fortnight

The Tortured Poets Department

Down Bad

But Daddy I Love Him

Guilty As Sin

loml

The Smallest Man Who Ever Lived

The Black Dog

imgonnagetyouback

So High School

I Look in Peoples Windows

The Prophecy

Peter

The Bolter

Robin

The Manuscript



I really have struggled with the album until recently but cutting out the songs I’ve not got into has made it a much more enjoyable album for me.